Who Is Brian May? Brian Harold May is an English musician and astrophysicist, globally recognized for his influential guitar work. He co-founded the legendary rock band Queen, shaping their iconic sound with his innovative playing. His distinctive melodic solos and intricate harmonies became instantly recognizable hallmarks of the band’s vast catalog. He first rose to prominence as Queen’s lead guitarist, contributing significantly to their breakthrough with albums like A Night at the Opera. May’s unique homemade guitar, the “Red Special,” also became synonymous with his playing style and was featured on every Queen album and live show.

Full Name Brian Harold May Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Married to Anita Dobson Net Worth $260 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Scottish Education Hanworth Road State Primary School, Hampton Grammar School, Imperial College London Father Harold May Mother Ruth Irving May Kids James May, Louisa May, Emily Ruth May

Early Life and Education A passion for science and music defined the early years of Brian May. Born in Hampton, England, he was the only child of Harold and Ruth May, who fostered his creativity. May attended Hanworth Road State Primary School, later earning a scholarship to Hampton Grammar School. He pursued higher education at Imperial College London, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with honors. May later completed his PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007, a pursuit he had initially paused for his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Brian Harold May has experienced enduring partnerships throughout his life, first marrying Christine Mullen in 1976. This union saw the birth of their three children, James, Louisa, and Emily Ruth. The couple later separated in 1988. May found a lasting connection with actress Anita Dobson, whom he married in 2000. Dobson also provided inspiration for Queen’s 1989 hit “I Want It All,” a testament to their deep bond.

Career Highlights Brian Harold May anchored Queen’s sound as lead guitarist, contributing to some of rock’s most celebrated anthems. He notably composed “We Will Rock You” and played the iconic solo on “Bohemian Rhapsody,” songs that achieved global recognition and immense sales. Beyond music, May launched a significant scientific career, earning a PhD in astrophysics and collaborating with NASA on missions like New Horizons. He also co-founded Asteroid Day, promoting awareness about planetary defense. To date, May has collected numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Queen and a knighthood in 2023 for services to music and charity.