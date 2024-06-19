Stonehenge Spray-Painted Orange In Broad Daylight As Onlookers Try To Hold Back Vandals

ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of the prehistoric Stonehenge stones were left covered with orange power paint as part of a protest launched by climate activists.

The events led to the arrest of two individuals on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument, which is the world’s most famous stone circle and is visited by more than a million people per year.

Video footage shared online captured two protesters, belonging to the environmental group called Just Stop Oil, running toward Britain’s Stonehenge around midday on Wednesday, June 19, the day before the summer solstice is celebrated at Stonehenge.

Image credits: Robert Anderson/Unsplash

Image credits: Just Stop Oil

While sightseers were marveling at the structures on Wednesday, the two protesters covered parts of Stonehenge’s megaliths with orange powder paint.

Some of the visitors tried to intervene and shouted “no” with the hope of stopping the protesters from harming one of the most visited tourist spots in the UK.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, were named as the two campaigners who spray-painted the monument.

“We responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects,” said a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with English Heritage,” the spokesperson added.

In a press release put out by Just Stop Oil, the environmental group said they are demanding the incoming UK government end the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange 🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030. 🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024



Video credits: Just Stop Oil

“The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’. However, we all know this is not enough,” a Just Stop Oil spokesperson was quoted saying. “Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

The group—known for its disruptive environmental protests such as shutting down major roads and causing a ruckus at culturing or sporting events—said that they would rally up supporters along with citizens from countries like Austria, Canada, and Norway to join their resistance this summer if their demand to phase out fossil fuels is not met.

“Failure to commit to defending our communities will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action,” the spokesperson continued. “Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always cooperated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the act that took place the day before visitors were expected to arrive at the UNESCO World Heritage Site to celebrate Summer Solstice.

🚔 ARRESTED AT STONEHENGE ⛓️ Rajan and Niamh have been taken into custody after covering #Stonehenge in orange powder paint. 🧡 The paint is made of cornstarch, which will wash away in the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic… pic.twitter.com/KKXuBrhWCn — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024



Video credits: Just Stop Oil

It was a “disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments,” he said.

“Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of their activists, and they and anyone associated with them, including a certain Labour Party donor, should issue a condemnation of this shameful act immediately,” he added.

