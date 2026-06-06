Who Is Robert Englund? Robert Barton Englund is an American actor known for his distinctive voice work and intense character portrayals. His command of horror roles has made him an enduring figure in cinematic history. His breakout role as Freddy Krueger in the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street catapulted him to international fame. Englund’s unique blend of menace and dark humor solidified Krueger as a pop culture icon.

Full Name Robert Barton Englund Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Nancy Booth Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Cranbrook Theatre School, University of California Los Angeles, Oakland University, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Clyde Kent Englund Mother Janis MacDonald

Early Life and Education His father, Clyde Kent Englund, was an aeronautics engineer who helped develop the Lockheed U-2 airplane. Robert Englund began studying acting at age twelve, accompanying a friend to a children’s theater program. Englund attended the Cranbrook Theatre School and later studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Oakland University. He also trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, honing his classical acting skills.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Englund’s personal journey, with two prior marriages preceding his current long-term union. He was first married to Elizabeth Gardner, followed by a marriage to Roxanne Rogers. Englund married Nancy Booth in October 1988, with whom he has no children, and they remain together.

Career Highlights Robert Englund’s career is most defined by his portrayal of Freddy Krueger across the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, a role that spanned eight films and a television series. This iconic performance established him as a horror legend. Beyond his acting, Englund launched into directing with the 1988 horror film 976-EVIL, showcasing his talent behind the camera. He also had a notable role in the miniseries V, which brought him early recognition. To date, Englund has earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Nightmare on Elm Street series and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.