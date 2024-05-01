ADVERTISEMENT

Hanging out with friends is one of those singular joys in life that can’t really be replicated by anything else. But as times change, so do one’s interests, as many people at some point have that horrible realization that perhaps you and your long-term friends no longer have as much in common as before.

A woman decided to tell her friends the truth, that she didn’t want to go on a girl’s trip because the topic of discussion was always marriage and babies. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Sometimes, the interests and preferences of a group of friends can change

Share icon

Image credits: bernardbodo (not the actual image)

One woman decided to skip a girl’s trip because of the constant baby-talk

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Remarkable_Lake410

Most readers thought she was right to be honest

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar stories