Who Is Jason Isaacs? Jason Michael Isaacs is a British actor known for his compelling portrayals of complex, often villainous characters across film and television. His commanding presence lends gravity to every role he undertakes. He first gained widespread public attention as Colonel William Tavington in the 2000 historical epic The Patriot. This breakout role solidified his reputation for intense, memorable performances.

Full Name Jason Michael Isaacs Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Emma Hewitt Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education University of Bristol, Central School of Speech and Drama Father Eric Isaacs Mother Sheila L Nathan Kids Lily Isaacs, Ruby Isaacs

Early Life and Education Born in Liverpool, England, Jason Isaacs grew up in a closely-knit Jewish community with his two older and one younger brother; his father was a jeweller. The family later moved to London when he was 11 years old. He attended Haberdashers’ Boys’ School before studying law at Bristol University, where he became deeply involved in theater, acting in over 30 plays. Isaacs then trained professionally at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Notable Relationships Jason Isaacs is married to BBC documentary filmmaker Emma Hewitt, having first met her while studying at the Central School of Speech and Drama in 1987. They married in 2001 after many years together. The couple shares two daughters, Lily Isaacs, born in 2002, and Ruby Isaacs, born in 2005. Isaacs has spoken about Hewitt’s steadfast support during his past battle with addiction.

Career Highlights Jason Isaacs is widely recognized for his portrayal of the aristocratic villain Lucius Malfoy in the highly successful Harry Potter film series, appearing in multiple installments from 2002 to 2011. He also delivered a chilling performance as Colonel William Tavington in the historical epic The Patriot. Beyond feature films, Isaacs has secured prominent roles in acclaimed television series, including Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery and Dr. Hunter Aloysius “Hap” Percy in The OA. He also earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for his work in the 2025 season of The White Lotus.