Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

German Activist Known As ‘Anti-Greta’ Seeks Asylum In The US After Being Encouraged By Elon Musk
German activist known as anti-Greta with blonde hair and blue eyes in a close-up portrait with dark background
Society, World

German Activist Known As ‘Anti-Greta’ Seeks Asylum In The US After Being Encouraged By Elon Musk

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

A conservative German activist known as the “anti-Greta Thunberg” has applied for political asylum in the US, claiming she’s being persecuted in her home country and faces the risk of imprisonment or physical harm.

Naomi Seibt, who rose to prominence as a conservative activist in her teens, said she has spoken with Elon Musk and has received direct support from the Tesla billionaire.

Highlights
  • Naomi Seibt is seeking US political asylum, citing persecution for her conservative views in Germany.
  • Elon Musk privately contacted and supported Naomi after her AfD endorsement, she said.
  • Naomi alleges she's being surveilled by the German government and that police are offering no protection.

The 25-year-old claims her support for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made her a target in Germany, so she is currently staying in the US while seeking approval for her asylum request.

RELATED:

    German activist Naomi Seibt, dubbed the “anti-Greta Thunberg,” has applied for political asylum in the United States

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta, with long blonde hair, looking at camera in a softly lit indoor setting.

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta, with long blonde hair, looking at camera in a softly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: SeibtNaomi

    Naomi said Elon first contacted her through social media last year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I made a post during the European elections in June 2024, where I said, my name is Naomi Seibt, and I’m voting for the AfD and that was the very first time that Musk interacted with me. Elon privately messaged me on X about the AfD,” she told Fox News.

    Elon Musk at a public event, wearing a black suit and tie, with blurred crowd in the background.

    Elon Musk at a public event, wearing a black suit and tie, with blurred crowd in the background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    The activist claims the tech mogul told her he was “terrified” to travel to Europe, citing what he believed to be an “extremely high threat” he would face on the continent.

    “That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that.”

    Naomi said she’s currently in the US legally and hopes to become an American citizen in the future, as she feels the country has given her “so much hope.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Naomi claims her support for the far-right AfD party has made her a target of German authorities and left-wing groups

    German activist known as Anti Greta Naomi Seibt speaking on Fox News about climate realism in a televised interview.

    German activist known as Anti Greta Naomi Seibt speaking on Fox News about climate realism in a televised interview.

    Image credits: The Heartland Institute

    Her asylum request comes amid a policy shift under President Donald Trump’s refugee and asylum agenda, which prioritizes applicants facing persecution for political speech and opposition to government censorship.

    This policy would allow certain Europeans who are at risk for expressing opinions against the government to be eligible for expedited review.

    In Naomi’s case, the Münster native claims she has been surveilled by the German government “for years” and could be detained if she returns for exercising her freedom of speech.

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta speaking at a press event while wearing a patterned scarf and white shirt.

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta speaking at a press event while wearing a patterned scarf and white shirt.

    Image credits: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: German activist known as Anti-Greta seeks asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk in a social media comment.

    “In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving d*ath threats from Antifa,” she told Fox News.

    “I went to the German police, and they told me that they can’t do anything about it as long as I have not actually been r*ped or k*lled. I am not getting protection from the German government even though I am at major risk of potentially being k*lled.”

    The 25-year-old rose to prominence in 2020 through climate-skeptic activism

    German activist known as Anti-Greta on left facing Greta Thunberg on right with versus sign between them in digital background

    German activist known as Anti-Greta on left facing Greta Thunberg on right with versus sign between them in digital background

    Image credits: The Heartland Institute

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing German activist known as Anti-Greta rallying support after being encouraged by Elon Musk to seek asylum in the US.

    “I have good news for you. The world is not ending because of climate change,” Naomi said in the video.

    That year, Naomi was tapped by the conservative think tank to be its poster girl. According to The Guardian, the group has traditionally been financed by fossil fuel and coal companies.

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US, encouraged by Elon Musk in a casual setting.

