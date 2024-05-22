Woman Files HR Complaint Against Coworker Who Can’t Stop Talking About Her Chest

ADVERTISEMENT

Body image issues can be difficult to pin down because, unfortunately, a person can end up being insecure about really anything. Normally, our friends would do their utmost to help us overcome this insecurity, or at least not make it worse. But some folks simply do not understand good boundaries or when they should really just shut up.

A woman called out her “friend” who could not stop making inappropriate comments about her large breasts. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and we will update the article when she gets back to us.

It’s not uncommon to be insecure about some part of your body

Image credits: Kelly / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman was fed up with a “friend” who would constantly mock her for having a large chest

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato(not the actual photo)

She later shared an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fa Barboza / unsplash (not the actual photo)

She also went over some of the common questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: throwawaykilot

Loving your own body can be hard at times

Body shaming is one of those horrible things some people do that doesn’t really make sense in the grand scheme of things. After all, more often than not, the things being “attacked” are not actually under the control of the person on the receiving end. Large breasts for example, or eye and hair color.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is blatantly dumb, as the “standards” for a body are different all over the world and the mockers had best remember that there is no doubt a place where they would be considered “ugly.” This is even more ridiculous when one considers the fact that “large breasts” are generally some of the most coveted features for anyone looking for a conventionally attractive female body.

This isn’t exactly much comfort for the woman who shared the story, as, by her own admission, this is something that already makes her uncomfortable. Discomfort with one’s body is not something that can be dispelled with “rational” facts or ideas. Often things like eating disorders and self harm come about when a person can’t accept the way they look and are always striving for some “ideal” that is neither healthy, nor attainable.

It’s important to remember that the core of most body shaming is some degree of insecurity. The “friend” in this story does seem to be knowingly or unknowingly jealous of the woman. This would be the most obvious explanation for her truly bizarre behavior. We don’t know all of the facts, but it seems like there is a decent chance that this “friend” only started even bringing up this topic after she discovered that the woman was explicitly uncomfortable with it. Some horrible people see vulnerability as just another way to get back at someone.

“Sarah” did not act like a friend at any point in the story

ADVERTISEMENT

As she shares in the update, this has gotten to such a point that HR has to be involved. As some comments noted, if “Sarah” was a man, this would be the most open and shut sexual harassment case of all time. As one can see in the updates, it becomes clear that “Sarah” was never her friend at all.

Fortunately, for all her manipulations, “Sarah” was not smart enough to avoid leaving an email trail. What exactly she hoped to achieve here is unclear, but it would appear that there is enough evidence that the woman who shared the story will be vindicated. Spreading lies about a coworker out of some sort of jealousy is disturbing behavior and it’s good it was caught and called out.

While it would be nice to get any updates, at least the woman leaves us with the comforting knowledge that this means “Sarah” got what was coming for her. Body shaming someone is really never acceptable, doing it at work, on a Zoom call is just bizarrely dumb and short sighted. Fortunately, this toxic friendship has run its course.

Some readers still wanted to know more

Most thought her friend was way out of line