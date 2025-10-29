German Activist Known As ‘Anti-Greta’ Seeks Asylum In The US After Being Encouraged By Elon Musk
A conservative German activist known as the “anti-Greta Thunberg” has applied for political asylum in the US, claiming she’s being persecuted in her home country and faces the risk of imprisonment or physical harm.
Naomi Seibt, who rose to prominence as a conservative activist in her teens, said she has spoken with Elon Musk and has received direct support from the Tesla billionaire.
The 25-year-old claims her support for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made her a target in Germany, so she is currently staying in the US while seeking approval for her asylum request.
Naomi said Elon first contacted her through social media last year.
“I made a post during the European elections in June 2024, where I said, my name is Naomi Seibt, and I’m voting for the AfD and that was the very first time that Musk interacted with me. Elon privately messaged me on X about the AfD,” she told Fox News.
The activist claims the tech mogul told her he was “terrified” to travel to Europe, citing what he believed to be an “extremely high threat” he would face on the continent.
“That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that.”
Naomi said she’s currently in the US legally and hopes to become an American citizen in the future, as she feels the country has given her “so much hope.”
Naomi claims her support for the far-right AfD party has made her a target of German authorities and left-wing groups
Her asylum request comes amid a policy shift under President Donald Trump’s refugee and asylum agenda, which prioritizes applicants facing persecution for political speech and opposition to government censorship.
This policy would allow certain Europeans who are at risk for expressing opinions against the government to be eligible for expedited review.
In Naomi’s case, the Münster native claims she has been surveilled by the German government “for years” and could be detained if she returns for exercising her freedom of speech.
“In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving d*ath threats from Antifa,” she told Fox News.
“I went to the German police, and they told me that they can’t do anything about it as long as I have not actually been r*ped or k*lled. I am not getting protection from the German government even though I am at major risk of potentially being k*lled.”
The 25-year-old rose to prominence in 2020 through climate-skeptic activism
“I have good news for you. The world is not ending because of climate change,” Naomi said in the video.
That year, Naomi was tapped by the conservative think tank to be its poster girl. According to The Guardian, the group has traditionally been financed by fossil fuel and coal companies.
In 2020, she spoke at a side event of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a high-profile annual meeting of right-wing activists in Washington.
“People are being force-fed a very dystopian agenda of climate alarmism that tells us that we as humans are destroying the planet and that we, the young people especially, have no future,” she said.
She said Elon Musk contacted her on social media to express support for her request
“It is important we keep questioning the narrative that is out there,” she said, calling climate change an “insult to science, and the complexity of nature, and freedom of speech.”
She argued that those who are worried about the climate crisis are supporting an “anti-human ideology,” instead of focusing on the economic benefits of burning fossil fuels.
She has frequently criticized climate change activism as “alarmist”
The German broadcaster ZDF reported that in 2019, Naomi discussed an attack on a synagogue that resulted in the fatalities of two people. She reportedly said Jews were considered to be “at the top” of groups who were seen as being oppressed, while “ordinary Germans” were “at the bottom,” and Muslims were somewhere in between.
More recently, she shared images from a Charlie Kirk rally that included the words, “White children will grow up as patriots from now on. White guilt is over.”
On social media, she has called for stricter immigration laws in Germany, claiming that mass migration “was a psy-op intended to weaken white men and destroy the women who demand ‘feminism.’”
