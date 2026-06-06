Who Is Pete Hegseth? Peter Brian Hegseth is an American government official and author, currently serving as the US Secretary of Defense. He has cultivated a public persona known for conservative commentary and military advocacy. Hegseth first gained widespread attention as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend from 2017 to 2024, where his outspoken views resonated with a significant audience. His media presence frequently highlighted veterans’ issues and national security concerns.

Full Name Peter Brian Hegseth Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Jennifer Rauchet Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Princeton University, Harvard University Father Brian Hegseth Mother Penelope Haugen Hegseth Kids Gunner Hegseth, Boone Hegseth, Rex Brian Hegseth, Gwen Hegseth

Early Life and Education Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Peter Brian Hegseth was raised in Forest Lake by his parents, Brian and Penelope Hegseth. His father, a basketball coach, instilled in him an early athletic discipline. He graduated as valedictorian from Forest Lake Area High School in 1999, subsequently attending Princeton University. Hegseth earned a Bachelor of Arts in politics and later a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegseth was previously wed to Samantha Deering, with whom he shares three children, and Meredith Schwarz. His relationships have occasionally drawn public attention. Hegseth is the biological father of four children: Gunner, Boone, Rex Brian, and Gwen. He and Jennifer Rauchet co-parent their daughter Gwen and her three children from a prior marriage.

Career Highlights Transitioning from military service to media, Pete Hegseth gained prominence as a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, providing conservative commentary on national issues from 2017 to 2024. He also authored several books, including The War on Warriors. Hegseth’s career advanced significantly when he was nominated and confirmed as the US Secretary of Defense in January 2025. This high-profile government role marked a shift from his media career to direct public service.