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Every now and then, we meet someone who offers unsolicited advice. This person thinks they have the answer to everything, even the most complex problems that require deep thought and deliberation. 

Their ability to oversimplify things is actually astounding, so much so that there is a subreddit dedicated to these “geniuses.” Indeed, the Thanks, I’m Cured community does a splendid job of subtly calling out these people for being so out of touch with reality. 

Here are some of the posts from the page. Yes, all of these are facepalm-worthy, but their utter absurdity is where the entertainment value lies.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Looking Forward To The Research Too

A tweet exchange with Nita offering bad advice for cures to illnesses, humorously questioned by Jovan.

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Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a cure for stupidity. It's not Jesus.

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    #2

    Oh. Okay

    A screenshot of a tweet from Lane Moore about a neighbor offering terrible advice to cure depression.

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    #3

    Cool

    A person in front of the pyramids and Sphinx, with text about bad advice for depression. This is one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    People who come off as know-it-alls who give unsolicited advice will likely peeve, even offend, the other person. But according to Houston-based psychotherapist Elizabeth Seabolt-Esparza, a lack of emotional intelligence could be a factor outside of narcissism and ego wounding.

    #4

    Broken Leg? Walk

    A printed notice stating no call-offs are accepted for various reasons, representing one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Million dollar companies hire more people to prevent being understaffed. So act like a million dollar company

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    #5

    I Think This Belongs Here

    A drawing of a sad bird in an open cage held by a hand, symbolizing worst pieces of advice and feeling trapped.

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    #6

    If Only Avoiding Bigotry Were This Easy

    An illustration depicting a person changing the TV channel to avoid fear, illustrating bad advice for mental health.

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    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then they start fearing vaccines because a guy on Telegram said so

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    “Some people feel helpless and don't know what to say, particularly in situations involving loss or chronic health issues. Some people may truly mean well while not realizing they are causing harm rather than helping,” Elizabeth told Bored Panda.

    #7

    Come On Stock Market, Get It Together

    A meme with a Rudy Mustang tweet offering worst advice for the stock market entering depression.

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    #8

    Thanks For That

    A comic of two dinosaurs discussing sadness, depicting a piece of bad advice.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    During a bout of depression a long time ago my well meaning boss told me how patients on the cancer ward had worse lives than me. And yes I felt so bad about my depression that it made me more depressed. And guilty.

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    #9

    Healthy Coping Mechanisms

    A social media exchange where one user asks how to cope with sadness, receiving ironic bad advice.

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    Other times, people just want to feel heard. According to licensed therapist Laurie Wilson, these folks just want to feel important and know their opinions matter. In some cases, she says it’s also a product of neurodivergence. 

    “Neurodiverse people don't mean anything malicious about it. We just really swear that we have the right answer,” Laurie says.

    #10

    Wow I’m Cured

    Text stating various mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are a choice. This is one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why have you chosen to be stupid?

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    #11

    It’s The Pink Hair That’s The Problem Guys

    A tweet from Dale Partridge giving unsolicited advice to feminists. This is one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    #12

    Work Harder

    Worst pieces of advice: A tweet sarcastically stating only 0.000002% of Americans work hard enough to be billionaires.

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    The lack of perspective may also affect someone’s opinions on a specific matter. Elizabeth emphasizes that most people who give unsolicited advice mean well. However, they may be coming from a place of ignorance or privilege, or just want to help so badly.

    #13

    Wow Imma Need Me Several Of Those

    Two hands holding beaded bracelets labeled for Autism Relief and Bipolar Disorder Relief, with the text we're cured.

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    #14

    Toxic Masculinity

    Worst pieces of advice: Phil Swift from Flex Tape fixing a barrel labeled 'men with mental health problems' with 'Be a man'.

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    #15

    Paging “Doctor” Mom

    A tweet from Brandon mocking bad advice from his mom about not being anxious.

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    “It can be easy to tell someone to just quit a job they hate or to just stop going to Starbucks when they have a financial net to catch them, not realizing that some people are struggling so much financially that there is no fat to trim, so to speak,” Elizabeth said. “Feeling helpless can create a need to fix it by offering unsolicited advice.”

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    #16

    (Found On Facebook)

    Magazine cover about advice to cure anxiety with pretzels, featuring a smiling woman wearing a witch hat.

