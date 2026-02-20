But it's never easy to make the call. The folks who shared these stories could probably tell you that. The experiences come to you from an online thread where someone asked : "People who have called CPS or the police on a friend, what made you do it?" Some of these stories have good endings, others not so much, but don't let that stop you from believing that sometimes one call can change someone's life.

There's a saying "If you see something, say something." While some people might want to avoid the trouble of getting into something sketchy, others just can't stay silent when they see bad things happen. That can be especially true if it's happening to a person you know.

#1 There was a religious family who didn't want to waste money on healthcare or doctors. They basically had a vegan diet. Their toddler slept over 20 hrs/day, couldn't walk and ate hair. They refused to listen to family or friends and take the child to the doctor. After COS was called , they were forced to have the child seen; the doctor said the child would have died in less than a month without intervention. So yeah, they might hate me, but I saved a child's life.

#2 My best friend from high school was s******y a****d by her foster father as a kid. When she decided to move in with her boyfriend, she couldn't take her 2 oldest kids because he didn't like them. So she decided she would ship them off to the same foster father. I immediately called and the kids were removed as he had already started abusing the oldest girl.

#3 I called CPS on my best friend because her fights with her boyfriend were so out of hand, they were violent and aggressive and lasted for hours and hours while their infant son sat in the corner crying.



The breaking point was when the friends brother called me freaking out because he'd shown up at the house and they were so enmeshed in the fight that they didn't even notice he'd arrived. The mom was throwing whatever was in distance at her boyfriend. The brother took the baby and left, and they didn't even notice.



At the time I was working for CPS so there's literally no possible way I couldn't report the s**t that was going on. It was a brutal situation to be in.

#4 Wasn't a friend, was a neighbor.



When I came home at 2:30 am to see my neighbors two little kids asleep in the hallway. I asked them what was up and they said their mom had told them to go play at the park but now wasn't answering. I knocked really hard on their door but no one answered. So I called the police.



To be honest I was worried about the mother, I thought she may have had a medical emergency or something and was unconscious.



Nope.



When the police open the door, the mother is just gone. All the stuff was gone too.

Luckily the kids had an aunt who took them in, and last I heard they were doing great.

#5 I called and reported my cousin twice. The first time because she posted about how she used the 'power of nature' (and also prayer was somehow involved) to cure her son's rash. How? By leaving her baby (too young to walk) outside on the lawn until his skin burned and peeled off.



CPS told me that they could only take reports from people living in the same state, and since my only evidence was *the Facebook posts she made with before and after photos*, they would not be opening an investigation.



The second time, her children caught that sickness going around that happened the same time as the Ebola scare. Basically, kids were getting lung infections and not breathing. She again posted to Facebook about her kids getting sick, and claimed she was treating them with probiotics. To clarify, her children were blue from lack of oxygen and she was *feeding them yoghurt*.



I didn't call CPS that time, I called my cousin's neighbor. The neighbor checked Facebook, saw the photos of the kids, and stormed over there. She told my cousin that if she didn't take those kids to the ER, then she (neighbor) was going to kidnap them and do it herself.



The hospital called CPS because the infection had progressed to the point that all three boys have permanent damage to their lungs. Cousin told CPS that it's her religious right to refuse medical treatment for herself or her children, and CPS agreed. The case was closed.



I unfriended her on Facebook because I can't watch someone slowly [unalive] their children.

#6 I called on my childhood best friend. She was living with a man who regularly held a gun to her head in front of her five year old son.



I called again on a neighbor, because her estranged husband attempted to run her over in the parking lot of our apartments, and this lady grabbed her four-year-old daughter so the guy would stop and not run her over. Saddest [thing] I've ever seen in my life.

#7 I called cps on my mother several times. They never did anything because she usually talked her way out of it. Even when one sister had a sprained ankle, one had a bruise across her whole face, and we all missed too many days. And every time, she found out from them that I called. GA is the only state I've lived in that "does anything".

#8 I have twice.



The first time, my nieces and nephew were living in knee high garbage throughout the house. They had no working stove, refrigerator, or shower. They lived in another town and we didn't get to visit often and when we did, their dad would meet us at a restaurant or park. Made a surprise visit when I was in that town one day. No one answered the door, but I could see the mess through the window and smell it through the door. My brother in law just handed them over. He ignored them for 6 years after.



The second time, I was working as a children's minister/counselor. An 11 year old girl came to my office for counseling. She was pregnant. Turns out her mom's boyfriend [did it]. Her mother defended the boyfriend, but he turned out to be in the states illegally. The mother convinced the girl to have the baby. They baby was born early and had some abnormalities. The child was eventually removed from their home because she was severely malnourished. She was hospitalized and placed in the states care, and ended up dying.



None of these people were charged.

#9 My husband and I tipped off his best friends employer that he was a self proclaimed "boy lover", and the employer called the police. We were on the other side of the country at the time, and he was working with at risk youth. He felt his attraction to the kids made him connect with them on a deeper level, but he admitted to being u sure what would happen if one of them tried to initiate anything physical.



There were years of message board posts (which were deleted within 24 hrs of him being confronted, but his boss had already printed them off) showing a drastically changing attitude and admitting to things like having the boys sleep in his bed and taking them swimming and watching them get changed.



When the whole thing came out we basically lost our friend group. The guy in question spun the story to make it seem like a completely different issue. Not enough evidence was found to arrest him, he left the country with his girlfriend (they have since married and divorced). A few years later we got a call saying the case was reopened and asking if we had any contact with him or new information, but I have no idea what happened.



It messed up my husband a lot. Took him years to trust people again. We have kids now and we are really protective - they do normal kid stuff, but very few adults have any sort of alone time with them at all.

#10 She was staying with me, as she'd been evicted. I saw her scream and slap the kid, but the final straw came when she threw him. She was mad at him (as parents are sometimes), but she picked him up and threw him on the bed. The kid was about 25 months old. The way he landed, and with such force, she nearly broke his neck. He almost bounced and hit the wall.



I called my dad's wife for advice, since she is a preschool teacher. She said that by telling her this info, the law states she has to report it. (Educators are required to report potential a***e and neglect.) she advised I call since it would be a first person account, rather than third person from her. It turns out, this wasn't the first time she'd been called on. The kid's dad called because she was giving the kid whiskey to get him to sleep when he had his teeth come in. She got a warning that time. This time, however, she got the kid taken away. I kicked her out before then, but found out thru the dad.



I know she loved her son very much. I never doubted her devotion. But she had anger issues, and also grew up in a family that thought belting your kid was A-OK. She said I didn't understand, since I wasn't a parent. Yeah, I don't understand it all, bit I sure as hell know you don't slap your toddler in the face when he cries. She assumed I was a "hands off" person, who thinks spanking is evil. No. a swat on the b**t is fine, but full-on a***e, under my roof, was not gonna fly.



I lost a very long friendship, but I would do it all over again. Don't regret a thing.

#11 An ex-friend of mine was driving under the influence with her 6 month old in the car. Nothing came of it.

#12 My friend and former neighbour is an alcoholic with a little girl. One day a couple years ago, some random guy called me to come and get her because she was passed out on the sidewalk with her daughter in the stroller. I didn't call the police that time but someone must have, because they showed up. My husband and I ended up fostering the child for a few days.



She soon got her daughter back, but less than even a week later, her friend called me to come and pick them up because they were in some guy's house and my friend was passed out drunk and her daughter was scared. I couldn't get her to tell me where they were so I called CPS and they called the police.



It turned out they were at the house of the guy who had called me the first time, and apparently he was a s*x offender (but not to children, as far as I understand, thank goodness).



She has cut me off mostly, and I'm having enough of my own problems currently, but I hope she's managed to kick the habit and that her daughter is safer now.

#13 I called police when my housemate was having a full-on psychotic breakdown. Hearing voices, attempting suicide, when we wouldn't let her [do it] she turned on us (me and her partner). It's surprising what a person experiencing psychosis will turn into a weapon. Thankfully, we had martial arts training and she's not very big or strong. It ended with her partner tackling her down, then me pinning her to the floor in a choke hold until she stopped struggling (not choked out but realised she wasn't going anywhere until she calmed), and her partner calling the police and ambulance. I stayed sitting on top of her with her arms locked until the police came and took over - she was calmer but shaking and crying by the time the police turned up.



That was one of my less fun nights in uni sharehouses. Thankfully though, she got the help she needed and is still alive because he and I cared enough to fight her and call the cops. Some people might not have wanted to take her on, or she may have been alone in the house or something.

#14 I found out my friend got pregnant deliberately (she told everyone it was an accidental) so she could get more welfare, and so her family would feel obligated to help them, since they didn't want to work. (Always scheming some new way to get disability.)



Their daughter was severely underweight. In and out of the hospital due to my friend trying to find a reason to get money for her.



So when they brought their one year old over to my house, did not bring food, and basically starved her for three days, I snapped and called. My friend said she "didn't have an appetite." When I gave her food for the kid, my friend would eat it all, giving her child a small bite. I'd have to sneak her kid off to feed her and she ate SO much. I realized she was doing it on purpose to keep her kid underweight.



