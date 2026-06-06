Who Is Natalie Morales? Natalie Morales is an American actress and director known for her versatile performances and independent spirit. She often brings depth to both comedic and dramatic roles. She first gained wide recognition starring in The Middleman series, where her sharp comedic timing quickly became a fan favorite. Morales has since expanded her career behind the camera.

Full Name Natalie Morales Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Education St. Agatha Catholic School, Southwest Miami Senior High School, University of Miami’s Dow Jones Minority High School Journalism Workshop Father Mario Morales Junior Mother Penelope Morales

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Kendall, Florida, Natalie Morales is of Cuban descent, with her family having settled in South Florida. She attended St. Agatha Catholic School for her elementary education. She continued her education at Southwest Miami Senior High School and later participated in the University of Miami’s Dow Jones Minority High School Journalism Workshop, hinting at her storytelling interests.

Notable Relationships Natalie Morales openly shared in 2017 that she identifies as queer, a significant personal announcement for the actress. She is currently single and maintains a private dating life, without any public partners or children mentioned in recent reports.

Career Highlights Natalie Morales broke through with her starring role in the ABC Family series The Middleman, earning a devoted following for her unique portrayal. She later joined the cast of the USA Network series White Collar. Her directorial debut, the teen comedy Plan B, premiered on Hulu in 2021, showcasing her talents behind the camera. Morales also directed the critically acclaimed film Language Lessons, which she co-wrote. To date, she has also held significant roles such as Dr. Monica Beltran in the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.