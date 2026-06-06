Who Is Colin Quinn? Colin Edward Quinn is an American comedian, actor, and writer, known for his sharp wit and observational humor that often reflects his New York roots. His straightforward style has earned him a dedicated following in the comedy world. He first gained widespread public attention as a cast member and later as the anchor of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live. This pivotal role showcased his unique ability to deliver satirical commentary on current events.

Full Name Colin Edward Quinn Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Stony Brook University Father Edward Quinn Mother Gail Quinn

Early Life and Education Born on June 6, 1959, in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, Colin Quinn was raised by his parents, both teachers, in an Irish American household. His formative years in the diverse borough heavily influenced his later comedic voice. Quinn attended Stony Brook University on Long Island but ultimately left without graduating, choosing instead to pursue his passion for stand-up comedy, which he began in 1984.

Notable Relationships Colin Quinn’s romantic life has included past relationships with fellow comedians Sarah Silverman and Lisa Lampanelli. His current, long-term commitment marks a significant chapter in his personal story. Quinn married Jen Sochko, a producer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, on June 8, 2019. The couple does not have any children.

Career Highlights Colin Quinn established himself as a prominent figure in comedy, notably anchoring “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2000. He also garnered acclaim for film roles in productions such as Trainwreck and the Grown Ups series. Beyond television and film, Quinn launched a successful career with his one-man shows, including the highly praised Broadway production Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, directed by Jerry Seinfeld. Many of his specials, like Red State Blue State, have been featured on HBO and Netflix.