Nothing came of it, of course. Her child is now three, still wearing six month clothes. They neglect her to play video games and their family pays for everything whole my friend is in "college." Aka: free board and bills. She's a piece of work.

#15 A "friend" of mine would go out and party almost every night and leave her then 4 year old at home alone. I called CPS on her. They said that they couldn't do anything because they never caught her in the act of leaving the child unattended. Turns out she was really close to the CPS person.

#16 My mom called CPS on my aunt immediately after she'd called to tell her about finding out her (my aunt) husband inappropriately touched their 7 year old daughter. My aunt had promised to call the police, but my mom knows her pretty well.



The police were going to arrest my aunt for neglect because she wasn't the one to report it, but my mom convinced them not to because at the time my mom was a social worker, so technically it was still reported to the right person.



My aunt's husband is now in prison (it came out that he also molested his two daughters from a previous marriage) and my aunt has gone off the rails. My mom doesn't regret it for a second. She just regrets that she had to be the one to do it.

#17 When I was a kid I had my first sleepover at my best friend's house. There were rumours that his dad was a drinker which meant my parents had been reluctant to let me sleep over for a long time, but his mom reassured my parents that they were just rumours.



So after school we go over and we play, have dinner, everything is fine. His dad had a couple of beers with dinner but that's not surprising.



In the middle of the night we were woken up by shouting and banging. His parents were fighting. Badly. Swearing, things being thrown. My friend looked so embarrassed and upset that I was hearing this. We then heard a scream, a crash and it went quiet. That was the scariest moment of all. I quietly left the room and looked down the stairs from the landing. My friend's mom was laying still. She'd been thrown into the internal door, or more precisely, through the closed internal door. I went back to the bedroom. My friend had a phone in his room so I called my mom, crying saying that his mom was lying on the floor and not moving.



Within minutes the police arrived and a few minutes after that my mom and dad arrived and took us away. I had to give statements and such the next day. His mom was fine. She was bruised, had cuts, she'd been knocked out cold when she went through the door, but she was fine. His dad went to prison and his mom remarried later to a really nice guy. I guess it all worked out, but it was a horrific experience to live through.

#18 I once called animal control on roommates when I moved out.

I was travelling and lived with a couple for a month or two. They had 4 cats and 2 dogs. One of the dogs was ALWAYS chained up outside in Australian heat. He didn't always have water available and they fed him random table scraps whenever they remembered it. The dog barked all day long and no one was allowed to go near him because he was aggressive.

One time he broke into the house and shat on the carpet when we were all out. I was real proud of him that day.

Animal control eventually removed and rehomed him.

#19 I called the CPS on my then-girlfriend when I first came over to her place. She had two kids, both of whom were terrified of me when I arrived.



Her solution? Beat the [hell] out of them and send them to their room until the date is over.

#20 Social worker here. A friends girlfriend brought her 1 year old and 3 year old to a small music festival. I found out late that night that she had left the kids in the car the whole festival while she was drinking and smoking [illegal subtances]. Next day my friend told me that he has previously witnessed the 3 year old take a sip of his mom's beer while sitting on her lap and the mom didn't do anything about it.



I called child protection and they got sassy with me because I didn't have a date of birth or address... All I had was their name. They told me they would do nothing about it.



Made me lose faith in child protection (I have worked in cp myself)



Friend broke up with her years later and we've had good chucks at her Facebook ever since. It's hilariously trashy.

#21 She was having her 9 year old son "babysit" her 14 month old daughter while she went out with her boyfriend to get [illegal subtances]. Her daughter won't eat or drink anything besides milk and her teeth are rotting because she just sticks a bottle in her mouth at night and the milk is dripping and pooling on her front teeth. It's sad and her kids deserve better.

#22 I called on my sister in law. She's had a m**h a*******n for many years and got pregnant by a guy she got it from. (She was 23 or so and he was 50 or so) She pretty much stayed home her entire pregnancy. I think she legit was trying to make it work but the same day her daughter was born I went to see her and the baby was being held by ANOTHER guy I know she got m**h from.



Fast forward a month. She starts disappearing with the baby for days. Every time we would see her the baby was terrified of people, not gaining weight, and had a bald spot on the back of her head from basically living in her car seat. So I called. The baby has been living with me ever since. I have legal guardianship over her and we just celebrated her 4th birthday last weekend.



We invited her mom. She left early and we found her car parked at her dealers house.

