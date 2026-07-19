Who Is Anthony Edwards? Anthony DeVante Edwards is an American professional basketball player renowned for his explosive athleticism and charismatic on-court presence. He consistently elevates the Minnesota Timberwolves with his dynamic scoring. He first burst into the national spotlight as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, an immediate impact player. His electrifying dunks quickly became viral highlights, earning him the nickname “Ant-Man.”

Full Name Anthony DeVante Edwards Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jeanine “Shannon” Robel Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, University of Georgia Father Roger Caruth Mother Chrisha Yvette Edwards Siblings Antoinette Edwards, Antoine Edwards Kids Aislynn, Aubri Summer Howard, Aris Ariel Carlyle

Early Life and Education Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, Anthony Edwards was primarily raised by his devoted mother, Chrisha Yvette Edwards, and maternal grandmother, Shirley Edwards. His upbringing instilled in him a strong passion for sports from a young age. He attended Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School and later Holy Spirit Preparatory School, excelling in basketball. Edwards then played college basketball for the University of Georgia, where he quickly emerged as a top prospect.

Notable Relationships Currently, Anthony Edwards dates Jeanine “Shannon” Robel, making their relationship public in 2020. They welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024, an event that saw Edwards famously leave a game. He is also the father to two other daughters, Aubri Summer Howard and Aris Ariel Carlyle. These various relationships have navigated public and private challenges.

Career Highlights Anthony Edwards quickly made his mark in the NBA as a dynamic shooting guard, securing the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has since collected four NBA All-Star selections and two All-NBA Second Team honors. Beyond the court, Edwards launched his signature shoe line with Adidas, the AE 1, in December 2023, solidifying his brand in the sneaker world. He also won a gold medal with the 2024 US Olympic team.