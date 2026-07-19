Who Is Vikki Carr? Vikki Carr is an American singer celebrated for her versatile and elegant vocal style, effortlessly transitioning between pop and traditional Latin sounds. Her captivating performances have garnered a loyal international following across more than six decades. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1967 hit single “It Must Be Him,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. This success propelled her into the mainstream, paving the way for a remarkable career in both English and Spanish music.

Full Name Vikki Carr Gender Female Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Rosemead High School Father Carlos Cardona Mother Florencia Cardona

Early Life and Education Vikki Carr, born Florencia Vicenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona, grew up in a close-knit Mexican American family in El Paso, Texas, as the eldest of seven children. Her parents, Carlos and Florencia Cardona, instilled a strong work ethic as the family later relocated to the Los Angeles area. Her musical talents were honed early in school functions and local bands, leading her to graduate from Rosemead High School in Rosemead, California. Before signing with Liberty Records in 1962, she even performed with Pepe Callahan’s Mexican-Irish Band under the name Carlita.

Notable Relationships A string of marriages has marked Vikki Carr’s personal life, including ties to producer Dann Moss and paint company executive Michael Nilsson. Carr was married to San Antonio physician Pedro De Leon from 1993 until his death in 2019, at which time her relationship status became widowed.

Career Highlights Vikki Carr’s celebrated career features the enduring pop hit “It Must Be Him,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over one million copies. She later achieved immense success in Latin music, notably winning a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for her 1992 release, Cosas del Amor. Beyond her musical achievements, Carr established the Vikki Carr Scholarship Foundation in 1971, providing college opportunities for Hispanic students in California and Texas. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1981 and received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 for her contributions to music.