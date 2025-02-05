Here are some examples we grabbed from an old Quora thread . A user asked, “What is the best revenge you have gotten on a superior in your workplace?” Some commenters shared how their resignation became their employers’ biggest source of regret , while others had their bosses investigated for “pulling some shenanigans.”

#1 This happened to my husband when we were first married. He was working (salary) 60–70 hrs a week. He worked for a company that was a family business, except my husband and the skilled field employees. The familly office staff didn’t do as much as my husband, so he asked a raise, since he was doing a higher level position than he was working. He also asked for an assistant, because he was doing that much work.



My husband knew they would probably not honor his requests, so he went prepared. He had gotten a license to form his own company, and and went in with a resignation letter. When he asked for the raise and an assistant, his boss literally laughed in his face. My husband gave his notice and walked out. He had a couple of jobs lined up from other contractors whom he know from his connections other than his job, so he didn’t skip a beat in getting work. A week went by, and his boss called him begging him to come back. My husband rightfully declined. They had to hire 3 people to fill his position there, and within 2 years, they went out of business. I’m proud that my husband did all of this with class, dignity and integrity!

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I was an assistant in Orthopedic and Physical Therapy. We had a great boss. There were two other therapists. One was a young guy. The other was a perv. Would not look at me anywhere but in the b**bs. I was in a lab coat and you could not see them but I swear he must have thought he had X-ray vision. He did this to all the women there. I asked him several times to quit staring at my chest but he didn’t stop.



Our old boss retired. This tool became the boss. Second day in, he fired me for insubordination for telling him to stop staring at my chest. Made me sign a paper about it too. Next thing I know, I get a call from corporate that I have my job back with back pay and a raise. I come into work, he was fired for being a perv! Idiot had told HR what I had said and when they called him in, he did the same thing to the HR manager! Made my decade!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 We had a situation. I gave my boss my best advice, he disagreed and wanted me to take basically the opposite tactic. I put my objections and reasons in an email and he replied, do it my way. I did it his way, no malicious compliance, I gave his way an honest try but as I predicted it blew up.



Big bosses came down on me hard, why did I do it this way, not the way I initially recommended. I printed out the email exchange as well as forwarded them the electronic version. Immediate boss was gone by the end of the day. I later found out that he took my recommendations, slightly reworded it and had claimed that that was his instruction to me. (However he used my Canadian spellings, he was American and it was an American company. Lol) I also found out that he had tried to fake the email chain but it took our IT department about 5 minutes to check the mirror copy of every email sent and received on company server and was automatically archived.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I was working for a mom and pop copy center and I was THE employee. I was always there early and willing to learn anything for the job I didn’t already know. After about 6 months, I showed up too early one day and the owners weren’t there to open up yet. I went across the street to grab a soda. By the time I managed to get back across the street, I was 5 whole minutes late. I didn’t think anything of it and filled out my time card as normal.



The wife, who ran the books, took my time card and ripped it up while I was on lunch. she then filled out a new one with those 5 minutes marked off. When I did for the rest of the week was keep a separate time card and tracked exactly when I started work, when I went to lunch, when I got back, and when I left for the day. At the end of the week, I gave the husband both time cards and explained why the one with his wife’s writing on it was short 5 minutes and the one with only my writing on it had 45 minutes overtime for the week. He told me I would get my regular pay and not to worry about his wife, he would deal with her. Never had a problem there again and I moved to a better job within about 4 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 When I had a new job I happened to see a previous supervisor’s resume on my boss’s desk for the open department supervisor position I gasped audibly. When asked about my reaction I explained I did not have a good working relationship with her. The resume, to my astonishment, was promptly tossed into the trash can.

#6 It was my manager and she did not like me, no idea why? Anyway she tried to get me sacked but another manager said I could move to her department, so I did. A couple of years later she got demoted and moved to another store. Meanwhile I got promoted and made a manager. Oh, how I loved shopping in that other store and timing it so she served me. Just loved handing her my management card and getting my management discount.

#7 I was working at a daily newspaper and going to law school at night. My immediate boss resented this and kept changing my work schedule to try to mess up my schooling. No matter what he did, I was able to stay in school. When he changed my schedule so that I had to work the hours that I was in school, the school allowed me to stay registered in the evening class but to go to class during the day with the full time students.



The best revenge was that I graduated from law school, passed the bar exam and quit my job, holding my head high.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I quit. When I left, her work stopped getting done and she was fired about a month after I left. She had told me they were taking about promoting me, so she wanted me to start learning the job. Sounds fair, right? Until I talked to her supervisor about the upcoming promotion. He was blindsided by me. Due to budgetary reasons, there were going to be no promotions for 6 months at least. So I put in my 2 weeks. And about 6 weeks later she was fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In the 1970s, I worked as Director of Special Events for a large company. Our sales meetings included industrial theater, where singers/dancers performed on stage, interacting with the corporate execs. After a number of years, my boss told me I would never make it any further because I was too soft … that I didn’t have the “corporate k**ler instinct.”



A few days later, a headhunter called me and said another company had read about me in an industry publication and wanted to talk to me about heading their Special Events group. I interviewed with them and they offered me a job. I took the job and brought my ten singers/dancers with me. They were loyal to me, not the company. I called my old boss and said, “Is that k**ler enough for you?”

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was a highly trained metal worker and was asked by the shop supervisor if I would work the night shift. As my wife worked and we had two small children, I told my boss I could work the night shift but only a short while as my wife needed help with the babies. 3 months later the shop has not provided a person for me to train,as promised.



I approach the shop supervisor with the observation that “a short while” has passed and I need to get back on the day shift. His response was “you've done such a good job, we've decided to keep you on nights. After a whole 30 seconds of thought, I gave my two weeks notice. About 5 years later, after becoming a welding inspector, I was in the same shop because poor welding was observed on the job site. The messes they had to fix were tremendous. Be careful who you mess with!

#11 I’ll keep this short. I got hired at a furniture store as a salesman. But I also had to fill in moving furniture and delivering same. I never got to be a salesman and after 6 months I was laid off. 5 years later I’m a court security deputy. My former boss did something that pissed off the judge and I had the pleasure of taking him to jail and slamming the cell door on him. I still smile and giggle when I think of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I was a government employee for 28 years and worked overtime whenever she asked me. I also took no sick leave and cut my vacation time when there was an overload of work. An opening for a promotion came up and I passed the tests with flying colors. However, my supervisor wanted a woman in the position and called in favors to have a female employee from another department transferred to her section. I then went to HR and asked when I could take early retirement with the best employee pension possible given my number of years as an employee. I bided my time and when the time came, I gave exactly 2 weeks notice.



How did it hurt her? I had accumulated 2 years and six weeks of vacation, sick leave, and overtime, so for that time, I was paid full salary on early retirement. The best part, she could not have another employee fill my position because I was officially still occupying that position.

#13 I scheduled months in advance Friday, Monday, and Tuesday off. (Normally had weekends off.) I made plans to go on vacation (out of town) Friday through Tuesday. My boss mentioned he might need to call me in on Saturday. He was good at ruining people’s time off if he could. Well, Friday night rolled around and he called telling me I had to be at work at 7am, to cover an overtime shift. I told him that since I was 10 hours and 2 states away it would be impossible to cover that shift. He said there was no one else to do it but him, so I said have fun, see you Wednesday!

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I was supervisor of a grooming crew at a ski area, sitting in a $350,000 machine while directing three other machine operators during an ice storm. The lifts were going to open in less than an hour, and I'd told my people to get a trail down from each lift as soon as possible. My boss, an Australian, stopped me on the trail and was telling me to go slowly and groom the trail I was on properly, and wouldn't hear me talking about hurrying to make a safe path down for the skiers. I finally said, “I quit, I'm heading for the parking lot and going home.”



He said, “No! That's my machine and you're not taking it anywhere.” My microphone was open to my other operators for this whole exchange. I said, “Fair enough. Here's your F'ing machine.” Jumped out, walked the half mile downhill to my car, and left. He was left with an idling machine that he knew nothing about operating and a snowmobile. The boss was fired that morning, and while the ski area rang my phone, I never answered it. Who hires these a******s, anyway? PS all of my operators did the same thing. Just shut down their machines and walked down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Many years ago I worked as a reporter for a weekly newspaper. I considered myself to have strong work ethic so when one of the two other reporters left the paper I thought nothing of putting in extra hours to pick up the slack. But then the other reporter left and I was left to pick up even more of the workload. I was expecting the positions to be replaced but when weeks turned into months with no sign of replacement, I realized the publisher and managing editor had no intention of replacing the vacant positions.



I presented them with the option of either replacing at least one of the vacant positions or providing me with a substantial raise. They countered by offering me a negligible increase, so I gave my two weeks’ notice and resigned. A good reporter builds a network of contacts and sources and of course that went with me.



For months afterward the paper had very little news content and what it did have was extremely poorly written as the managing editor was not only lazy but incompetent. Advertisers and readers soon noticed the paper had declined in quality so moved to a competitor publication. The managing editor was fired soon after, and the paper never really recovered and eventually went out of business. The lesson: don’t take your team members for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I was a lifeguard at a country club. I had to punch a time clock. One day I arrive and before I can punch in I’m told the manager needed to see me. I had to take care of something and it was noon before I remembered I hadn’t punched in. Of course my pay was short that week. I reminded him that I was there to take care of something, surely he remembered?





He said we pay for what’s on your time card. No exceptions. So the next week I punched in Tuesday morning and didn’t punch out until Sunday night. I told him they owed me a boatload of overtime. The next paycheck included the lost hours. He also tried to fire me but I refused to be fired. I told him I needed to quit a week early because my college was starting earlier than expected. He said “Why don’t you leave now?”





I wanted to work up until school started, and we both knew it was impossible to replace a lifeguard in the middle of the summer. So I just said no, I’m staying until the date I told you. And he just walked away. Now I use my superior problem-solving skills in my career as a stand-up comedian.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Years ago i was helping my dad build a ethanol plant. We did concrete work from start to finish where they were up an running. Anyway there was a safety guy who was a hard nose **wipe to anyone who wasn’t his drinking buddy.



One day he decided to write me up over something small nothing worth writing me up for. The site superintendent was with me when the “ incident” happened. Not wearing a hardhat in a skid steer. I was doing something in a tight area and the site superintendent was watching my blind spot.



Later on the site superintendent radioed me in to come to his office and asked me about what happened at lunch.I told him I had seen the safety guy drinking alcohol at lunch everclear was his drink of choice . I showed him my phone and the “safety” guy was fired on the spot for drinking on duty and driving a company vehicle. 550 people on site watched him get arrested on the property and cheered as he left in handcuffs. His bac was 6 times the legal limit. 3 hours after lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I had a boss who was a narcissistic D-bag. Everyone knew it. I finally had enough after yet another useless meeting set up just to stoke his ego. At that point somebody decided to jack him up a bit. Somebody hung around his office until they saw him leave for a meeting with the company president. They knew it would take a while and he would leave his precious laptop open on his desk. No they didn’t hack into it or delete any files. They did one better.



They had a firecracker set aside for this specific opportunity. Somebody cut the firecracker open and sprinkled a bit of gunpowder lightly on his vowel keys and between the keys on his keyboard. They then lightly wiped it clean to hide the evidence. I heard that the next time he took a flight he was flagged by TSA screening. Something about explosives in his laptop. He missed his flight and had to replace his laptop. I have always wondered who that “somebody” might have been. Certainly not me writing on an open forum like Quora.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I worked in a horrible call center with draconian micromanagers who would go around and openly dump women’s purses out to look through them. When a round of stomach virus hit the area, they wouldn’t allow the agents to go to the washrooms so people were out at their stations vomiting into wastebasket.



One of these managers was a nasty little bigot who oozed out of his mother’s basement into civilized society and said the ugliest things about Jews to the one white person on his team, who he thought would share his hate. Now I knew there was one thing this manager hated more than Jews, Muslims and immigrants and that was garlic. He had the full vampire effect from it. If you were lucky you might have seen that pristine white complexion turn a remarkable shade of green. He wasn’t allergic, he just couldn’t take the smell and the overwhelming flavor from any given dish.



I slivered up a few cloves of garlic and on his next off day I decorated his station in the guise of getting files or office supplies. I put some in his file drawer, his keyboard, even in his chair. His cubicle had fabric along its walls; I dropped some garlic into a hole at one corner.

For my last three weeks there I took great pleasure in his gagging. Shut his hateful mouth good and proper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 After enduring 5 years of bad behavior by the managers of the travel agency I worked for, I decided to start my own travel agency. It was very successful and a real ‘up yours’ to my former employers. I took many of their customers with me.

#21 After 14 years the College decided to alter my contract. I refused to sign and had no pay increases for 2 years. Eventually they decided that all those who would not sign would be made redundant. Even the staff representative signed! Eventually I was made redundant with a lump sum, 3 months salary and an early pension. My colleagues watched from the deck of the Titanic as I climbed on the iceberg and they sailed on…



Shortly before I finished the Principals Secretary rang and invited me to the year end gathering, where a presentation would be made. I politely refused as I had no wish to emphasise my redundancy. After repeated requests by the secretary I eventually ageed. She then asked ‘ Could you let me have 3.50 ($4.00) for the College Catering’…… Answer ‘ P*** Off.



Later I became a self employed advisor to our local ‘ Job Centre ‘ helping those out of work to start their own business. Who should come through the door but the very Manager who signed my redundancy. ‘ I was made redundant after 17 years with just the standard redundancy and no pension’ was his first sentence. ‘ You signed ‘ was my answer. I helped him set up his business idea. ‘ There were so many made redundant that the Principal used a rubber stamp to sign the farewell letters.’ ‘ What did you expect when you signed away your rights?’ was my parting words.



Later the College decided they would like to become involved with the Job Centre, and invited me to a meeting to discuss how the scheme operated. In two hours I helped them through the details. My invoice for consultancy followed for a sizeable amount. The Principal rang. ‘ You’ve sent an invoice for that meeting ‘ he exclaimed. ‘ Yes that right. I am self employed and my time is chargeable’ ‘ But… but… but it was just a meeting’ I suggested it might be worth considering cutting the time down or if it really is important having an agenda.



He had compeletly forgotten that I no longer worked for him. Nil Illigitimus Carborundem Don’ t let the B*****ds grind you down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was a line pilot at a small (3 airplanes) Part 135 company. I was an instructor pilot and was on very good terms with the FAA. The owner promoted me to Chief Pilot and put me on salary, but this resulted in a pay cut. I was not happy with the loss of income and tried to discuss it with him but he just wouldn’t listen. For those that don’t know, in aviation there is a cardinal rule: don’t f**k with my pay!



Soon after this, he pulled some shenanigans that the FAA hadn’t seen yet. I asked for a meeting with the FAA in an effort to protect my pilots, and our principal inspector asked me to meet him after hours. The FAA was very interested and started an investigation. Meanwhile, I found a much better job.



Six months later, I was called to testify in court. He was soon out of business and his shenanigans got him banned from ever owning an airline again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 A friend was fired unfairly by new (probably incompetent) management. He landed very well off with a semi-competitor. Nice ending? Watch this. He then systematically picked off 9 other very competent coworkers over a period of 6 years. Some he gathered into his company; others went to similar companies that trusted him. There was nothing left in his previous company to manage.

#24 Several years ago, I was working full time while attending college full time and pastoring a small country church. I also had 2 school aged children at the time. Needless to say, my life was very busy. Production was picking up at work and they instituted a voluntary overtime schedule. Since it was voluntary, I chose to not work it. My supervisor approached me one day and said they needed me to work overtime. I said I thought it was voluntary. He said it is. I told him I didn’t want to work it. He said but I need you to work it and set an example for the less senior people. I told him, I’d set the example by getting my work done in 40 hours. But I need you to work overtime. Then it isn’t voluntary. Yes it’s voluntary. Has anything been late shipping because I haven’t worked any overtime. No. Then I choose not to work it. This went back and forth several times.



Then it happened on several different days. Same result I refused to work the VOLUNTARY overtime. Since the supervisor wasn’t getting anywhere with me, he had the plant manager talk to me. Basically, the same conversation, just a different day and a different boss. Finally they said if I didn’t work the voluntary overtime, I would be written up. I called their bluff and submitted my 2 weeks notice. I stated that I didn’t think that was the best for myself or the company, but I had too much going on in my life to work the voluntary overtime. I submitted a written copy to my supervisor, the plant manager, HR, and the company president.



When I hadn’t heard anything back in over a week, but before the 2 weeks were up, I asked my supervisor about it. He simply said, “Oh, you don’t have to work the overtime.” Hmm. I ended up working for that company for over 20 years after that. Actually, staying there longer than my supervisor, the plant manager, or even the CEO/president.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I was asked to do a financial preso in support of a major project for a Supercheese Big Shot at Cisco and did all the slides. My boss was a credit-stealing douche who wanted to make himself look good to the Supercheese. When the preso was complete, the boss (did I mention he was a douche) removed the key financial slide and put it in his own deck. When it came time to do my preso, I got up with my laser pointer and presented all the points and conclusions but since the boss had taken all the supporting data I couldn’t refer to and the Supercheese reamed me out in front of the group. But the boss said smugly, “I have that data,” and pulled up my supporting slide, one that had taken literally weeks of research to produce. And pointed to the data. Only he forgot to alter the footers that matched my preso and the Supercheese pointed this out. Then asked the boss to explain the foundation for the data. He had nothing to say. The Supercheese pointed to me and asked if I had it. I flipped to the appendix and explained the data while my boss fumed. The Supercheese nodded and made notes and thanked me. Later I was fired by my boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I had a divisional manager in a very large company constantly leave at lunchtime saying that he was going to a meeting. At the time I was also a middle grade manager but constantly ended up doing work that was really his domain - including going to head office board meetings over 100 miles away as my boss didn't want to get up early.



After about a year I began to wonder how he could afford his lifestyle on his salary, going to Rome for a weekend with a mate and their 2 wives to watch rugby and letting on that his wife's shopping trip instead of watching the match cost him £1500 etc. One day one of the engineers called me about a problem on a job which the divisional manager had assigned him to, but i knew the entire job had been subcontracted out.



The penny then dropped and I realised that the boss was running his own company on the side. I slowly did some careful discreet digging and sure enough found that he was a director of another engineering company. Once I had enough evidence the next time I had to go to a board meeting in his place I took the evidence and after the meeting asked the managing director for a brief word. Next morning my boss got called to the London office for an urgent meeting - we never saw him again. Alas the damage had already been done and the company discovered that he had effectively syphoned off over £3m over 6 years- the company soon after went into liquidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I'm going to cover old ground here but it was so satisfying that I'm going to indulge myself. For many years I was a salesman in the City of London selling office equipment and I had a particular client who followed me from company to company. I spent 5 years at the company to which this answer pertains, working for an MD I'd known and was friendly with for nearly 20 years. As a colleague and friend he was great fun to be around but as a boss he was a disaster. He was abusive, dishonest and often a hindrance to doing deals and I finally had enough when he “sacked” me for refusing to cancel a trip to an F1 race followed by a family holiday. I put sacked in quotes because it was an emotional sacking taken back when he'd calmed down, although he reduced my base salary as he rescinded the sacking (I took it because it gave me more ammunition for my plan).



This happened as I was in the late stages of a particular deal with the loyal client, which had about about half a year's GP in it. So I came back from my holiday and resigned, sending a letter that resulted in a significant payment to shut up and go away but I wasn't done. I'd tipped off my client that I was leaving and going solo and his response was go get set up and come and see me when you're ready. Deals in that industry typically involve a lease for hardware supported by a variable cost maintenance contract. For this client the maintenance contract was worth about £50k per year and at this stage the buy out value was in the region of £200k plus about £100k for the lease, which presented me with a significant problem in terms of making a new deal external to my employer make financial sense, or so I thought.



When I discussed this with the client at lunch he smiled and told me to construct a new deal assuming a settlement value of zero. He couldn't tell me why but would in a couple of months. He also said that there would be no problem with my non compete agreement. What came out in the wash was that he was selling the business that was contracted to pay for the equipment but was keeping the business that was actually using it, so we were able to do a completely fresh deal which didn't trigger the settlement clause, was outside the scope of my non compete, reduced my previous employer's maintenance income from £50k a year to about £2k and made me about 2 year's GP. Beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Chocolate. Doesn't sound like much., but one manager was a total pain. The final straw was that the company needed to save money, so we would all have to make do with the stuff we had. He always kept his office locked because of confidentiality. One Saturday I was putting in a software update onto our computer, always do at a weekend in case it goes wrong and you have to back it out. He must have forgotten because shortly after wrapping up and having a brew to get ready for the trip home a delivery arrived. A very luxurious swivel chair for his office and a nice large couch. Big enough for a bed. It was a fairly open secret about him and his secretary. Both were cloth covered, brown cloth, patterned brown cloth, ideal! I grated some chocolate and a few weeks later scattered the shavings on the seat of the chair and the couch and massaged it gently in. Don't ask how I got the key, let us just say that the night security guard was partial to a late night takeaway, and I knew where the keys were kept. Next day he left with brown stains on the back of his trousers, of course the chocolate also melted into the seat cover so it could not easily be detected, it worked for two more days. Only petty but I enjoyed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 She told me to falsify reports. She went on to say that if I told the sales manager that she would deny it. Well, guess what? I did tell the sales manager, and I also told him that I would be willing to pay for a lie detector test. 30 years later, and I’m still laughing, and I congratulate myself for no longer bowing to this horrible person. Three years of threats were enough!

#30 Company I worked for wanted to discipline me for an off-time, off-site issue. Called me into HR to tell me of the disciplinary action. I asked, why, according to policy, I had NOT been interviewed prior to that decision. No real answer. So I quit. No notice. Then and there. My teams generated $1 million a year ABOVE the division average. NOT in sales. NOT in gross revenue. Money IN the BANK, net! Gross sales was $7 million above division average. EBIT was 14%. So after COGS, after payroll, after rent, lights and everything else, it was 14% of $7 million IN THE BANK, with just corporate taxes to be paid. Talking with friends a couple years later, I was informed that my former teams with new management, had fallen back into the “average” category. So, for the next couple or three years, the company lost $2–3 MILLION ! In the bank, NOT just in the “cash register”! Sufficient revenge!

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I worked for a small company some years ago. I had been there for many years and it was sold. The new owner was ok at first but quickly showed his true colors. (I reported directly to him). I was a one man department and quickly losing my patience. One morning I woke up and decided I didn’t want to go into work. My phone was blowing up all morning as he tried to contact me. Finally at about 2pm I decided to go in. He started to read me the riot act while many of the other employees were right there. I interrupted several times before he let me say what I wanted to say. Once he let me I told him “I didn’t know I had to be in at a specific time to tell you I quit”. A couple of employees stared to laugh and you could see others trying to hold it back. I ten proceeded to tell him to mail my last check to my house and never call me again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Because I was showing ‘attitude’ during an argument with my boss (and prove that she was so hilariously WRONG!), she decided to put me on a Steps (basically an Action review). At the end of 3 months, depending on that review I would either keep my job or be fired. I elected to have my surgery during that time period and went on disability for almost 4 weeks, then worked half-days for another week. There had had been 2 other people covering my job plus she had a temp; when I came back, everything was so effed up it took me almost 4 months to get things straightened out again; it took me 2 months to get her calendar straightened out and another 3 months for all the reports to start reporting accurately again. At the end of 3 months, my boss called me into her office and told me I was never allowed to either go on vacation or get sick ever again. Roughly around a year after I finally left (she refused to promote me despite me performing the work), her new boss gave her a ‘promotion’. She ‘retired’ rather than take the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I was fired from a sales position during the last recession. My GM was always crunching number and even put a sign on his door, “I don’t participate in The Recession”, like anyone asked him for permission. During that time Obama was POTUS and past an order that any layoffs the employee would have 65% of their COBRA cover by the former employer to discourage layoffs. I’m the one that told our HR a month prior to the layoff. I think it was 17 months at the time and I stayed on COBRA till I wasn’t eligible anymore. I know that griped his a*s because he poured over financials to have answers for the owner's weekly phone meetings. Seventeen months of him seeing my name and chewing his cud. Nothing evil, and he tried to set me up, I had signed a Non-Compete, he had someone offer to work with me for an answer inside information, that was evil. He was a high up mucky muck in his church but his Napolean Complex made him treacherous; don’t think he favored women in the workplace either.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Not me but a friend. Her boss was tyrannical so she found a new job. Now her boss hated (totally) the smell of bananas so my friend left a small piece of peeling behind one of 8- 5 drawer file cabinets (one that was particularly full). and another under something next to her desk. The first was found pretty fast but they couldn’t find the other one. Boss couldn’t even walk into her office and they finally decided to do a full cleaning but by then, the pealing was pretty desiccated and had left some smell in the carpeting so that had to be replaced. Considering the low pay and terrible boss, I found it laughable that they ended up spending bunches looking for the source of the smell. She was questioned along with everyone else since it was considered a crime but no one knew anything.

#35 Easy one. I quit. I withdrew my labour, and the group had to do it themselves, or find someone else. I don’t believe in these “I hid the passwords”, or “I rang the top clients” things .. as a professional, I behave in a professional manner. In the last position I left, I l advised they could email for some things (I was the only person in a group with specific knowledge). I knew the guy I left the email address with wouldn’t abuse it. He didn’t - I helped with a few problems, and after a few weeks, nothing. One of the managers in my last position was a reference for my current job. Gave me a good ref too, I’m told by my new boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was working in a customer service position. The supervisor was on an ego/power trip who couldn't work to save her life! Still, I loved the job and many times came in 45+ minutes early — and worked during my lunch break. This one time, she decided the smoker's couldn't go out for a smoke break. It wasn't something we ab*sed, we only had them twice a day. The other staff just b**ched about her — while I asked for a meeting with the manager. I told him how I had worked for a government dept 20 years earlier — that even then, it was decided an employee never work longer than 3 hours without a break — and that was before the eye strain of working with computers! The manager agreed with me — but the supervisor wouldn't drop it and insisted if someone rang in sick, the breaks were off. Sure enough, that happened a few weeks later. It was a job I could do blindfolded with both hands tied behind my back — this day, I handled the enquiries slowly, giving customers 1,000% customer service. It wasn't long before the phones were going crazy, so the supervisor had to leave her office and help with the calls — ALL DAY. After that, I came into work on time and stopped working during lunch breaks. I resigned 3 months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I had been off of a work for a month and being the only secretary work had really piled up. I came back with a note for reasonable accommodations of getting up and moving once every hour, which it was very reasonable, but my supervisor didn’t see it that way. Her voice of reason was to do filing every hour and I said I don’t think so as sometimes there isn’t enough filing to do. Anyway, I stuck it out for another 2 weeks and to no surprise my back pain worsened to where I was going to be off another month to get my back straightened out again. Only this time, I had enough of this BS and turned in my resignation half way through of being off. I had a whole cabinet full of dictation to transcribe and other stuff. It was overwhelming to say the least. They never did get anyone to help. Now, when I had been off before, they got some temporary help in, but not this time. I have no clue what they did after I left, but I didn’t care as I left them the mess they started. Had they at least tried to help and gave me the requested accommodations and they were realistic because I said I could stand and move within my area to answer the phones and greet clients and that was turned down. So yeah, I stuck it to them good. No, I didn’t have another job lined up, but I did apply for social security disability and was awarded benefits in a few months time. That’s how bad things were for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Many years ago I had FMLA for frequent migraines. FMLA is federally mandated time off, and an employee cannot be penalized for using FMLA. My manager wrote me up for taking FMLA. I requested a copy of the written form, and promptly sent a copy of it to HR informing them that this manager had violated the law. The next time I went in to work that manager came to me and told me that I could take FMLA whenever I needed to. He was extremely abash. I’m pretty sure that he got his a$$ handed to him by HR.

#39 My brother once worked in the oil field pipeline business. The Forman didn't have a happy home life. So he took it out on the workers which he supervised. One day the Forman got his payback. When he went into the portapotty to do his business. The other workers decided to back a wrecker up to the portapotty being use by their foreman. The portapotty was hitched up in the air with the wrench on the wrecker trucks. I forgot how long the poor Forman was up in the air. I am thinking thirty to sixty minutes. I was told he treated his workers much better afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 My lovely Director got shafted by a newly employed VP and was pushed out of the company. Our colleagues were upset as everyone (apart from her) really rated and respected him. The VP liked the temperature of her office to be positively balmy. So when she went away on holiday for a couple of weeks, I turned the temperature gauge down to baltic and shut the door behind me. It took a while for the office to heat up on her return. Petty revenge, but it was for my absent ex-boss. [For the one ignorant person - my Director was my boss not my lover. FFS. Him, his wife and children are good friends of mine]

#41 I had worked for some years as a legal assistant for a Local Council. One of the solicitors (who I shall call Fred because that was not his real name) was not one of the most work-focused people I have ever met. He was also under the impression that he was my line manager, which he wasn’t - both of us reported directly to the Head of Legal Services. Fred would ignore any files that were allocated to him until they became urgent - at which point he would try to offload them onto me, pleading “that’s not my case, Kate’s dealing with it”. He would then claim the file back just before completion in order that it counted towards his file count at his annual assessment.



My boss was well aware of what was going on and kept an eye on what was happening: however, sometimes I had to take Fred’s “problem files” (which often only became a problem because he’d ignored them in the first place) in order to get the damn things back on track. After a few years I decided that there was more to life than battling Fred, and left in order to go to university. I soon discovered that Fred had been given all my ongoing work. And how did I discover this? Because he used to phone me in the evenings to ask me how to progress some of the files. He was paid about three times the annual salary that I had been. I started to make notes of how often he phoned me, how long each call lasted and what each file was. Things came to a head when he contacted me to ask advice on a matter which I knew damn well I’d never dealt with. Fred happily admitted that it had only just come in and that he didn’t know what to do. I suggested that he ask the boss, put the phone down and added our conversation to the list: which I then typed up and sent to the boss together with an invoice charged at £100 per hour for “professional advice”. I received an apology from the boss (sadly without payment!) I never heard from Fred again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My boss was transferred to a long-term “temporary” assignment and was replaced by another senior manager Mr. Y, whose small department (him and a woman assistant Miss Z) was being eliminated. They were moved into our department, a lateral move for both. One Friday afternoon, He came to my office, saying something to the effect to gather my personal belongings and meet with Mrs. X in HR; I was being let go. In my exit interview, I asked the usual questions and received the usual replies except for the last question I asked, which was “who’s going to be my successor – his lover girlfriend Miss Z? Just about everyone knows about it.” It made no difference at that point but I gladly accepted my final paycheck equal to 15 weeks of pay. I was also eligible for unemployment as I was not fired for cause. I had many contacts within that Fortune 50 (yes, actually #27) who provided excellent references, including former bosses. I was employed by another firm within a month. A couple of months later, one of my friends in the former company called me to say both Mr. Y and Miss Z were no longer with the company. That made my month!

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 He wasn't a superior, but rather a customer of my web design and IT support business.

This gentleman owned a publishing company with a slew of magazines and websites. With a smallish office of around 10 staff, ever changing, part of the service I provided was regular backups of all machines and the server.



One day, he decided he didn't want to pay for my services any longer and started looking for another company to take over from me. Fine, it's just business. It's happened before and it will happen again.



I had just completed a full, major system backup when I was told my services were no longer required and I had to leave the premises immediately. After I left the site, someone decided to delete the antivirus and network protection software from the server. Less than an hour later they suffered a huge ransomware attack which crippled them. All their data, on all their machines was gone. And worse, the dumbass in chief had left their backup drives connected to the server, so all their internal backups were gone too.



The MD of this company (which, if his attitude towards literally everyone is anything to go by, stands for Mega Dickhead) was famous for not paying the final invoice of any contractor.



I had barely got home before the phonecalls began…

“Our data is gone, you need to fix it!”

“You need to pay my last invoice”

“It's in your contract! We paid for this service so restore everything immediately!”

“The contract you refused to sign and return to me? I suggest you read it. You pay monthly, for a month to month service. You refused to pay this month and had me escorted off-site. I am under no legal obligation to fulfil any of the contract terms if you don't pay for them.”

“Restore my data IMMEDIATELY! I'm going to sue you!”

“Please do.” *click*



He didn't pay the invoice but instead sent me several threatening letters which ultimately went nowhere.



Oh, and as for all his data backups - customer details, accounts, emails, finances, personnel records, contracts, artwork and advertising materials etc? I took the greatest of pleasure in deleting them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I rated them poorly on the Supervisor’s evaluation as part of the 360 degree performance process. I especially rated that supervisor who offered me lousy support in terms of no training or travel opportunities while they gave similar opportunities to other staff members who had the same performance rating as I did. Eventually, that supervisor got removed from their job and sent to another part of FEMA where they could do less damage to their subordinates. I never saw them again during the rest of my time at FEMA. I had no regrets for doing what I did.

#45 Got sent home for 2 days because they didn't like the way I was doing my job. Came back after my 2 day mini vacation, and 50% of the job was still there. Despite 2 guys working on it. I did about 10% in 2 hours, before I departed.

#46 My supervisor thinking to impress those above him took Oxygen away from us. As Lifeguards, working on beaches, seldom with backup we were responsible for first aid. A near drowning is a respiratory emergency. Strokes and various other conditions call for oxygen also. The atmosphere we worked in as it related to the big wigs we reported to was toxic. Any steps we wanted to take to better serve the public were met with contempt. Fortunately this County adopted the Soviet 5 year plan scenario. While that proved anything but beneficial generally, it gave us some wiggle room. We got oxygen back with the blessing of the County’s Medical Director and Fire Chief, through State EMS instituted a First Responder Training Program for all Lifeguards and acquired inoculations for Hepatitis B to be administered by Paramedics and RN's as time allowed. My former supervisor just steamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I was working as a police inspector on an area where the superintendent was an arrogant bastard who absolutely hated me. Probably because I was a straight talking supervisor who wouldn't let him bully the officers. Every year we had to undergo officer safety training including getting sprayed with a dilute CS irritant (5% instead of 60%). I had intervened between my OST trainer and the Superintendent and kept him in the job. After a chat with the trainer somehow the Superintendent got sprayed with the 60% irritant. He spent the next 45 minutes vomiting and trying to clear his eyes All highly unlawful but worth it

#48 I had a manager who I only got along with some of the time, but during one of the periods when we didn't get along, I noticed him literally hit one of my co-workers with a slap on the shoulder (NOT a friendly one) and I addressed it with HIS boss.



We had consecutive weeks where first I, then he went on mandatory week-long vacations since we worked for a bank and it was a bank regulation. A few days after I came back from mine and during his, one of the senior managers (people directly above him in the food chain) informed us that the company and he “mutually agreed to part ways.”