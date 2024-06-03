Unfortunately, this is the reality that some people must go through daily to make ends meet.

These photos expose the improper behavior of some companies, particularly their ridiculous bans on employees. Some rules prohibit drinking water, calling off from work, and even sitting down.

Even with labor laws, unfair practices still happen in the workplace . Recent research reveals that 80% of employees feel unjustly treated by their employers. This list will show some of that through images from the Antiwork subreddit .

#1 This Store That Doesn't Allow Workers To Sit During Their Shift Share icon

#2 I Wasn't Allowed To Use A Notebook At My Cashier Job Share icon So I started writing my book about bullying on printed out receipts. This year, after transposing hundreds of receipts, I finally published my novel



Any frustrated employee would automatically pin the blame on their managers and supervisors for unfair treatment. But according to UNC Kenan-Flagler professor Elad N. Sherf, the root of the problem could be within the company itself. “We might think about managers and supervisors as unfair, or think about them as being mean bosses, or incompetent, etcetera. But we need to think about why the workplace environment can create these types of behaviors. “Instead of thinking, ‘This is a bad manager because his or her employees are unhappy,’ I would start thinking, ‘What are we asking him or her to do? How is the organization leading him or her to behave in those ways?’”

#3 “You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job.” The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago Share icon

#4 This Workplace That Doesn't Allow Crying On The Job Share icon

According to Sherf, most companies place less emphasis on impartial treatment and place more importance on getting work done. ADVERTISEMENT “Organizations implicitly and explicitly signal to managers that technical tasks are more important than acting fairly. “As a result, on average, managers perceive technical tasks—as compared to [relational] tasks—as more important or central to their role … [and] when facing higher workloads, managers tend to prioritize technical tasks at the expense of acting fairly.”

#5 Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch Share icon

#6 Amazon Is Inhumane Share icon

Sherf defined "technical tasks" as "ensuring work units produce desired products or services." These include client interaction, reporting to superiors, and implementing new initiatives.

#7 Is This Even Right? Share icon

#8 Workplace Won't Allow Use Of Mobility Device, What's The Legality On This? (Rhode Island) Share icon

Sherf pointed out that managers also face workload stressors. Because they already have much to deal with, addressing employee concerns becomes the least of their priorities. “Employees often complain that managers are too busy to meet with them, listen to their concerns, or update them about decisions; similarly, managers often acknowledge that they behave insensitively towards employees or act less fairly because they are overloaded or lack time.” ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak Share icon

#10 Recently Posted At Work Share icon

#11 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right? Share icon

#12 My BF's Snapchat Memory From 2017 - Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store Share icon

#13 My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet Share icon

#14 What Are They Going To Do If I Don't Follow Policy? Fire Me? Share icon

To address the problem, Sherf offered three possible solutions: allowing managers to choose their own schedules, giving them a role in writing job descriptions, and incorporating fairness in performance evaluations. “[Doing so] sends a signal about the importance of these things and the need to deal with them. It also more accurately shows the amount of work being required of people. Otherwise, you’re just ignoring reality.”

#15 So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today Share icon

#16 I Work At A Dispensary Where We Are Not Allowed To Have Food/Drinks On The Floor. Thirsty? Wait Until Break. Which We Only Get Three Of In A Twelve Hour Shift Share icon

#17 People Have Been Clocking In 10 Minutes Early For 20+ Years. Now We’re Not Allowed To Do That And If We Do, Our Pto Will Be Used. Everyone Is Now Going To Clock In At 7:04 Every Single Day. I Can’t Wait Till They Notices They’re Actually Getting Less Time From Employees By Implementing This Share icon

In addition to Sherf’s suggestions, UNC Kenan-Flager also shared some tips. Lower-level managers are advised to “be deliberate but creative with your time.” “Think whether your time management approach affords time for justice tasks, not only technical ones.”

