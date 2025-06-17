Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Believe Greta Thunberg’s Heart Is Taken By Chris Kebbo, A “Handsome” Photographer
Greta Thunberg and photographer Chris Kebbo near water, both with wet hair, enjoying a sunny day outdoors.
Celebrities, News

People Believe Greta Thunberg’s Heart Is Taken By Chris Kebbo, A “Handsome” Photographer

Greta Thunberg was greeted with a long, emotional hug from 22-year-old photographer Chris Kebbon when she landed in Stockholm following her failed humanitarian mission

The two climate activists shared a heartfelt moment in the arrivals hall of Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, where Chris embraced Greta before leading her through a crowd of media and supporters.

Highlights
  • Greta Thunberg was embraced by photographer Chris Kebbon after her deportation.
  • The pair have protested and stood trial together, fueling dating rumors.
  • Chris's photos of Greta have become iconic among her followers.

Over the past 18 months, Chris has been a near-constant companion to Greta, and their close bond now has fans and followers asking: Is this just a powerful activist friendship, or something more?

RELATED:

    Chris Kebbon has been by Greta’s side for over a year

    Greta Thunberg smiling and sitting on a boat railing under clear blue sky, linked to Chris Kebbo photographer rumors.

    Image credits: Greta Thunberg

    Though Greta’s one-girl protests made her a household name, Chris has become a constant figure in her recent activism. 

    He’s often seen beside her in photos, and he’s even been credited with snapping a photo of Greta at the bow of the boat Barcarole, later renamed Madleen, in Sicily, just before it left for its humanitarian voyage.

    The Titanic-esque photo became a symbol of Greta’s ill-fated trip, as the Barcarole was ultimately intercepted by authorities. Greta was later deported by authorities and put on a flight to Paris.

    Young man with long hair wearing a colorful shirt and black backpack at an outdoor event about people and profit.

    Image credits: chris_kebbon

    Greta and Chris have traveled, campaigned, and even been arrested together. 

    In February 2024, they were co-defendants at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after a protest outside an energy conference. Both were later cleared of charges.

    He’s also a fellow activist for the climate

    Comment by Haytham Abbas with laughing emojis, reacting to a discussion about Greta Thunberg and photographer Chris Kebbo.

    Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo at the water's edge, with Greta smiling and Chris standing shirtless holding a towel.

    Image credits: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

    Chris describes himself as a photographer for social and climate justice movements. 

    His Instagram page features images of protest and action, and his captions leave no doubt about his passion for the cause.

    Reflecting on a previous London demonstration, he wrote: “If we don’t physically fight against these corporations, they will exploit everything they can.”

    Screenshot of a tweet by Nick Reid saying that poor guy has no idea what he's in for with a crying emoji.

    Person holding a megaphone outdoors with another person photographing, related to Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo news.

    Image credits: chris_kebbon

    “Many of us were then arrested because we were stopping these oily a**holes from entering their greenwashing conferences.”

    Chris has taken part in protests across Europe and has shown no signs of slowing down. 

    Even when Greta was detained by authorities, he staged a small protest in Stockholm’s Mynttorget square, where Fridays For Future members often gather. 

    Comment stating someone looks exactly like how a boyfriend of Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo, a handsome photographer, would look.

    Greta Thunberg in a casual white shirt with blurred police officers in the background, linked to Chris Kebbo rumors.

    Image credits: 10 News First

    Other Fridays For Future protesters joined him in his demonstration.

    Chris wrote that his demonstration was aimed at putting pressure on authorities to “release the Swedish representative Greta Thunberg and everyone else who was aboard the Madleen.”

    Their closeness is undeniable, and fans are taking notice

    Text message discussing an argument where she says How dare you, related to people believing Greta Thunberg’s heart is taken.

    @dailymail Climate activist-turned Gaza protestor Greta Thunberg has struck up a close friendship with a young photographer who has become her constant companion on some of her recent demonstrations. Chris Kebbon, 22, rushed forward to give Greta a hug when she arrived at Stockholm Airport on Tuesday after being arrested and deported by the Israeli authorities. Read details about the relationship between the two at DailyMail.com. 🎥 Reuters #gretathunberg#climateaction#news#sweden♬ did i tell u that i miss u – adore

    Greta and Chris’ emotional reunion at the airport sparked speculation among netizens, with some wondering if there’s more than friendship between the two activists.

    The signs of a budding relationship seem to be there. The pair had been spotted swimming together in Sicily, laughing aboard the vessel, and sharing quiet moments together before Greta’s ill-fated voyage.

    Chris even acted like an impromptu bodyguard for Greta after their reunion at Arlanda Airport, holding over-enthusiastic supporters and members of the media back.

    Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo in water, capturing moments with a photographer known for his handsome appearance.

    Image credits: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

    Greta and Chris’s apparent romance has been met with polarized reactions from netizens.

    “Any time they get into an argument, she says ‘How dare you?’ lmao,” one commenter joked.

    “He looks exactly how I’d picture a boyfriend of hers would look,” another wrote.

    Comment by Jim A Wells discussing relationship dynamics in an online conversation about Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo.

    Greta Thunberg with Chris Kebbo surrounded by photographers and media in an outdoor crowd setting.

    Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images

    “She’s just showing affection to someone. Leave her alone,” a supporter countered.

    “I hope she has found love. He is handsome,” another supporter commented.

    Chris’s family keeps a low profile, but his roots hint at privilege and purpose

    According to theDaily Mail, Chris, just like Greta, grew up in a middle-class suburb of Stockholm. 

    His father, Erik, runs a web production company, and Chris studied at the prestigious Lycée Français St-Louis, where he focused on film and photography. 

    He’s also lived with his family in countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Morocco.

    Greta Thunberg at a climate protest with activists, amid rumors involving photographer Chris Kebbo.

    Image credits: Carl Court/Getty Images

    Despite the privilege, Chris’s activism seems to be front and center in his life. 

    Even his parents are no strangers to his bold choices. 

    Chris once shared that his father told him to “do whatever you want—as long as you don’t get arrested.” He clearly didn’t follow that to the letter.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Chris Kebbon (@chris_kebbon)

    Greta and Chris’s apparent romance has caught the attention of netizens

    Comment expressing genuine compassion towards humanity and strong friendship across cultures with heart and raised hands emojis.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying she's in love with attention, related to people believing Greta Thunberg's heart is taken.

    Comment on social media expressing support for Greta Thunberg amid rumors about Chris Kebbo, the photographer.

    Comment on social media reading I hope she has found love he is handsome, about Greta Thunberg and photographer Chris Kebbo.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reading The spoiled girl found someone like her related to Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo.

    Comment on social media questioning a photo subject's gender, relating to people believing Greta Thunberg's heart is taken by Chris Kebbo.

    Comment on social media discussing the idea that a handsome man may be gentle, related to people believing Greta Thunberg's heart is taken.

    Comment saying she's found a cult follower, discussing people believing Greta Thunberg's heart is taken by Chris Kebbo.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment discussing a young girl with a surprised emoji, related to Greta Thunberg and Chris Kebbo.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ladies - is a nose that size handsome? I appreciate that this isn't the point of the article, just asking for a friend...

    2
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    3 minutes ago
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a lady but even I can say that no. That's not a handsome guy

    1
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? She's doing some important work for the planet and all you talk about is her love life? Gross.

    1
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    4 minutes ago
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ahw aren't you cute, where are your parents? You shouldn't be here all by yourself

    0
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ladies - is a nose that size handsome? I appreciate that this isn't the point of the article, just asking for a friend...

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a lady but even I can say that no. That's not a handsome guy

    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? She's doing some important work for the planet and all you talk about is her love life? Gross.

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ahw aren't you cute, where are your parents? You shouldn't be here all by yourself

