Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“First Baby Ever On Mars”: Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet
News

“First Baby Ever On Mars”: Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Swedish model wants to make history by being “the first mother” to give birth on another planet.

Elsa Thora, who lives in the UK, has publicly declared her desire to carry Elon Musk’s child and be a part of his Martian colonization dreams.

“Dreaming beyond Earth…I’m setting my sights on Mars to make history as the first mother on another world. Time to take humanity to the stars,” she wrote on social media.

Highlights
  • Elsa Thora wants to be the first mother on Mars, aiming to carry Elon Musk's child.
  • The Swedish model, who lives in the UK, said she wants to get pregnant the “old-fashioned way" with the tech billionaire's baby.
  • "I’m setting my sights on Mars to make history as the first mother on another world," she said.
  • The young model said she imagines herself and Elon as the intergalactic “Adam and Eve”
RELATED:

    Elsa Thora wants to make history as the first mother to give birth on another planet, specifically Mars

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    The 22-year-old adult content creator said she is ready to kick-start humanity’s population on the Red Planet and wants to get pregnant with Elon’s baby the “old-fashioned way.”

    Elsa has clearly done the math—she said she is ready to conceive on Earth and time the birth for Mars, thus perfectly aligning with Elon’s estimate of a nine-month journey to the neighboring planet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 22-year-old has declared her desire to have Elon Musk’s child and help fulfill his dream of a Martian colonization

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    But if that plan doesn’t fly, she is open to some in-flight entertainment, happily suggesting the possibility of making a baby with Elon en route to Mars.

    “I would love to have the first baby ever on Mars. Obviously that’s like a massive step in history,” she told TMZ. “That’s a massive deal.”

    “I’ve seen his planning on going to Mars by 2029. And then obviously it might take a few years to put some more people on there,” she went on to say. “And then ultimately have a civilization there.”

    The Swedish model said she tagged the tech billionaire in an X post, hoping to convey her cosmic plans with him

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Elon Musk

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    “I would just love to be the first mother or Mars,” she added.

    During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, the adult entertainer said she’s “really into sci-fi” and “would never say no” to having intercourse with “an alien or Elon.”

    “I think he’s really cool, I think he’s really funny,” she said about the tech billionaire, who is already a father to at least a dozen children. “I love him, I’ve seen him lots on Twitter now X.”

    “I would love to have the first baby ever on Mars. Obviously that’s like a massive step in history,” she said

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    “He’s the space man, and also he’s got 12 kids already, so he’s experienced,” the OF model said during the interview.

    When asked if she has reached out to the world’s richest man, Elsa said: “I’ve tagged him in an X post and have made a petition to him.”

    The young model said she imagines herself and Elon as the intergalactic “Adam and Eve”

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    “Elon and Elsa for Mars,” she told the Daily Star last week.

    “That’s something I would genuinely love to do, imagine all the positions you could do in zero gravity,” she told the outlet about populating another planet.

    The SpaceX boss envisions building a self-sustaining city on Mars in about 20 years.

    The Tesla founder imagines the Red Planet to be home to a self-sustaining Martian city within 20 years

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elon Musk

    "First Baby Ever On Mars": Model Wants To Carry Elon Musk’s Child And Give Birth On The Red Planet

    Image credits: Elsa Thora

    “The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens,” he said in a post shared on X in September. “These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years.”

    “Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years,” he continued. “Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda