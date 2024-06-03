ADVERTISEMENT

Even with labor laws, unfair practices still happen in the workplace. Recent research reveals that 80% of employees feel unjustly treated by their employers. This list will show some of that through images from the Antiwork subreddit

These photos expose the improper behavior of some companies, particularly their ridiculous bans on employees. Some rules prohibit drinking water, calling off from work, and even sitting down. 

Unfortunately, this is the reality that some people must go through daily to make ends meet.

#1

This Store That Doesn't Allow Workers To Sit During Their Shift

This Store That Doesn't Allow Workers To Sit During Their Shift

m_zayd Report

#2

I Wasn't Allowed To Use A Notebook At My Cashier Job

I Wasn't Allowed To Use A Notebook At My Cashier Job

So I started writing my book about bullying on printed out receipts. This year, after transposing hundreds of receipts, I finally published my novel

ArbyLG Report

Any frustrated employee would automatically pin the blame on their managers and supervisors for unfair treatment. But according to UNC Kenan-Flagler professor Elad N. Sherf, the root of the problem could be within the company itself

“We might think about managers and supervisors as unfair, or think about them as being mean bosses, or incompetent, etcetera. But we need to think about why the workplace environment can create these types of behaviors.

“Instead of thinking, ‘This is a bad manager because his or her employees are unhappy,’ I would start thinking, ‘What are we asking him or her to do? How is the organization leading him or her to behave in those ways?’”
#3

“You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job.” The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago

"You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job." The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago

reddit.com Report

axle f
axle f
axle f
Community Member
1 hour ago

...a place that pays you less than minimum wage, relying on customers to fill the gap....wants to tell you, during a lull with no customers, so you're clearly making less than minimum wage....you can't sit? s**t? scratch your naked a*s?....pay me or STFU...( Note tip jar)

#4

This Workplace That Doesn't Allow Crying On The Job

This Workplace That Doesn't Allow Crying On The Job

ultraramz355 Report

According to Sherf, most companies place less emphasis on impartial treatment and place more importance on getting work done. 

“Organizations implicitly and explicitly signal to managers that technical tasks are more important than acting fairly. 

“As a result, on average, managers perceive technical tasks—as compared to [relational] tasks—as more important or central to their role … [and] when facing higher workloads, managers tend to prioritize technical tasks at the expense of acting fairly.”
#5

Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch

Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch

QUEEFMEISTER123 Report

#6

Amazon Is Inhumane

Amazon Is Inhumane

FunTooter Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everyone should just start peeing on the office / warehouse floor.

Sherf defined "technical tasks" as "ensuring work units produce desired products or services." These include client interaction, reporting to superiors, and implementing new initiatives. 
#7

Is This Even Right?

Is This Even Right?

tolegr Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

F**k no, managing schedule and covering shift is the manager's job.

#8

Workplace Won't Allow Use Of Mobility Device, What's The Legality On This? (Rhode Island)

Workplace Won't Allow Use Of Mobility Device, What's The Legality On This? (Rhode Island)

avidreider Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well this is a clear violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Sherf pointed out that managers also face workload stressors. Because they already have much to deal with, addressing employee concerns becomes the least of their priorities. 

“Employees often complain that managers are too busy to meet with them, listen to their concerns, or update them about decisions; similarly, managers often acknowledge that they behave insensitively towards employees or act less fairly because they are overloaded or lack time.”

#9

This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

nikanj0 Report

#10

Recently Posted At Work

Recently Posted At Work

Appropriate-Train-57 Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess they don't want employees to also wash their hands before returning to work, then?

#11

There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

There's No Way This Is Legal Right?

reddit.com Report

#12

My BF's Snapchat Memory From 2017 - Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store

My BF's Snapchat Memory From 2017 - Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store

reddit.com Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago

*you're *let's - come on Jenny, it's not that hard. If you're going to be a bi**h, at least learn to spell correctly. It's kind of hard to take you seriously otherwise.

#13

My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet

My Work Doesn't Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet

heichousbleach Report

#14

What Are They Going To Do If I Don't Follow Policy? Fire Me?

What Are They Going To Do If I Don't Follow Policy? Fire Me?

Gritty20202 Report

To address the problem, Sherf offered three possible solutions: allowing managers to choose their own schedules, giving them a role in writing job descriptions, and incorporating fairness in performance evaluations. 

“[Doing so] sends a signal about the importance of these things and the need to deal with them. It also more accurately shows the amount of work being required of people. Otherwise, you’re just ignoring reality.”
#15

So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today

So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today

Sir_Garbus Report

goobernmooch avatar
Brazen
Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who is timing this, and what happens if you exceed the 3 minutes? This level of pettiness is insane to me.

#16

I Work At A Dispensary Where We Are Not Allowed To Have Food/Drinks On The Floor. Thirsty? Wait Until Break. Which We Only Get Three Of In A Twelve Hour Shift

I Work At A Dispensary Where We Are Not Allowed To Have Food/Drinks On The Floor. Thirsty? Wait Until Break. Which We Only Get Three Of In A Twelve Hour Shift

reddit.com Report

#17

People Have Been Clocking In 10 Minutes Early For 20+ Years. Now We’re Not Allowed To Do That And If We Do, Our Pto Will Be Used. Everyone Is Now Going To Clock In At 7:04 Every Single Day. I Can’t Wait Till They Notices They’re Actually Getting Less Time From Employees By Implementing This

People Have Been Clocking In 10 Minutes Early For 20+ Years. Now We're Not Allowed To Do That And If We Do, Our Pto Will Be Used. Everyone Is Now Going To Clock In At 7:04 Every Single Day. I Can't Wait Till They Notices They're Actually Getting Less Time From Employees By Implementing This

godtier300sosa Report

In addition to Sherf’s suggestions, UNC Kenan-Flager also shared some tips. Lower-level managers are advised to “be deliberate but creative with your time.” 

“Think whether your time management approach affords time for justice tasks, not only technical ones.”
#18

Under New Management

Under New Management

Ambitious_Suspect_51 Report

#19

Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area

Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area

Cheek_Sorry Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can tell the manager worked really hard on this one. They probably spent hours in their office typing this into Word and experimenting with various fonts. That's why they make the big bucks.

#20

How My Workplace (Fast-Food) Feels About It’s Employees Staying Hydrated

How My Workplace (Fast-Food) Feels About It's Employees Staying Hydrated

Canadian-Jaeger Report

A 2022 study by MIT Sloan Management Review revealed that toxic culture ignited the Great Resignation. As Sherf pointed out, big corporations are beginning to shift towards an employee-centric approach, and it has so far produced positive results. 

“When Google started directly evaluating managers based on behaviors, busy managers started devoting more time and effort to them at the expense of other technical tasks.”
#21

Because Sitting Is Such A Bad Thing When The Job Is Perfectly Capable Of Being Done While Sitting Down

Because Sitting Is Such A Bad Thing When The Job Is Perfectly Capable Of Being Done While Sitting Down

reddit.com Report

#22

No Water For Children. I Quit Today

No Water For Children. I Quit Today

frodothebaker Report

#23

Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work

Employees Need A Doctor's Note To Eat At Work

MiladyWillDo Report

#24

Hung Up Next To Pto Calendar At New Job

Hung Up Next To Pto Calendar At New Job

ughbutwhyy Report

#25

Company Response To Union Fighting For Our Wages

Company Response To Union Fighting For Our Wages

Hurplepippo Report

#26

I'm So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls*it 🙄

I'm So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls*it 🙄

doughnutsprinks_ Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you learned more punctuation other than strings of exclamation points at the end of each rambling paragraph, your run-on bullshìt would be much easier to parse.

#27

My Job Has Been Lying About The Break Rules For The Year And A Half I've Been Here

My Job Has Been Lying About The Break Rules For The Year And A Half I've Been Here

This sign heavily implies you need to work a 6 hour shift to get a 15 minute break. I'm assuming with the defense my manager gave that she did not know someone wrote in the 3rd line.
But basically every now and then we will be scheduled to work 5 and a half hours instead of the usual 6 hour shift. This entire time I was never allowed to take the break. But apparently it has been the rule that you only need a 4 hour shift to get that break.
I feel so angry at this and really want to quit. There's a bunch of other small things like this that piss me off and I have been looking for another job for months without success.

Luc- Report

#28

Management Didn’t Even Try To Hide This

Management Didn’t Even Try To Hide This

Walt-Kowalski78 Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
16 minutes ago

We have that at work. It is for national security purposes only to prevent data spills. I very much doubt this is such a workplace.

#29

Okay, Boss 🙄

Okay, Boss 🙄

mham2020 Report

#30

"F**k Our Employees, And The Customers Who Want To Support Them." -Baskin Robins

"F**k Our Employees, And The Customers Who Want To Support Them." -Baskin Robins

Orangutanengineering Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's company's duty to support their employees, not the customer's. How banning tips while providing different incentives to do a good job is considered "ridiculous"?

#31

Supermarket Chain In The UK Not Allowing Employees To Have Water Next To Them In A Heatwave

Supermarket Chain In The UK Not Allowing Employees To Have Water Next To Them In A Heatwave

imisspopsmoke Report

#32

My Stores' Language Policy Of A "Diverse Work Environment"

My Stores' Language Policy Of A "Diverse Work Environment"

Zac-Man518 Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Sounds like Brad & Jeff were starting to suspect what "chinga tu madre" might mean.

#33

This Is A Calendar Of The Weeks We're Allowed To Take A Vacation For (In Green). In Orange Is Not Possible. Yellow Means "Maybe After We Talk About It, But Realistically? Probably Not". 13 Weeks In Green. 39 To Bargain For Or To Forget

This Is A Calendar Of The Weeks We're Allowed To Take A Vacation For (In Green). In Orange Is Not Possible. Yellow Means "Maybe After We Talk About It, But Realistically? Probably Not". 13 Weeks In Green. 39 To Bargain For Or To Forget

annieduty Report

#34

My Old Employers Wife Who "Worked" There Made This After Finding A Needle Beside A Dumpster

My Old Employers Wife Who "Worked" There Made This After Finding A Needle Beside A Dumpster

hotrodlincoln460 Report

#35

Manager Just Posted This On The Facebook Group For My Work. We Work In A Very Hot Pub, And We’re Not Allowed The Soft Drinks ( The ‘Pepsi Or Anything’) On Tap. Yes, The Managers Help Themselves To Free Food And Drinks. I’ll Be Handing In My Notice After My Shift Tomorrow

Manager Just Posted This On The Facebook Group For My Work. We Work In A Very Hot Pub, And We're Not Allowed The Soft Drinks ( The 'Pepsi Or Anything') On Tap. Yes, The Managers Help Themselves To Free Food And Drinks. I'll Be Handing In My Notice After My Shift Tomorrow

panicattheoilrig Report

kerstinbillfraser avatar
YakFactory
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Isn't it amazing that a person can make it to manager, but still not be able to spell?

#36

Got This Gem

Got This Gem

gizmodo-0304 Report

#37

Top Rule Was Added Because A New Member Of Staff Who Couldn't Afford To Buy Food Took Home A Portion Of The Food That Was Going To Be Thrown Out Anyways

Top Rule Was Added Because A New Member Of Staff Who Couldn't Afford To Buy Food Took Home A Portion Of The Food That Was Going To Be Thrown Out Anyways

l4rte Report

#38

Not Allowed To Turn Down Or Off In The Only Breakroom. Is This Legal?

Not Allowed To Turn Down Or Off In The Only Breakroom. Is This Legal?

sasheenie Report

#39

You Are Not Allowed Basic Human Interaction On The Clock

You Are Not Allowed Basic Human Interaction On The Clock

xAguax Report

#40

Cashier's Chair In Maxi Shop (Serbia) - They Probably Are Not Allowed To Sit

Cashier's Chair In Maxi Shop (Serbia) - They Probably Are Not Allowed To Sit

Gvozden81 Report

#41

You Are Not Allowed A Life! We Now Control All Aspects Of It For £9 Hour

You Are Not Allowed A Life! We Now Control All Aspects Of It For £9 Hour

MereImmortals Report

#42

Friend Just Sent Me This From His Job

Friend Just Sent Me This From His Job

idrinkh20frombottles Report

#43

My Friends Work Attendance Policy. Disciplinary Action Starts If You Are Not In Work 3 Times In 6 Months. You Aren't Allowed To Be Physically Or Mentally Ill More Than 3 Times In Six Months. Its Disgusting

My Friends Work Attendance Policy. Disciplinary Action Starts If You Are Not In Work 3 Times In 6 Months. You Aren't Allowed To Be Physically Or Mentally Ill More Than 3 Times In Six Months. Its Disgusting

Currynrice9728 Report

#44

I Started A New Job This Week

I Started A New Job This Week

Realistic-Orchid2310 Report

#45

At My Job, You're Not Allowed To Plan For Your Trips In Case They Want To Deny You. And If They Do Approve You, They Approve You A Few Days Down To The Day Before Your Day Off Meaning You Can't Really Plan Anything

At My Job, You're Not Allowed To Plan For Your Trips In Case They Want To Deny You. And If They Do Approve You, They Approve You A Few Days Down To The Day Before Your Day Off Meaning You Can't Really Plan Anything

tigersmhs07 Report

#46

Oh I Where…

Oh I Where…

Busy_Ad3332 Report

#47

You Cannot Be Serious

You Cannot Be Serious

Datboi579603 Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
31 minutes ago

God did say, `You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.'

#48

While Some Complain Of Too Much Tipping, Some Are Canceling The Idea

While Some Complain Of Too Much Tipping, Some Are Canceling The Idea

ricochet20 Report

#49

“Tips” Not Allowed, “Reward” Them By Telling Us How Great They Are! We Will Reward Them, We Promise! (Seen At An Ice Cream Window At A Convenience Store)

"Tips" Not Allowed, "Reward" Them By Telling Us How Great They Are! We Will Reward Them, We Promise! (Seen At An Ice Cream Window At A Convenience Store)

alekgaytor Report

#50

My Boss Wrote This On The Board At Work. Thoughts?

My Boss Wrote This On The Board At Work. Thoughts?

Friendly_Crustacean_ Report

