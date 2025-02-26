“Should I Confess?”: Woman Automates Her Job, Gets Paid To Do Nothing 90% Of The Time

ADVERTISEMENT

For many workers, repetitive tasks like entering data into spreadsheets can be a nuisance. In fact, in a 2021 survey, 94% of American workers said they perform time-consuming, repetitive tasks in their roles. And 65% say they’re less stressed after they’re able to automate these tasks.

Recently, one woman shared how she barely does any work after automating 90% of her daily tasks. Now she is wondering whether she should fess up to her boss about slacking off for most of the day or just accept it and spend the time doing something she likes.

A woman automated 90% of her daily tasks at work and now only worked 4-6 hours a week

Image credits: ThisIsEngineering / Pexels (not the actual photo)

With so much time on her hands, she started wondering whether she should confess to her boss or use the time for hobbies and training

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IroningBoardAgainstTheWall

The woman explained the particulars of her job in the comments

Reactions from people varied; some thought she should be working contracted hours, others urged her not to tell her boss: “You’ve found a more efficient way to work”

