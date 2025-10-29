German Activist Known As ‘Anti-Greta’ Seeks Asylum In The US After Being Encouraged By Elon Musk

ADVERTISEMENT

A conservative German activist known as the “anti-Greta Thunberg” has applied for political asylum in the US, claiming she’s being persecuted in her home country and faces the risk of imprisonment or physical harm.

Naomi Seibt, who rose to prominence as a conservative activist in her teens, said she has spoken with Elon Musk and has received direct support from the Tesla billionaire.

Highlights Naomi Seibt is seeking US political asylum, citing persecution for her conservative views in Germany.

Elon Musk privately contacted and supported Naomi after her AfD endorsement, she said.

Naomi alleges she's being surveilled by the German government and that police are offering no protection.

The 25-year-old claims her support for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made her a target in Germany, so she is currently staying in the US while seeking approval for her asylum request.

RELATED:

German activist Naomi Seibt, dubbed the “anti-Greta Thunberg,” has applied for political asylum in the United States

Young German activist known as Anti-Greta, with long blonde hair, looking at camera in a softly lit indoor setting.

Image credits: SeibtNaomi

Naomi said Elon first contacted her through social media last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made a post during the European elections in June 2024, where I said, my name is Naomi Seibt, and I’m voting for the AfD and that was the very first time that Musk interacted with me. Elon privately messaged me on X about the AfD,” she told Fox News.

Elon Musk at a public event, wearing a black suit and tie, with blurred crowd in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The activist claims the tech mogul told her he was “terrified” to travel to Europe, citing what he believed to be an “extremely high threat” he would face on the continent.

“That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that.”

Naomi said she’s currently in the US legally and hopes to become an American citizen in the future, as she feels the country has given her “so much hope.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi claims her support for the far-right AfD party has made her a target of German authorities and left-wing groups

German activist known as Anti Greta Naomi Seibt speaking on Fox News about climate realism in a televised interview.

Share icon

Image credits: The Heartland Institute

Her asylum request comes amid a policy shift under President Donald Trump’s refugee and asylum agenda, which prioritizes applicants facing persecution for political speech and opposition to government censorship.

This policy would allow certain Europeans who are at risk for expressing opinions against the government to be eligible for expedited review.

In Naomi’s case, the Münster native claims she has been surveilled by the German government “for years” and could be detained if she returns for exercising her freedom of speech.

Young German activist known as Anti-Greta speaking at a press event while wearing a patterned scarf and white shirt.

Share icon

Image credits: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: German activist known as Anti-Greta seeks asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk in a social media comment.

Share icon

She further alleges that she has received multiple threats and that authorities have failed to offer protection.

“In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving d*ath threats from Antifa,” she told Fox News.

“I went to the German police, and they told me that they can’t do anything about it as long as I have not actually been r*ped or k*lled. I am not getting protection from the German government even though I am at major risk of potentially being k*lled.”

The 25-year-old rose to prominence in 2020 through climate-skeptic activism

German activist known as Anti-Greta on left facing Greta Thunberg on right with versus sign between them in digital background

Share icon

Image credits: The Heartland Institute

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing German activist known as Anti-Greta rallying support after being encouraged by Elon Musk to seek asylum in the US.

Share icon

In 2020, the political activist became known in the US after the Heartland Institute, a think tank that disputes the consensus on climate change, released a YouTube video contrasting Naomi’s views with Greta Thunberg’s.

“I have good news for you. The world is not ending because of climate change,” Naomi said in the video.

That year, Naomi was tapped by the conservative think tank to be its poster girl. According to The Guardian, the group has traditionally been financed by fossil fuel and coal companies.



Young German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US, encouraged by Elon Musk in a casual setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Naomi Seibt

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from user setf0nz reading Can we get someone reasonable in exchange? I'm sure there are still a few left, referencing German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

The 25-year-old has referred to those raising concerns about the threat of climate change as “climate alarmists,” a label she has applied to the 22-year-old Swedish activist.