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    #17

    We Did It Guys, Bullying Is No More

    A blue sign with a cartoon child saying DON'T BE A TARGET as worst pieces of advice against bullying.

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    #18

    My Cousin Shared This

    Danny Trejo holding a sign saying You're Not Sad You Just Need Some Tacos, a piece of bad advice.

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    So, how can you actually be a supportive listener for someone going through a rough time? Laurie’s number one tip is to “just listen.” She then advised against sharing a story about a similar experience, since the other person only needs to be seen and heard.

    #19

    Can It Actually

    Lisa Simpson presenting a slide stating financial stability as a cure for depression and anxiety issues.

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    #20

    An Outlet

    A comic strip about getting rid of negative emotions, illustrating worst pieces of advice.

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    #21

    99% Of Online “Mental Health Advices”

    A cartoon of geometric shapes trying to fit into holes, showing bad advice in a humorous way.

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    “As a society, we need to be more aware of the link between mental illness and chronic illness, as well as financial and all the other hardships that come along with that,” Laurie said. “Our attachment wounds and our past trauma or past hurt yield illness and hardship. And ‘just think positive’ will not lessen the pain.”  

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    #22

    So That's How You Get Rid Of Mental Breakdowns

    A conversation with terrible advice: Why do you want a mental breakdown? Control yourself.

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    #23

    An Insult In A Bag

    A hand holding a clear bag with an Anti-Depression Kit, a piece of advice showing irony.

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    #24

    Thanks

    A meme with a teacher posting many assignments, a funny take on bad advice.

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    Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s tip is simple and straightforward: ask yourself if the advice you’re giving addresses the problem within minutes. Her second important piece of advice: remember that not everyone is religious. 
    #25

    Still No Reason To Be A Jerk For No Reason

    A note with bad advice: Your triggers are your responsibility, not the world's obligation to tiptoe around you.

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    #26

    I Know It’s Ironic But I Just Had To Post This Because It Fits

    A hand pushing away a bacteria-like image with text offering the worst advice: Just say NO to being sick.

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    #27

    Thought We’d All Appreciate This

    A humorous sketch of a person playing a harmonica during a panic attack, offering bad advice. This is one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    “Comments like ‘let go and let God’ may feel dismissive to someone who is an atheist,” Elizabeth said. “It is advisable to check with the person first to see if they are religious to get an idea of how this may land with them. Even if they are religious, they may not be feeling receptive to this kind of response.” 
    #28

    Oh, Thank Goodness! For A Moment I Thought Something Might Be Wrong

    A comic strip showing a chronic illness patient drowning, a doctor saying results are normal, and the patient sinking. Worst pieces of advice.

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    #29

    I Know It’s A Joke But Seems To Fit Here

    A tweet sharing the worst pieces of advice about med students being sick, suggesting they just look at notes.

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    #30

    But I Hate Turmeric

    A tweet detailing the worst pieces of advice for chronically ill pals, including yoga, turmeric, and sacrifice.

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    #31

    Weeeeeeeeee

    A meme displaying the worst pieces of advice about perspective, showing a spiral next to a pyramid.

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    #32

    Thanks Google

    A search result with worst pieces of advice about depression, including jumping off Golden Gate Bridge.

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    #33

    I Dont Know What To Put Here

    A meme with a character from The Simpsons expressing sarcasm about simplistic advice for social anxiety.

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    #34

    And That's How I Lost My Self Esteem

    A meme of a character saying Why do I fix everything I touch, representing teachers giving bad advice.

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    #35

    Oh Wow What An Idea Thanks Boomer

    A cartoon offering the worst advice for solving student debt crisis by simply paying it back.

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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They paid the loan back, the interests are the real burden

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    #36

    Why Are You Depressed, You Sad Idiot? You Have Tea And Cookies Right In Front Of You!

    An illustration showing a sad person surrounded by good things, illustrating bad advice for depression.

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    #37

    I Just Thought This Was Funny

    A book cover titled Smile Your Way Out of Depression, representing terrible advice.

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    #38

    You Heard 'Em Boys, Effort Doesn't Require Effort

    A list titled Things That Don't Require Effort, then crossed out to say All of this Requires Effort, highlighting bad advice.

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    #39

    Found On Pinterest

    A grid of six people offering unhelpful mental health advice. Worst pieces of advice.

    notthelasagna Report

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    #40

    That's. Not. How. Autism. Works

    A four-panel comic showing someone with autism receiving bad advice: Have you tried changing your mindset? Worst pieces of advice.

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    #41

    Not Sure If It Belongs Here But It Lands In The Same Line Of Posts

    A Reddit screenshot where a user complaining about a slow PC receives the worst piece of advice: Then save up.

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    #42

    Next Time I Should Just Make It Into More Money Ez

    A meme comparing Rich Man vs Poor Man, depicting financial advice. This is one of the worst pieces of advice.

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    #43

    Putting A Magazine In A Revolver

    A meme illustrating the worst pieces of advice for men's mental health issues, with a hand loading a gun.

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    #44

    Please Leave Me Alone

    A Furby meme conveying a look of exasperation, illustrating worst pieces of advice about depression.

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    #45

    It Was Just That Simple

    A meme about The 40% Rule for lifting weights, followed by a sarcastic comment on worst advice.

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    #46

    It's That Simple Bro

    A person literally picking themselves up in a meme, illustrating the worst pieces of advice.

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    #47

    Just Stop Being Poor

    Worst pieces of advice: A Twitter exchange where the GOP gives unhelpful advice regarding living wages and college tuition.

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    #48

    My Mother Just Forwarded This To Me

    Worst pieces of advice: A pointing finger with text saying 'Stop getting sad... be happy again. You deserve happiness'.

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    #49

    I No Longer Have Depression Apparently

    A Reddit post offering unsolicited advice, suggesting depression is caused by scrolling Instagram.

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    #50

    Thanks Doc I Feel Better Already

    A meme with a doctor saying blood test results are normal, and a patient with brain fog reacting to the worst pieces of advice.

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    #51

    It's That Easy!

    A text message exchange with the worst pieces of advice, telling someone not to own a dog if they cant afford it.

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    #52

    Positive Mental Attitude

    A chihuahua meme reacting to unsolicited advice on positive mental attitude, representing pieces of advice.

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    #53

    And It Is Magically Gone

    A meme of Phil Swift from Flex Tape giving the worst pieces of advice to ignore severe tinnitus.

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    #54

    Well That Was Easy

    A chicken on a beach with the text, if you are seeing this the curse is lifted, have a good day.

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    #55

    Just Think Positive, Bro

    A meme depicting a soldier deflecting depression with 'just think positive lol', illustrating pieces of advice.

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    #56

    The Cure To Bed Is Just Stopping

    A screenshot from social media about eating disorders, highlighting worst pieces of advice on BED.

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    #57

    Adhd Meds

    A screenshot of a Reddit conversation about worst pieces of advice for ADHD meds.

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    #58

    Bad Correlation

    Worst pieces of advice comparing health and income, suggesting better health leads to higher income.

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    #59

    …because American Diets Are Famously Deficient In Salt

    A social media post providing the worst pieces of advice about taking salt for various ailments.

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    #60

    Sentiments Like This Are Such A Genuine Pet Peeve Of Mine

    An illustration of a person walking with text saying Your normal day is someone's dream, showing unsolicited advice.

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    #61

    Found On A Popular Investing Ig Page

    Text explaining that canceling Netflix or making coffee isnt helpful; increase income for financial advice.

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    #62

    Because They Make The Same Amount Of Money

    A money habit infographic comparing poor vs. rich money habits and why the rich get richer.

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    #63

    Thanks, My Depression Has Been Cured

    Cartoon depicting advice: a happy man in sun between two sad men in rain, captioned Don't make up problems.

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    #64

    Yes. Just Pretend To Feel Happy

    Bojack Horseman scene offering advice to pretend happiness to forget pretending.

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    #65

    Pain Is Temporary Unless It's Chronic

    A small bird perched on a railing with text giving unhelpful advice about feelings.

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    #66

    My Brain When Someone Tells Me To “Just Calm Down”:

    An image of an angry penguin sitting on a chair, illustrating bad advice not asked for.

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    #67

    I Hatee This Quote

    Image with text about advice to be kind to your parents because it's their first time living too.

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