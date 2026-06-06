Who Is Harvey Fierstein? Harvey Forbes Fierstein is an American actor and playwright. He is renowned for his distinctively gravelly voice and witty, poignant work on identity and acceptance. He broke into the public eye with Torch Song Trilogy. This groundbreaking play earned him two Tony Awards and bravely explored gay life on Broadway, deeply resonating with audiences.

Full Name Harvey Forbes Fierstein Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Jewish Education High School Of Art And Design, Pratt Institute Father Irving Fierstein Mother Jacqueline Harriet Fierstein Siblings Ronald Fierstein

Early Life and Education Harvey Fierstein grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York City, the son of Irving, a handkerchief manufacturer, and Jacqueline Harriet Fierstein, a school librarian. His family nurtured an early interest in theater. Before his voice deepened, Fierstein sang as a soprano in a professional boys’ choir. He later honed his artistic talents at the High School of Art and Design and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Pratt Institute in 1973.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Harvey Fierstein’s personal journey, including a five-year relationship with journalist Ted Casablanca from 1987 to 1992. Fierstein has long been an openly gay public figure. He has no children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed another long-term partner since his relationship with Casablanca. He maintains a private personal life.

Career Highlights Harvey Fierstein’s career boasts significant theatrical achievements, notably writing and starring in Torch Song Trilogy, which garnered him two Tony Awards. He also penned the book for the Tony-winning musical La Cage aux Folles. Beyond his acting, Fierstein has written the books for successful musicals such as Kinky Boots and Newsies. He also took on the iconic role of Edna Turnblad in Hairspray on Broadway, earning him a fourth Tony Award. His voice work as Yao in Disney’s Mulan films and a memorable guest appearance on Cheers, which earned an Emmy nomination, further expanded his reach across different media.