In 2020, she spoke at a side event of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a high-profile annual meeting of right-wing activists in Washington.

“People are being force-fed a very dystopian agenda of climate alarmism that tells us that we as humans are destroying the planet and that we, the young people especially, have no future,” she said.



She said Elon Musk contacted her on social media to express support for her request

Elon Musk sitting in a black blazer and green SpaceX t-shirt, engaged in conversation during an interview.

Share icon

Image credits: TCNetwork

Elon Musk tweets encouraging German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US displayed on a screen.

Share icon

Image credits: X

Comment text discussing Elon Musk and Naomi Seibt amid German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking US asylum.

Share icon

Naomi said she used to be an “alarmist” herself and believed in the threat of climate change after learning about it in school and being exposed to what she described as the “climate change hysteria” in the media.

“It is important we keep questioning the narrative that is out there,” she said, calling climate change an “insult to science, and the complexity of nature, and freedom of speech.”

She argued that those who are worried about the climate crisis are supporting an “anti-human ideology,” instead of focusing on the economic benefits of burning fossil fuels.



She has frequently criticized climate change activism as “alarmist”

German activist known as Anti-Greta wearing a cap, seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk.

Share icon

Image credits: SeibtNaomi

German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk, shown speaking publicly.

Share icon

“Look around. We are living in such an amazing era of fast progress and innovation. We are not allowed to be proud of that at all? Instead debates are being shut down and real scientists lose their jobs,” Naomi continued.

The German broadcaster ZDF reported that in 2019, Naomi discussed an attack on a synagogue that resulted in the fatalities of two people. She reportedly said Jews were considered to be “at the top” of groups who were seen as being oppressed, while “ordinary Germans” were “at the bottom,” and Muslims were somewhere in between.



German activist known as Anti Greta speaking at a podium during a formal event, seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Image credits: The Heartland Institute

🚨 I EXPOSED CLIMATE CHANGE LIES AT 19!🔥 Did you know?

If you look up “Anti-Greta”, you will find me. I blew up on YT when I challenged the climate change “EXPERTS” with a scientific analysis. Suddenly, the state + media FEARED me. We @Deu_Kurier want you to THINK. pic.twitter.com/NFxKYVsiEA — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) August 10, 2025

More recently, she shared images from a Charlie Kirk rally that included the words, “White children will grow up as patriots from now on. White guilt is over.”

On social media, she has called for stricter immigration laws in Germany, claiming that mass migration “was a psy-op intended to weaken white men and destroy the women who demand ‘feminism.’”

“She’s just an Elon Musk proxy,” one person commented

German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US, inspired by Elon Musk’s encouragement.

Share icon

German activist known as anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US encouraged by Elon Musk with a serious expression.

Share icon

Comment on a forum discussing the German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after Elon Musk encouragement.

Share icon

Comment on a post about a German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after Elon Musk's encouragement.

Share icon

Text saying She's just an Elon Musk proxy, referencing the German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Comment on a forum, with username Fluffy_Judge_581, stating uncertainty of identity and mentioning being German.

Share icon

German activist known as anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US after encouragement from Elon Musk on social media.

Share icon

Text message from WardWilliam stating asylum granted and welcomed into movement as right wing mouthpiece, related to German activist asylum.

Share icon

Text comment from BisonGymRay discussing Elon Musk’s influence on a German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a far-right German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Screenshot of text mentioning German activist known as anti-Greta and a muskrat cosplaying as SS saluting.

Share icon

Comment text discussing white privilege in relation to German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Profile of a German activist known as Anti Greta seeking asylum in the US after receiving encouragement from Elon Musk.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment discussing racial preferences in politics related to German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Text comment from user kny612 expressing a harsh opinion about German activist known as Anti-Greta and Greta.

Share icon

Text post on social media reading nobody really cares, referencing German activist known as Anti-Greta seeking asylum in the US.

Share icon

Comment text saying Greta Thunberg was not the reason a German activist known as Anti-Greta left Germany.

Share icon