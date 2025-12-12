“Put Her On The Shelf”: Sydney Sweeney Slammed After Lie Detector Test Catches Her In A Lie
Sydney Sweeney doesn’t seem to hold her co-stars in particularly high esteem, according to a recent lie detector interview.
The actress was strapped to the device, which records heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and sweat, and was questioned by her Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried.
Sydney, who recently addressed her controversial denim ad, began by admitting that she was “really nervous” about taking the Vanity Fair test.
- Sydney Sweeney faced criticism after participating in Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector segment.
- She and her ‘The Housemaid’ co-star, Amanda Seyfried, asked each other questions while a device recorded their heart rate and blood pressure.
- Sydney addressed plastic surgery speculation and answered whether she considered herself “better” than her co-stars.
Sydney Sweeney was caught in a lie while taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test
Image credits: VanityFair
She was first asked whether she had read The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, the book her upcoming film is based on, before being cast in the title role.
“No,” Sydney replied, which the lie detector confirmed as truthful.
The 28-year-old was also asked whether she chose to work on so many biopics because she doesn’t want people to know “the real her.”
Sydney paused for a moment to think before finally answering, “I’m not sure.” Another truth.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Then came the question that the lie detector found to be deceptive. “You’ve said in interviews that you can function on two hours of sleep, you don’t drink coffee, and only drink water. Be honest: do you think you’re better than all of us?” Amanda asked.
The actress answered questions about social media, plastic surgery, and The Rolling Stones
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Though Sydney responded with a firm, “No,” the device concluded it was a lie.
It gave the same result after she denied Amanda’s follow-up questions—whether she believed she was more “disciplined” than her co-stars and whether she considered 8 hours of sleep “too much.”
Image credits: VanityFair
Her apparent lie drew fierce criticism, adding to the backlash Sydney was already facing over her American Eagle campaign.
“It is absolutely insane to me that Hollywood just doesn’t understand how much people dislike Sydney. Just put her on the shelf for a few years with Louis CK,” one critic wrote.
“I have no idea how Amanda tolerated working with her,” shared another.
Several people felt Vanity Fair should have chosen different questions. “Missed opportunity to ask Sydney what she thinks about white nationalism,” a separate user chimed in.
Amanda Seyfried asked Sydney whether she thought she was “better” and more “disciplined” than her co-stars
Image credits: VanityFair
“She defended the ‘I’m more disciplined than you’ allegations way more than the [racism] allegations,” wrote someone else.
Others supported the actress, writing, “I love them both, this was so fun, but I got sad when Sydney said that she gets a lot of hate.”
Image credits: VanityFair
The lie detector also confirmed that Sydney isn’t obsessed with TikTok, and that the content the algorithm feeds her most often on her “For You” page is history facts, arts and crafts, and hateful videos about herself.
Sydney and Amanda star in The Housemaid, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
While she’s not obsessed with the video-sharing platform, the Euphoria actress told her co-star that she does have a major vice in her life: candy.
In case you’re wondering, she has no clue what the “6-7” trend means.
Sydney, who starred in the music video for the Rolling Stones’ single Angry, was also asked whether she was a fan of the rock group and if she could name three songs. She answered truthfully that she has a terrible memory and can’t name three songs by any artist.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
“I just have to ask, are your b**bs real?” the Mamma Mia actress inquired.
“Yes!” Sydney answered.
“Have you ever had any work done on them?” Amanda asked.
“No, I’ve never gotten any work done, anywhere,” Sydney replied.
Both of the answers were considered truthful.
The Euphoria actress denied accusations of racism following her controversial denim ad
Image credits: Lionsgate Films
The White Lotus alum recently clarified her stance on the Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign by American Eagle, which included a play on the words “jeans” and “genes” and led to accusations that Sydney was promoting racist ideas of genetic superiority.
After months of declining to address the criticism, she stated, “Recently, I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.
“I’m against hate and divisiveness. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign,” she added. “Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
Image credits: www.facebook.com
In addition to The Housemaid, which hits theaters on December 19, fans are looking forward to seeing Sydney in The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she will have a cameo, and the third season of the HBO drama Euphoria.
Many people loved seeing the actresses participating in the Vanity Fair segment
Lie detectors are not real. There is no science to back them up and they should not be taken seriously.
Can anyone name a single place in the world where a so-called lie detector result is admissible evidence in a court of law? Someone needs to stop watching Jeremy Kyle, and shite like that.
US courts, defense can admit lie detector results in as evidence, but the government cannot. I agree with your point, but you have the facts wrongLoad More Replies...
Did I say that out loud? is more correct than FreeTheUnicorn. "Polygraph tests are generally not admissible as evidence in court due to concerns about their reliability. However, in some states, they may be allowed under specific conditions, such as mutual consent between the parties involved. In federal courts, polygraph evidence is typically excluded due to the Frye standard, which requires scientific evidence to be generally accepted in its field."
Very interesting, and thank you for correcting me. Does this apply to all states in the US, and how much weight is generally given to this "evidence"?
Women really hate this gorgeous woman, huh? She won't be leaving the spotlight anytime soon, ladies. We love her.