#18 Under New Management Share icon

#19 Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area Share icon

#20 How My Workplace (Fast-Food) Feels About It’s Employees Staying Hydrated Share icon

A 2022 study by MIT Sloan Management Review revealed that toxic culture ignited the Great Resignation. As Sherf pointed out, big corporations are beginning to shift towards an employee-centric approach, and it has so far produced positive results. “When Google started directly evaluating managers based on behaviors, busy managers started devoting more time and effort to them at the expense of other technical tasks.”

#21 Because Sitting Is Such A Bad Thing When The Job Is Perfectly Capable Of Being Done While Sitting Down Share icon

#22 No Water For Children. I Quit Today Share icon

#23 Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work Share icon

#24 Hung Up Next To Pto Calendar At New Job Share icon

#25 Company Response To Union Fighting For Our Wages Share icon

#26 I'm So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls*it 🙄 Share icon

#27 My Job Has Been Lying About The Break Rules For The Year And A Half I've Been Here Share icon This sign heavily implies you need to work a 6 hour shift to get a 15 minute break. I'm assuming with the defense my manager gave that she did not know someone wrote in the 3rd line.

But basically every now and then we will be scheduled to work 5 and a half hours instead of the usual 6 hour shift. This entire time I was never allowed to take the break. But apparently it has been the rule that you only need a 4 hour shift to get that break.

I feel so angry at this and really want to quit. There's a bunch of other small things like this that piss me off and I have been looking for another job for months without success.



#28 Management Didn’t Even Try To Hide This Share icon

#29 Okay, Boss 🙄 Share icon

#30 "F**k Our Employees, And The Customers Who Want To Support Them." -Baskin Robins Share icon

#31 Supermarket Chain In The UK Not Allowing Employees To Have Water Next To Them In A Heatwave Share icon

#32 My Stores' Language Policy Of A "Diverse Work Environment" Share icon

#33 This Is A Calendar Of The Weeks We're Allowed To Take A Vacation For (In Green). In Orange Is Not Possible. Yellow Means "Maybe After We Talk About It, But Realistically? Probably Not". 13 Weeks In Green. 39 To Bargain For Or To Forget Share icon

#34 My Old Employers Wife Who "Worked" There Made This After Finding A Needle Beside A Dumpster Share icon

#35 Manager Just Posted This On The Facebook Group For My Work. We Work In A Very Hot Pub, And We’re Not Allowed The Soft Drinks ( The ‘Pepsi Or Anything’) On Tap. Yes, The Managers Help Themselves To Free Food And Drinks. I’ll Be Handing In My Notice After My Shift Tomorrow Share icon

#36 Got This Gem Share icon

#37 Top Rule Was Added Because A New Member Of Staff Who Couldn't Afford To Buy Food Took Home A Portion Of The Food That Was Going To Be Thrown Out Anyways Share icon

#38 Not Allowed To Turn Down Or Off In The Only Breakroom. Is This Legal? Share icon

#39 You Are Not Allowed Basic Human Interaction On The Clock Share icon

#40 Cashier's Chair In Maxi Shop (Serbia) - They Probably Are Not Allowed To Sit Share icon

#41 You Are Not Allowed A Life! We Now Control All Aspects Of It For £9 Hour Share icon

#42 Friend Just Sent Me This From His Job Share icon

#43 My Friends Work Attendance Policy. Disciplinary Action Starts If You Are Not In Work 3 Times In 6 Months. You Aren't Allowed To Be Physically Or Mentally Ill More Than 3 Times In Six Months. Its Disgusting Share icon

#44 I Started A New Job This Week Share icon

#45 At My Job, You're Not Allowed To Plan For Your Trips In Case They Want To Deny You. And If They Do Approve You, They Approve You A Few Days Down To The Day Before Your Day Off Meaning You Can't Really Plan Anything Share icon

#46 Oh I Where… Share icon

#47 You Cannot Be Serious Share icon

#48 While Some Complain Of Too Much Tipping, Some Are Canceling The Idea Share icon

#49 “Tips” Not Allowed, “Reward” Them By Telling Us How Great They Are! We Will Reward Them, We Promise! (Seen At An Ice Cream Window At A Convenience Store) Share icon