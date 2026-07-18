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Every now and then, we meet someone who offers unsolicited advice. This person thinks they have the answer to everything, even the most complex problems that require deep thought and deliberation.

Their ability to oversimplify things is actually astounding, so much so that there is a subreddit dedicated to these “geniuses.” Indeed, the Thanks, I’m Cured community does a splendid job of subtly calling out these people for being so out of touch with reality.

Here are some of the posts from the page. Yes, all of these are facepalm-worthy, but their utter absurdity is where the entertainment value lies.