"Ringworm": Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Stuns Fans With "Insane" Face Tattoo
Close-up of a woman with blonde hair wearing large black glasses, showcasing her unique face tattoo and style.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Ringworm": Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Stuns Fans With "Insane" Face Tattoo

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Canadian singer Grimes unveiled a new face tattoo that she spent a whole decade working on.

The only problem was that nobody seemed to notice she got inked.

When she finally pointed it out to the world, some netizens began comparing it to a fungal infection, while others asked if she got scratched by a cat.

RELATED:

    Grimes unveiled a new face tattoo she spent a whole decade working on

    Grimes performing on stage with long blonde hair and colorful background, showcasing her face tattoo and ringworm style.

    Grimes performing on stage with long blonde hair and colorful background, showcasing her face tattoo and ringworm style.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Canadian singer Grimes revealed a new tattoo she got on her face.
    • The singer told fans that nobody, including her parents, noticed the tattoo.
    • The 37-year-old mother previously revealed that she has tattoos across her body, including what looks like “beautiful alien scars” on her back.

    The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, released a new music video called Artificial Angels on Friday, October 17.

    Days after the video release, she pointed out the new, huge tattoo on her face that she spent 10 years “emotionally working up to.”

    She also seemed surprised nobody noticed it.

    “Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23.

    Grimes with long blonde hair wearing a plaid jacket at an event, showing off her ringworm face tattoo.

    Grimes with long blonde hair wearing a plaid jacket at an event, showing off her ringworm face tattoo.

    Image credits: grimes

    Despite no one noticing the tattoo, Grimes gave a shoutout to Glyphomancer, the artist behind her new ink.

    Glyphomancer specializes in cybersigilism tattoos, which are modern tattoo designs combining ancient sigils (symbols used in magic or spirituality) with a cyberpunk aesthetic.

    “That said I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo,” Grimes said.

    “Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm,” she added.

    “Literally no one noticed, not even my parents,” the Canadian singer said about the ink on her face

    Close-up of a woman with messy blonde hair and large glasses, showcasing a unique ringworm face tattoo.

    Close-up of a woman with messy blonde hair and large glasses, showcasing a unique ringworm face tattoo.

    Image credits: grimes

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a face tattoo of ringworm with 1,379 likes.

    Comment asking if the tattoo is physically present in the room, referencing ringworm face tattoo discussion by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the singer’s tattoo, with some asking, “Is the tattoo in the room with us?”

    “Looks like a scar from a cyborg augmentation surgery,” one said, while another quipped, “The line that looks like ringworm.”

    Others agreed that the tattoo looked like ringworm, which is a rash caused by a fungal infection and forms a ring-shaped pattern on the skin.

    “You tattooed ringworm on your face?” one asked.

    Another said, “Looks like a big ole ringworm.”

    Grimes posing in a vibrant pink outfit with bold face tattoo, captivating fans with her unique ringworm style.

    Grimes posing in a vibrant pink outfit with bold face tattoo, captivating fans with her unique ringworm style.

    Image credits: Grimes

    Comment on social media about Elon Musk's ex Grimes stunning fans with an insane face tattoo related to ringworm.

    “It looks like a scar,” another commented on her tattoo.

    Another wrote, “Kind of looks like you got beat up.”

    “It looks like your cat scratched you,” read one comment.

    “Took ten years to ‘emotionally’ prepare yourself for something that literally looks like someone bumped you while trying to put on eye makeup??? okay….” another said.

    On the other hand, fans praised the tattoo and said she looked “gorgeous.”

    “I dig it,” said one fan. A second wrote, “It looks so great on youuu.”

    “I love it especially with the blonde hair,” said a third.

    “The ‘I never have to work again’ look,” one netizen commented on the tattoo 

    Close-up of a person with blonde hair wearing black glasses and a visible ringworm face tattoo on the cheek.

    Close-up of a person with blonde hair wearing black glasses and a visible ringworm face tattoo on the cheek.

    Image credits: grimes

    Comment on social media from user crybxbysky saying everyone’s so mean i like it with 1,009 likes related to ringworm tattoo reactions.

    Indeed, the idea of a face tattoo was something Grimes had been considering for years.

    In 2022, she said she was thinking of getting a face tattoo and asked her fans what they thought about the idea.

    “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she said on social media.

    “Any thoughts?” she went on to ask. “It feels like it’s time.”

    Fans cheered her on and told her to go for it.

    This isn’t the first tattoo Grimes has unveiled to her fans.

    The Genesis singer shared the news of a huge, neo-tribal piece inked across her entire back in 2021.

    She said the white ink tattoo gave her “beautiful alien scars.”

    The singer, who shares three children with Elon Musk, spoke about getting a face tattoo in the past 

    Ringworm tattoo design on a person's back under blue lighting, showcasing an intricate and abstract body art pattern.

    Ringworm tattoo design on a person's back under blue lighting, showcasing an intricate and abstract body art pattern.

    Image credits: grimes

    Comment on social media mentioning inspiration from a coffee mug ring stain on a napkin related to ringworm tattoo.

    In a separate post the same year, she said most of her body was covered with white ink, including her shoulders, legs, chest and back.

    “It looks like barely perceptible mystical dragon scarring,” she said at the time.

    The singer said she has never gotten her arms tattooed because she didn’t want the “Harley Davidson biker look.” Nevertheless, her hands and palms were covered, she said in the post.

    “People are always so confused when they realize I’m heavily tattooed but it really deeply feels almost like birth marks or something like it’s strange people just seem to not perceive them,” she said.

    Grimes dated billionaire tech founder Elon Musk for about four years before their 2022 split

    Grimes wearing a face mask and hat, showcasing a striking ringworm-inspired face tattoo while walking outdoors at night.

    Grimes wearing a face mask and hat, showcasing a striking ringworm-inspired face tattoo while walking outdoors at night.

    Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

    Comment on social media by nonbinaryportraits discussing emotional effort related to ringworm tattoo by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Grimes is not only popular for her daring tattoos and unique music.

    She has made headlines over the years for her romance with Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children.

    The former couple were together for about four years before going their separate ways in 2022.

    Woman with platinum blonde hair wearing red gloves, bending over a reflective surface, showcasing a ringworm-inspired face tattoo.

    Woman with platinum blonde hair wearing red gloves, bending over a reflective surface, showcasing a ringworm-inspired face tattoo.

    Image credits: Grimes

    They welcomed their first son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, who was joined by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy in December 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.

    The billionaire tech founder is also a father to at least nine other children, six of whom she shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and three with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink.

    The singer claimed she didn’t “get dumped” by Elon and has no regrets about the way things transpired

    Grimes posing with a bold face tattoo, surrounded by digital art, charts, and pop culture references in a collage style.

    Grimes posing with a bold face tattoo, surrounded by digital art, charts, and pop culture references in a collage style.

    Image credits: Spotify

    Grimes claimed on X last year that she didn’t get “dumped” by the Tesla founder.

    Her remarks came as she was responding to rapper Azealia Banks, with whom she had a bitter feud in 2018.

    Grimes clapped back when Azealia said she got “dumped” and was “cheated on” in the 2024 tweet.

    “I didn’t ‘get dumped,’” said the Canadian singer. “I bounced.”

    She went on to assert that she had zero “regrets” about the way things transpired with the SpaceX CEO.

    “My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love,” she added. “No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be.”

    “Are you sure that isn’t a scar from some experimental Neuralink implant?” one commenter asked online

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a face tattoo, mentioning it looked like a scar, related to ringworm tattoo discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a face tattoo, mentioning it looked like a scar, related to ringworm tattoo discussion.

    Image credits: grimezszart

    Tweet from Emerald Apple questioning if Elon Musk's ex Grimes face tattoo is a scar from Neuralink implant, sparking fan debates.

    Tweet from Emerald Apple questioning if Elon Musk's ex Grimes face tattoo is a scar from Neuralink implant, sparking fan debates.

    Image credits: AI_EmeraldApple

    Tweet from user showerskittles replying to Grimes, commenting on a face tattoo resembling a ringworm pattern.

    Tweet from user showerskittles replying to Grimes, commenting on a face tattoo resembling a ringworm pattern.

    Image credits: showerskittles

    Tweet screenshot from user Jokeservative replying to Grimes with a comment comparing her face tattoo to a coffee table stain.

    Tweet screenshot from user Jokeservative replying to Grimes with a comment comparing her face tattoo to a coffee table stain.

    Image credits: Jokeservative

    Tweet screenshot showing user Uubzu v3 replying to a discussion about Ringworm face tattoo noticed by fans.

    Tweet screenshot showing user Uubzu v3 replying to a discussion about Ringworm face tattoo noticed by fans.

    Image credits: uubzu

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on ringworm, clarifying it is not a tattoo.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on ringworm, clarifying it is not a tattoo.

    Image credits: royalmidwit

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Elon Musk's ex Grimes' face tattoo resembling a ringworm mark on the side of the head.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Elon Musk's ex Grimes' face tattoo resembling a ringworm mark on the side of the head.

    Image credits: agenda2033

    Tweet discussing a cybernetic implant-like mark, related to ringworm and a face tattoo trend by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Tweet discussing a cybernetic implant-like mark, related to ringworm and a face tattoo trend by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Image credits: KaylaSandPocket

    Twitter reply from Dr. Q commenting on Grimes' face tattoo, with a casual tone about ringworm appearance.

    Twitter reply from Dr. Q commenting on Grimes' face tattoo, with a casual tone about ringworm appearance.

    Image credits: DrQSatoshin

    Tweet discussing tattooing techniques near the eye, referencing ringworm face tattoo by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Tweet discussing tattooing techniques near the eye, referencing ringworm face tattoo by Elon Musk's ex Grimes.

    Image credits: the_briarwitch

    Tweet from user Preacher replying about Grimes tattoo removal, discussing ringworm face tattoo reaction and fan responses.

    Tweet from user Preacher replying about Grimes tattoo removal, discussing ringworm face tattoo reaction and fan responses.

    Image credits: Vk_Preacher

    Tweet discussing ringworm misconceptions related to Elon Musk’s ex Grimes and reactions to her face tattoo.

    Tweet discussing ringworm misconceptions related to Elon Musk’s ex Grimes and reactions to her face tattoo.

    Image credits: Alisha12287

    Tweet criticizing Grimes face tattoo, referencing ringworm and describing it as a weird and goofy choice.

    Tweet criticizing Grimes face tattoo, referencing ringworm and describing it as a weird and goofy choice.

    Image credits: NotRiteQuite

    Tweet criticizing tattoo artist as unethical and calling the tattoo a sign of mental illness related to ringworm face tattoo.

    Tweet criticizing tattoo artist as unethical and calling the tattoo a sign of mental illness related to ringworm face tattoo.

    Image credits: AncientArgonaut

    Tweet text about a girl with a ringworm tattoo displayed on a social media platform, showing user engagement.

    Tweet text about a girl with a ringworm tattoo displayed on a social media platform, showing user engagement.

    Image credits: LovejoyActual

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Grimes, Elon Musk's ex, in a casual opinion about her actions and meaning behind them.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Grimes, Elon Musk's ex, in a casual opinion about her actions and meaning behind them.

    Image credits: NatesChow

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