    Young German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US, encouraged by Elon Musk in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Naomi Seibt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from user setf0nz reading Can we get someone reasonable in exchange? I'm sure there are still a few left, referencing German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    In 2020, she spoke at a side event of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a high-profile annual meeting of right-wing activists in Washington.

    “People are being force-fed a very dystopian agenda of climate alarmism that tells us that we as humans are destroying the planet and that we, the young people especially, have no future,” she said.

    She said Elon Musk contacted her on social media to express support for her request

    Elon Musk sitting in a black blazer and green SpaceX t-shirt, engaged in conversation during an interview.

    Elon Musk sitting in a black blazer and green SpaceX t-shirt, engaged in conversation during an interview.

    Image credits: TCNetwork

    Elon Musk tweets encouraging German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US displayed on a screen.

    Elon Musk tweets encouraging German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US displayed on a screen.

    Image credits: X

    Comment text discussing Elon Musk and Naomi Seibt amid German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking US asylum.

    “It is important we keep questioning the narrative that is out there,” she said, calling climate change an “insult to science, and the complexity of nature, and freedom of speech.”

    She argued that those who are worried about the climate crisis are supporting an “anti-human ideology,” instead of focusing on the economic benefits of burning fossil fuels.

    She has frequently criticized climate change activism as “alarmist”

    German activist known as Anti-Greta wearing a cap, seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk.

    German activist known as Anti-Greta wearing a cap, seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk.

    Image credits: SeibtNaomi

    German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk, shown speaking publicly.

    The German broadcaster ZDF reported that in 2019, Naomi discussed an attack on a synagogue that resulted in the fatalities of two people. She reportedly said Jews were considered to be “at the top” of groups who were seen as being oppressed, while “ordinary Germans” were “at the bottom,” and Muslims were somewhere in between.

    German activist known as Anti Greta speaking at a podium during a formal event, seeking asylum in the US.

    German activist known as Anti Greta speaking at a podium during a formal event, seeking asylum in the US.

    Image credits: The Heartland Institute

    More recently, she shared images from a Charlie Kirk rally that included the words, “White children will grow up as patriots from now on. White guilt is over.”

    On social media, she has called for stricter immigration laws in Germany, claiming that mass migration “was a psy-op intended to weaken white men and destroy the women who demand ‘feminism.’”

    “She’s just an Elon Musk proxy,” one person commented

    German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US, inspired by Elon Musk’s encouragement.

    German activist known as anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US encouraged by Elon Musk with a serious expression.

    Comment on a forum discussing the German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after Elon Musk encouragement.

    Comment on a post about a German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after Elon Musk's encouragement.

    Text saying She's just an Elon Musk proxy, referencing the German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Comment on a forum, with username Fluffy_Judge_581, stating uncertainty of identity and mentioning being German.

    German activist known as anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk on social media.

    Text message from WardWilliam stating asylum granted and welcomed into movement as right wing mouthpiece, related to German activist asylum.

    Text comment from BisonGymRay discussing Elon Musk’s influence on a German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a far-right German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Screenshot of text mentioning German activist known as anti-Greta and a muskrat cosplaying as SS saluting.

    Comment text discussing white privilege in relation to German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Profile of a German activist known as Anti Greta seeking asylum in the US after receiving encouragement from Elon Musk.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing racial preferences in politics related to German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Text comment from user kny612 expressing a harsh opinion about German activist known as Anti-Greta and Greta.

    Text post on social media reading nobody really cares, referencing German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

    Comment text saying Greta Thunberg was not the reason a German activist known as Anti-Greta left Germany.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    9

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We don't need more Nazis in the USA. More than zero is too many.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No thank you, we already have an over abundance of nut jobs with more being churned out daily. Perhaps Russia would be accommodating while you wait. Fruitloop.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We don't need more Nazis in the USA. More than zero is too many.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No thank you, we already have an over abundance of nut jobs with more being churned out daily. Perhaps Russia would be accommodating while you wait. Fruitloop.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT