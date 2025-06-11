Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Discover Greta Thunberg’s Singer Sister Who Changed Name After “Suffering” From Backlash
Two young women, one with braided hair and one with loose hair, in a casual setting related to Greta Thunberg singer sister.
Celebrities, News

People Discover Greta Thunberg’s Singer Sister Who Changed Name After “Suffering” From Backlash

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Once mocked and bullied for her sister’s activism, Bea Ernman is now no stranger to taking center stage with her powerful vocals.

The 19-year-old singer, until a few years ago, was mostly known for being Greta Thunberg’s little sister.

But today, she is popular for singing in corsets and fishnets and performing impressive splits with an unapologetic flair.

Highlights
  • Bea Ernman is making headlines in her own right.
  • She was previously known as Greta Thunberg’s little sister but is now building her career in music.
  • The youngster is popular for singing in corsets and performing impressive splits.
  • Bea, previously known as Beata Thunberg, appears to have dropped her father’s surname in a possible attempt to distance herself from her controversial older sister.
RELATED:

    Once known only as Greta Thunberg’s little sister, 19-year-old Bea Ernman is now making headlines in her own right

    Close-up of young woman wearing purple beanie and black jacket, relating to Greta Thunberg’s singer sister and name change.

    Image credits: Greta Thunberg

    Bea has been following in the footsteps of her opera singer mother, Malena Ernman. Her father, Svante Thunberg, is a film producer and screenwriter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The younger sibling often shares clips of herself on Instagram, belting powerful vocals as she works to build a career in music.

    This week, she continued posting performance videos, even as her sister Greta, 22, made global headlines for being detained while carrying aid aboard a ship in international waters.

    Singer sister of Greta Thunberg sitting on a sailboat railing, smiling against a clear blue sky background.

    Image credits: Greta Thunberg

    Bea, previously known as Beata Thunberg, appears to have dropped her father’s surname in a possible attempt to distance herself from her controversial older sister.

    She is now using her mother’s maiden name to write her own story.

    Bea appears to have dropped her father’s surname “Thunberg” and now uses her mother’s maiden name

    Two young women sitting side by side, one with braided hair, representing Greta Thunberg’s singer sister after backlash.

    Image credits: Greta Thunberg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post praising the Thunberg family’s talent, with the main SEO keywords related to Greta Thunberg’s singer sister.

    Her “voice was built from pain,” Bea recently said on social media after performing at Stockholm’s Musikaliska.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said some members of the audience “looked scared” during her performance, while others “covered their ears.” But she declared that won’t stop her.

    “I don’t care if people love my artistry or hate it, as long as I make them feel something,” she added. “Not pity. Love or hate. That’s the point of being an artist.”

    The rising singer stuns fans with her powerhouse vocals and theatrical performances

    Singer sister of Greta Thunberg posing in pink outfit after changing name following backlash and public discovery

    Image credits: beatamonalisa

    Text comment on a forum expressing concern about Greta Thunberg's singer sister being seriously exploited.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Years back, climate activist Greta touched upon how her protests put the lives of her family members, especially her sister, in danger.

    “The one who suffers is my sister,” Greta told Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter back when she was 16 years old.

    “She has been subjected to systematic bullying, threats and harassment,” she continued. “The people who write threats and hate to me do it to the whole family, even to her.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BEA (@beatamonalisa)

    Comment by Thandilocks questioning if the singer sister of Greta Thunberg gets no likes or applause due to poor performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Swedish protester acknowledged at the time how she was always traveling and that people wouldn’t know where she was sleeping every night.

    “I have no daily life. But for my sister at home, who tries to have a daily life … she is much more reachable,” she said.

    Greta once admitted that her activism subjected her sister to bullying

    Singer and Greta Thunberg's sister performing on stage, wearing a shiny blue dress and holding a microphone.

    Image credits: beatamonalisa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating frustration about having actions linked to Greta Thunberg’s singer sister after backlash and name change.

