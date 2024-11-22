“First Baby Ever On Mars”: Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

A Swedish model wants to make history by being “the first mother” to give birth on another planet.

Elsa Thora, who lives in the UK, has publicly declared her desire to carry Elon Musk’s child and be a part of his Martian colonization dreams.

“Dreaming beyond Earth…I’m setting my sights on Mars to make history as the first mother on another world. Time to take humanity to the stars,” she wrote on social media.

Elsa Thora wants to make history as the first mother to give birth on another planet, specifically Mars

Image credits: Elsa Thora

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The 22-year-old adult content creator said she is ready to kick-start humanity’s population on the Red Planet and wants to get pregnant with Elon’s baby the “old-fashioned way.”

Elsa has clearly done the math—she said she is ready to conceive on Earth and time the birth for Mars, thus perfectly aligning with Elon’s estimate of a nine-month journey to the neighboring planet.

The 22-year-old has declared her desire to have Elon Musk’s child and help fulfill his dream of a Martian colonization

Image credits: Elsa Thora

Image credits: Elsa Thora

But if that plan doesn’t fly, she is open to some in-flight entertainment, happily suggesting the possibility of making a baby with Elon en route to Mars.

“I would love to have the first baby ever on Mars. Obviously that’s like a massive step in history,” she told TMZ. “That’s a massive deal.”

“I’ve seen his planning on going to Mars by 2029. And then obviously it might take a few years to put some more people on there,” she went on to say. “And then ultimately have a civilization there.”

The Swedish model said she tagged the tech billionaire in an X post, hoping to convey her cosmic plans with him

Image credits: Elon Musk

Image credits: Elsa Thora

“I would just love to be the first mother or Mars,” she added.

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, the adult entertainer said she’s “really into sci-fi” and “would never say no” to having intercourse with “an alien or Elon.”

“I think he’s really cool, I think he’s really funny,” she said about the tech billionaire, who is already a father to at least a dozen children. “I love him, I’ve seen him lots on Twitter now X.”

“I would love to have the first baby ever on Mars. Obviously that’s like a massive step in history,” she said

Image credits: Elsa Thora

Image credits: Elsa Thora

“He’s the space man, and also he’s got 12 kids already, so he’s experienced,” the OF model said during the interview.

When asked if she has reached out to the world’s richest man, Elsa said: “I’ve tagged him in an X post and have made a petition to him.”

The young model said she imagines herself and Elon as the intergalactic “Adam and Eve”

Image credits: Elsa Thora

Image credits: Elsa Thora

“Elon and Elsa for Mars,” she told the Daily Star last week.

“That’s something I would genuinely love to do, imagine all the positions you could do in zero gravity,” she told the outlet about populating another planet.

The SpaceX boss envisions building a self-sustaining city on Mars in about 20 years.

The Tesla founder imagines the Red Planet to be home to a self-sustaining Martian city within 20 years

Image credits: Elon Musk

Image credits: Elsa Thora

“The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens,” he said in a post shared on X in September. “These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years.”

“Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years,” he continued. “Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.”