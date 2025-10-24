“Ringworm”: Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Stuns Fans With “Insane” Face Tattoo
Canadian singer Grimes unveiled a new face tattoo that she spent a whole decade working on.
The only problem was that nobody seemed to notice she got inked.
When she finally pointed it out to the world, some netizens began comparing it to a fungal infection, while others asked if she got scratched by a cat.
Grimes unveiled a new face tattoo she spent a whole decade working on
Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
- Canadian singer Grimes revealed a new tattoo she got on her face.
- The singer told fans that nobody, including her parents, noticed the tattoo.
- The 37-year-old mother previously revealed that she has tattoos across her body, including what looks like “beautiful alien scars” on her back.
The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, released a new music video called Artificial Angels on Friday, October 17.
Days after the video release, she pointed out the new, huge tattoo on her face that she spent 10 years “emotionally working up to.”
She also seemed surprised nobody noticed it.
“Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23.
Image credits: grimes
Despite no one noticing the tattoo, Grimes gave a shoutout to Glyphomancer, the artist behind her new ink.
Glyphomancer specializes in cybersigilism tattoos, which are modern tattoo designs combining ancient sigils (symbols used in magic or spirituality) with a cyberpunk aesthetic.
“That said I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo,” Grimes said.
“Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm,” she added.
“Literally no one noticed, not even my parents,” the Canadian singer said about the ink on her face
Image credits: grimes
Netizens had mixed reactions to the singer’s tattoo, with some asking, “Is the tattoo in the room with us?”
“Looks like a scar from a cyborg augmentation surgery,” one said, while another quipped, “The line that looks like ringworm.”
Others agreed that the tattoo looked like ringworm, which is a rash caused by a fungal infection and forms a ring-shaped pattern on the skin.
“You tattooed ringworm on your face?” one asked.
Another said, “Looks like a big ole ringworm.”
Image credits: Grimes
“It looks like a scar,” another commented on her tattoo.
Another wrote, “Kind of looks like you got beat up.”
“It looks like your cat scratched you,” read one comment.
“Took ten years to ‘emotionally’ prepare yourself for something that literally looks like someone bumped you while trying to put on eye makeup??? okay….” another said.
On the other hand, fans praised the tattoo and said she looked “gorgeous.”
“I dig it,” said one fan. A second wrote, “It looks so great on youuu.”
“I love it especially with the blonde hair,” said a third.
“The ‘I never have to work again’ look,” one netizen commented on the tattoo
Image credits: grimes
Indeed, the idea of a face tattoo was something Grimes had been considering for years.
In 2022, she said she was thinking of getting a face tattoo and asked her fans what they thought about the idea.
“I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she said on social media.
“Any thoughts?” she went on to ask. “It feels like it’s time.”
Fans cheered her on and told her to go for it.
This isn’t the first tattoo Grimes has unveiled to her fans.
The Genesis singer shared the news of a huge, neo-tribal piece inked across her entire back in 2021.
She said the white ink tattoo gave her “beautiful alien scars.”
The singer, who shares three children with Elon Musk, spoke about getting a face tattoo in the past
Image credits: grimes
In a separate post the same year, she said most of her body was covered with white ink, including her shoulders, legs, chest and back.
“It looks like barely perceptible mystical dragon scarring,” she said at the time.
The singer said she has never gotten her arms tattooed because she didn’t want the “Harley Davidson biker look.” Nevertheless, her hands and palms were covered, she said in the post.
“People are always so confused when they realize I’m heavily tattooed but it really deeply feels almost like birth marks or something like it’s strange people just seem to not perceive them,” she said.
Grimes dated billionaire tech founder Elon Musk for about four years before their 2022 split
Image credits: Gotham/GC Images
Grimes is not only popular for her daring tattoos and unique music.
She has made headlines over the years for her romance with Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children.
The former couple were together for about four years before going their separate ways in 2022.
Image credits: Grimes
They welcomed their first son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, who was joined by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy in December 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.
The billionaire tech founder is also a father to at least nine other children, six of whom she shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and three with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink.
The singer claimed she didn’t “get dumped” by Elon and has no regrets about the way things transpired
Image credits: Spotify
Grimes claimed on X last year that she didn’t get “dumped” by the Tesla founder.
Her remarks came as she was responding to rapper Azealia Banks, with whom she had a bitter feud in 2018.
Grimes clapped back when Azealia said she got “dumped” and was “cheated on” in the 2024 tweet.
“I didn’t ‘get dumped,’” said the Canadian singer. “I bounced.”
She went on to assert that she had zero “regrets” about the way things transpired with the SpaceX CEO.
“My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love,” she added. “No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be.”
“Are you sure that isn’t a scar from some experimental Neuralink implant?” one commenter asked online