    Bea and her mother Malena, a former Eurovision contestant and mezzo soprano, were cast together in the musical Forever Piaf in 2020.

    The teenager played a young version of French cabaret singer Édith Piaf, known for the song Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.

    Malena, meanwhile, played the adult version of the late singer.

    Young woman wearing a green coat and pink leggings on a busy city sidewalk, relating to Greta Thunberg's singer sister story.

    Image credits: Malena Ernman

    “As long as I can remember, I have danced and sung,” Bea told German news agency dpa at the time. “To be able to perform [Édith Piaf’s] immortal music is a dream come true.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bea was called the “heroine” of the family by her mother in one of Malena’s books.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Every family has a heroine or a hero. Beata is our heroine,” the mother-of-two said

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BEA (@beatamonalisa)

    “Every family has a heroine or a hero. Beata is our heroine,” she reportedly wrote in her 2018 memoir Scenes from the Heart, written before Greta Thunberg became a household name across the world.

    After Bea released her song Bara du vill (Only if you want) on Spotify, her older sister gave her “talented” sister a shoutout.

    “So proud of my super talented sister, Beata Ernman. Listen to her new song on Spotify,” she wrote in a 2019 post.

    Singer sister of Greta Thunberg posing in a leopard print outfit, capturing a selfie while doing a split between two chairs.

    Image credits: beatamonalisa

    Comment about Greta Thunberg’s singer sister who changed name after facing backlash, discussing her difficult life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mother-of-two also wrote the 2020 memoir Our House Is On Fire and has spoken about her neurodivergent family in her books.

    Malena and Bea were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and both daughters were diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome (a developmental disorder that’s part of the autism spectrum disorder).

    Both Greta and Bea were diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome when they were younger

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BEA (@beatamonalisa)

    She called her daughters’ “differentness” a “superpower” and not a “handicap.”

    “Autism and ADHD and all the other neuropsychiatric functional impairments are not handicaps per se,” the mother wrote.

    “In many cases, they can be a superpower, that out-of-the-box thinking you so often hear performers, artists and celebrities talk about,” she added.

    Two young girls smiling outdoors, highlighting Greta Thunberg's singer sister who changed name after backlash.

    Image credits: Malena Ernman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the sisters charting their own different paths.

    “[Bea] looks happy or traumatized depending on how you see it,” one commented online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “I get the sad feeling Greta’s sister is being seriously exploited.”

    “The irony of her sister wanting to break the music industry… which am sure she doesn’t have the money to do in an environmentally friendly way!” said another.

    “Weirdness clearly runs in the family,” a critic said online

    Comment from user Rich_CH expressing mixed views on emotional state, related to Greta Thunberg’s singer sister backlash discovery.

    Text excerpt discussing Greta Thunberg's singer sister who changed her name after backlash.

    Comment by Andrew Jacobs about family and parents discussing people discovering Greta Thunberg's singer sister and backlash impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post about Greta Thunberg’s singer sister changing name after backlash, discussing family background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Greta Thunberg's singer sister revealed after name change due to backlash, spotlighting family and music identity shift.

    Comment text on a white background discussing curiosity about the actual Sr. Karen between two people, related to Greta Thunberg’s singer sister.

    Greta Thunberg's singer sister revealed after changing name following backlash and public discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Greta Thunberg's singer sister changing name after backlash, expressing opinion on behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Taya expressing support and noting she looks like she’s enjoying life after backlash involving Greta Thunberg’s singer sister.

    Comment reading You can tell they're sisters, they look very much alike referencing people discovering Greta Thunberg’s singer sister who changed name after backlash

    Comment from Mona Cowie showing support for Greta Thunberg's singer sister after backlash and name change discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text about Greta Thunberg’s singer sister who changed name after backlash on a discussion forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from an article mentioning Greta Thunberg's singer sister who changed her name after facing backlash.

    Alt text: Comment praising talent in family related to Greta Thunberg's singer sister who faced backlash and changed name.

    Comment about Greta Thunberg's singer sister who changed her name after backlash, highlighting family roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda