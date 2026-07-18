“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Every now and then, we meet someone who offers unsolicited advice. This person thinks they have the answer to everything, even the most complex problems that require deep thought and deliberation.
Their ability to oversimplify things is actually astounding, so much so that there is a subreddit dedicated to these “geniuses.” Indeed, the Thanks, I’m Cured community does a splendid job of subtly calling out these people for being so out of touch with reality.
Here are some of the posts from the page. Yes, all of these are facepalm-worthy, but their utter absurdity is where the entertainment value lies.
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Looking Forward To The Research Too
There is a cure for stupidity. It's not Jesus.
Oh. Okay
Cool
People who come off as know-it-alls who give unsolicited advice will likely peeve, even offend, the other person. But according to Houston-based psychotherapist Elizabeth Seabolt-Esparza, a lack of emotional intelligence could be a factor outside of narcissism and ego wounding.
Broken Leg? Walk
Million dollar companies hire more people to prevent being understaffed. So act like a million dollar company
I Think This Belongs Here
If Only Avoiding Bigotry Were This Easy
And then they start fearing vaccines because a guy on Telegram said so
“Some people feel helpless and don't know what to say, particularly in situations involving loss or chronic health issues. Some people may truly mean well while not realizing they are causing harm rather than helping,” Elizabeth told Bored Panda.
Come On Stock Market, Get It Together
Thanks For That
During a bout of depression a long time ago my well meaning boss told me how patients on the cancer ward had worse lives than me. And yes I felt so bad about my depression that it made me more depressed. And guilty.
Healthy Coping Mechanisms
Other times, people just want to feel heard. According to licensed therapist Laurie Wilson, these folks just want to feel important and know their opinions matter. In some cases, she says it’s also a product of neurodivergence.
“Neurodiverse people don't mean anything malicious about it. We just really swear that we have the right answer,” Laurie says.
Wow I’m Cured
It’s The Pink Hair That’s The Problem Guys
Work Harder
The lack of perspective may also affect someone’s opinions on a specific matter. Elizabeth emphasizes that most people who give unsolicited advice mean well. However, they may be coming from a place of ignorance or privilege, or just want to help so badly.
Wow Imma Need Me Several Of Those
Toxic Masculinity
Paging “Doctor” Mom
“It can be easy to tell someone to just quit a job they hate or to just stop going to Starbucks when they have a financial net to catch them, not realizing that some people are struggling so much financially that there is no fat to trim, so to speak,” Elizabeth said. “Feeling helpless can create a need to fix it by offering unsolicited advice.”
(Found On Facebook)
We Did It Guys, Bullying Is No More
My Cousin Shared This
So, how can you actually be a supportive listener for someone going through a rough time? Laurie’s number one tip is to “just listen.” She then advised against sharing a story about a similar experience, since the other person only needs to be seen and heard.
Can It Actually
An Outlet
99% Of Online “Mental Health Advices”
“As a society, we need to be more aware of the link between mental illness and chronic illness, as well as financial and all the other hardships that come along with that,” Laurie said. “Our attachment wounds and our past trauma or past hurt yield illness and hardship. And ‘just think positive’ will not lessen the pain.”
So That's How You Get Rid Of Mental Breakdowns
An Insult In A Bag
Thanks
Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s tip is simple and straightforward: ask yourself if the advice you’re giving addresses the problem within minutes. Her second important piece of advice: remember that not everyone is religious.
Still No Reason To Be A Jerk For No Reason
I Know It’s Ironic But I Just Had To Post This Because It Fits
Thought We’d All Appreciate This
“Comments like ‘let go and let God’ may feel dismissive to someone who is an atheist,” Elizabeth said. “It is advisable to check with the person first to see if they are religious to get an idea of how this may land with them. Even if they are religious, they may not be feeling receptive to this kind of response.”
Oh, Thank Goodness! For A Moment I Thought Something Might Be Wrong
I Know It’s A Joke But Seems To Fit Here
But I Hate Turmeric
Weeeeeeeeee
Thanks Google
I Dont Know What To Put Here
And That's How I Lost My Self Esteem
Oh Wow What An Idea Thanks Boomer
They paid the loan back, the interests are the real burden