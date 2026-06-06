Uncle Kracker: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Uncle Kracker
June 6, 1974
Mount Clemens, Michigan, US
52 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Uncle Kracker?
Matthew Shafer is an American singer, musician, and songwriter known for his unique blend of country rock, pop rock, and rap rock. He gained early recognition as a turntablist for Kid Rock’s backing group Twisted Brown Trucker.
His solo career launched with the hit single “Follow Me,” which climbed to number five on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001, establishing him as a distinctive voice in popular music.
|Full Name
|Matthew Shafer
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|L’Anse Creuse High School
|Father
|Sunny Shafer
|Siblings
|Mike Shafer
|Kids
|Skylar Shafer, Madison Shafer, Troy Shafer, Miles Shafer, Ford Shafer
Early Life and Education
Born Matthew Shafer in Mount Clemens, Michigan, on June 6, 1974, he spent his youth in the Detroit area. His father, Sunny Shafer, owned a local gas station where Shafer worked until he was 21 years old.
He attended L’Anse Creuse High School and developed an early interest in music, particularly rap. A pivotal moment in his youth was meeting Kid Rock through a DJ competition involving his brother, Mike Shafer, leading to a long-standing friendship and collaboration.
Notable Relationships
Matthew Shafer was married to Melanie Haas from 1998 to 2014, and together they have three daughters: Skylar, Madison, and Troy.
More recently, Shafer married his second wife, Jenna, and they have two sons, Miles and Ford, bringing his total number of children to five.
Career Highlights
Uncle Kracker’s solo career began with the album Double Wide, which achieved double-platinum status and featured the chart-topping single “Follow Me,” reaching number one in several countries and number five on the Billboard Hot 100.
He further cemented his success with the hit cover of “Drift Away,” which spent a record-setting 28 weeks at number one on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, and later found significant country music success with “Smile” and a duet with Kenny Chesney, “When the Sun Goes Down.”
Signature Quote
“I really subscribe to this mindset of just having fun. That’s what it’s always about. It’s the train that I’m forever on.”
See Also
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