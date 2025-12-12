ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t seem to hold her co-stars in particularly high esteem, according to a recent lie detector interview.

The actress was strapped to the device, which records heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and sweat, and was questioned by her Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried.

Sydney, who recently addressed her controversial denim ad, began by admitting that she was “really nervous” about taking the Vanity Fair test.

Sydney Sweeney was caught in a lie while taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test

Sydney Sweeney raising hands during a lie detector test, caught in a lie causing public backlash online.

Image credits: VanityFair

She was first asked whether she had read The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, the book her upcoming film is based on, before being cast in the title role.

“No,” Sydney replied, which the lie detector confirmed as truthful.

The 28-year-old was also asked whether she chose to work on so many biopics because she doesn’t want people to know “the real her.”

Sydney paused for a moment to think before finally answering, “I’m not sure.” Another truth.

Two smiling women with blonde hair embrace indoors, relating to Sydney Sweeney and lie detector test controversy.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Comment on social media criticizing Sydney Sweeney, referencing controversy after lie detector test.



Leaning into the theme of the film, she was later asked whether she had recently cleaned her bathroom or scrubbed her toilet, to which she replied, “No,” another response the machine registered as truthful.

Then came the question that the lie detector found to be deceptive. “You’ve said in interviews that you can function on two hours of sleep, you don’t drink coffee, and only drink water. Be honest: do you think you’re better than all of us?” Amanda asked.

The actress answered questions about social media, plastic surgery, and The Rolling Stones

Sydney Sweeney taking a mirror selfie indoors, wearing a black leather jacket and holding a small black handbag.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Though Sydney responded with a firm, “No,” the device concluded it was a lie.

It gave the same result after she denied Amanda’s follow-up questions—whether she believed she was more “disciplined” than her co-stars and whether she considered 8 hours of sleep “too much.”

Sydney Sweeney during a lie detector test interview, caught in a lie about her sleep and drinking habits.

Image credits: VanityFair

Her apparent lie drew fierce criticism, adding to the backlash Sydney was already facing over her American Eagle campaign.

“It is absolutely insane to me that Hollywood just doesn’t understand how much people dislike Sydney. Just put her on the shelf for a few years with Louis CK,” one critic wrote.

“I have no idea how Amanda tolerated working with her,” shared another.

Several people felt Vanity Fair should have chosen different questions. “Missed opportunity to ask Sydney what she thinks about white nationalism,” a separate user chimed in.

Amanda Seyfried asked Sydney whether she thought she was “better” and more “disciplined” than her co-stars

Sydney Sweeney smiling during a lie detector test while wearing a red top and medical arm cuff in a dark room.

Image credits: VanityFair

“She defended the ‘I’m more disciplined than you’ allegations way more than the [racism] allegations,” wrote someone else.

Others supported the actress, writing, “I love them both, this was so fun, but I got sad when Sydney said that she gets a lot of hate.”

Woman in profile with braided hair and hoop earring, captioned deceptive, related to Sydney Sweeney lie detector test controversy.

Image credits: VanityFair

Social media comment criticizing coffee drinkers, highlighting opinions and reactions with likes and dislikes shown.

Comment from social media user questioning who Sydney Sweeney voted for amid lie detector controversy.



After laughing off the lie detector’s conclusion, Sydney admitted that people who drink several cups of coffee a day and sleep too much give her “the ick.”

The lie detector also confirmed that Sydney isn’t obsessed with TikTok, and that the content the algorithm feeds her most often on her “For You” page is history facts, arts and crafts, and hateful videos about herself.



Sydney and Amanda star in The Housemaid, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel

Two women making funny faces holding white plates, related to Sydney Sweeney lie detector test controversy.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

While she’s not obsessed with the video-sharing platform, the Euphoria actress told her co-star that she does have a major vice in her life: candy.

In case you’re wondering, she has no clue what the “6-7” trend means.

Sydney, who starred in the music video for the Rolling Stones’ single Angry, was also asked whether she was a fan of the rock group and if she could name three songs. She answered truthfully that she has a terrible memory and can’t name three songs by any artist.

Sydney Sweeney getting makeup touch-up before an event amid put her on the shelf lie detector test controversy.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Comment on social media post by Ryan Wayne Shults saying its those good genes, expressing admiration with reaction icons visible.

Comment about lie detector test and truth, relating to Sydney Sweeney being slammed after caught in a lie.

“I just have to ask, are your b**bs real?” the Mamma Mia actress inquired.

“Yes!” Sydney answered.

“Have you ever had any work done on them?” Amanda asked.

“No, I’ve never gotten any work done, anywhere,” Sydney replied.

Both of the answers were considered truthful.

The Euphoria actress denied accusations of racism following her controversial denim ad

Two women in an intense moment indoors, with one gently holding the other's face in a dramatic scene.

Image credits: Lionsgate Films

The White Lotus alum recently clarified her stance on the Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign by American Eagle, which included a play on the words “jeans” and “genes” and led to accusations that Sydney was promoting racist ideas of genetic superiority.

After months of declining to address the criticism, she stated, “Recently, I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.

“I’m against hate and divisiveness. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign,” she added. “Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

Social media comment defending Sydney Sweeney amid controversy over lie detector test and public backlash.

Sydney Sweeney smiling and holding a colorful WBC championship belt indoors in a casual black outfit.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Image credits: www.facebook.com

In addition to The Housemaid, which hits theaters on December 19, fans are looking forward to seeing Sydney in The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she will have a cameo, and the third season of the HBO drama Euphoria.

Many people loved seeing the actresses participating in the Vanity Fair segment

Social media comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s relationship after lie detector test controversy.

Comment on social media about movie campaign friendships, discussing public reactions to Sydney Sweeney lie detector controversy.

Social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney being caught in a lie during a lie detector test.

Screenshot of a social media comment where Stephanie admits nothing has been truthful, related to Sydney Sweeney lie detector test.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying they look like sisters with 18 likes and user handle @yinyangpodcast2432 visible.

Sydney Sweeney responding during a lie detector test amid controversy over truthfulness and public reaction online.

User comment on lie detector test video, praising the chemistry and describing it as fun and contagious.

Comment on social media mentioning waiting for the jean commercial, with likes and dislike icons visible.

Comment from user dishitasharma5090 reacting humorously to an interview, referencing Sydney Sweeney and a lie detector test controversy.

Comment from yinyangpodcast2432 praising Amanda's chemistry, related to Sydney Sweeney lie detector test controversy.

Social media comment criticizing two individuals, with engagement icons visible below the text.

Comment on social media by user Joshknutson16 expressing increased liking for both after an event related to Sydney Sweeney lie detector test controversy.

