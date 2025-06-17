People Believe Greta Thunberg’s Heart Is Taken By Chris Kebbo, A “Handsome” Photographer

ADVERTISEMENT

Greta Thunberg was greeted with a long, emotional hug from 22-year-old photographer Chris Kebbon when she landed in Stockholm following her failed humanitarian mission.

The two climate activists shared a heartfelt moment in the arrivals hall of Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, where Chris embraced Greta before leading her through a crowd of media and supporters.

The pair have protested and stood trial together, fueling dating rumors.

Chris's photos of Greta have become iconic among her followers.

Over the past 18 months, Chris has been a near-constant companion to Greta, and their close bond now has fans and followers asking: Is this just a powerful activist friendship, or something more?

Chris Kebbon has been by Greta’s side for over a year

Though Greta’s one-girl protests made her a household name, Chris has become a constant figure in her recent activism.

He’s often seen beside her in photos, and he’s even been credited with snapping a photo of Greta at the bow of the boat Barcarole, later renamed Madleen, in Sicily, just before it left for its humanitarian voyage.

The Titanic-esque photo became a symbol of Greta’s ill-fated trip, as the Barcarole was ultimately intercepted by authorities. Greta was later deported by authorities and put on a flight to Paris.

Greta and Chris have traveled, campaigned, and even been arrested together.

In February 2024, they were co-defendants at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after a protest outside an energy conference. Both were later cleared of charges.

He’s also a fellow activist for the climate

Chris describes himself as a photographer for social and climate justice movements.

His Instagram page features images of protest and action, and his captions leave no doubt about his passion for the cause.

Reflecting on a previous London demonstration, he wrote: “If we don’t physically fight against these corporations, they will exploit everything they can.”

“Many of us were then arrested because we were stopping these oily a**holes from entering their greenwashing conferences.”

Chris has taken part in protests across Europe and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Even when Greta was detained by authorities, he staged a small protest in Stockholm’s Mynttorget square, where Fridays For Future members often gather.

Other Fridays For Future protesters joined him in his demonstration.

Chris wrote that his demonstration was aimed at putting pressure on authorities to “release the Swedish representative Greta Thunberg and everyone else who was aboard the Madleen.”

Their closeness is undeniable, and fans are taking notice

Greta and Chris’ emotional reunion at the airport sparked speculation among netizens, with some wondering if there’s more than friendship between the two activists.

The signs of a budding relationship seem to be there. The pair had been spotted swimming together in Sicily, laughing aboard the vessel, and sharing quiet moments together before Greta’s ill-fated voyage.

Chris even acted like an impromptu bodyguard for Greta after their reunion at Arlanda Airport, holding over-enthusiastic supporters and members of the media back.

Greta and Chris’s apparent romance has been met with polarized reactions from netizens.

“Any time they get into an argument, she says ‘How dare you?’ lmao,” one commenter joked.

“He looks exactly how I’d picture a boyfriend of hers would look,” another wrote.

“She’s just showing affection to someone. Leave her alone,” a supporter countered.

“I hope she has found love. He is handsome,” another supporter commented.

Chris’s family keeps a low profile, but his roots hint at privilege and purpose

NOW: Five defendants including Greta Thunberg are now in UK court for protesting peacefully at Oily Money Out, our mobilisation in October against a massive oily conference in Park Lane Greta and co-defendant arriving into court The true criminals are not on trial today. pic.twitter.com/72PhvMJoYR — Fossil Free London (@fossilfreeLDN) February 1, 2024

According to theDaily Mail, Chris, just like Greta, grew up in a middle-class suburb of Stockholm.

His father, Erik, runs a web production company, and Chris studied at the prestigious Lycée Français St-Louis, where he focused on film and photography.

He’s also lived with his family in countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Morocco.

Despite the privilege, Chris’s activism seems to be front and center in his life.

Even his parents are no strangers to his bold choices.

Chris once shared that his father told him to “do whatever you want—as long as you don’t get arrested.” He clearly didn’t follow that to the letter.

Greta and Chris’s apparent romance has caught the attention of netizens