#23 My mom used to do daycare from our house. There was a 4 year old whose parents were separated. When he was with his dad he would be dropped off clean and dressed, but when his mom dropped him off he was in pjs and hadn't eaten. One day in the dead of winter she dropped him off without a jacket, we had to roll up the sleeves on one of mine so he wouldn't freeze.



I started noticing bruises, but kids sometimes play rough. One day he had a particularly bad one and I asked about it. He told me Chris(his mom's boyfriend) had gotten angry. After prodding a bit more I found out that Chris had pushed him down the front steps. I asked if Chris ever hits him and he shyly told me yes. I informed his mother when she picked him up that evening and she told me he made it up and had just slipped and fallen down the steps. It was an obvious lie.



My mom called CPS and they investigated. It turns out that Chris had a history of violence. The boy's father was given full custody. Shortly later Chris went to jail for something and the mom won back partial custody. The boy is a lot older now and actually just stopped by my mom's house last month to thank her for teaching him how to read because it's one of his favorite things now. She says he seems to be doing really well.

#24 I'm a nanny and therefore I am considered a mandatory reporter. Thankfully the only time I have had to exercise that was for a family I picked up a one time job with. The 5 month old baby was drinking from bottles that were never washed and left with rotten formula inside until they were dumped and immediately refilled. He also had no muscle definition whatsoever in his neck, arms, or legs (obviously babies don't have much, but he should have been able to hold his head up, sit up for brief moments if not longer, and he practicing standing up while someone is holding his hands and supporting him-most do this by "practicing" in a parent's lap). His head was flat as a board because the baby was LITERALLY never picked up/ given tummy time/ interacted with. They would put him in a swing, hand him his gross old bottle for him to try to feed himself from, turn on the tv to something colorful and ignore him until he was screaming from hunger the next time. They also had a two year old who was visibly afraid to talk or call attention to herself, and a 5 year old with SEVERE and violent ADHD. He would beat the c**p out of the two year old (leading to her desire to be unnoticed).



So yeah. I called on them.

#25 A close relative has ten children. Literally loves babies, had no time for them once they reach about 3. She nor her husband have had steady work for close to twenty years. She chooses to "home school" them because every time they attend public school the state gets called. I had no idea how bad it was a few years back.



My mother and I go and visit, I bring along my son who was about 2 at the time. They loved in a decent house. (Paid for by the state) The mother was staying indoors with the younger children while the older ones were outside. She offers to watch my son while my mother and I spent time with her older children. Seemed fine. About an hour later we hear crying from inside. Not unusual. but it wasn't stopping, which was. We go to the patio door, locked. Go around front and that door is locked too. So we are pounding on the door, yelling for her, when her four year old opens the door for us to come in. I find all the children alone in the living room. There was a fire going on the fireplace and one of the children had tipped over the protection screen and burned themselves and one of their siblings pretty badly. My son was in the corner of the room screaming bloody m****r, thankfully he was ok. Shortly there after we are calling 911 and trying to assess the damage (my mother and I are both first responders) when the mother pulls in the driveway. SHE LEFT! Left pretty much right when we went outside. Her husband needed smokes brought to his buddies place. She locked 6 small children in a house alone with a fire going. She then tried to a*****t my mother for not just cleaning up the kids instead of calling for EMS.



A few years later they lost custody of all ten for about a year. Every single one of those children blossomed in foster care. Made friends, went to school, had a life. She got custody back. So those kids are screwed. The to oldest 17 and 16 are riding out the "home schooling" doing nothing. Her children are almost illiterate, have no social skills, don't even bathe regularly. The state visits occasionally, but as long as they are fed and have a place to live "keeping the family together" trumps the kids wellbeing.

#26 I live in India, and once my mother called the police on a neighbor who was severely abusive to his wife and two children. He would drag his wife out by her hair, kick and beat her in front of us. He'd beat his kids(10F and 7M) black and blue, and did not even bother covering it up. My mother called the police on him the first time she saw it going down.



The CI came after 45 minutes, by then he was done beating her. After he saw the wife's bruises, he beat the man and then warned him. That was it. He did not do anything. The older girl had a severely bruised lip, very clearly visible and he still didn't do anything, despite my mothers insistence. The man gave his wife AND the poor kids another beating for calling the cops on him. We have no CPS in India, and my mother had to contact an NGO to get help. The woman was very reluctant to accept the help or file a complaint, understandably. The abuse went on for another 2-2.5 years until the court case concluded.



All this shows how mandatory CPS is. The present system is too time consuming.

#27 I called CPS on my uncle after my cousin (5) called and told me her mom had beat her because she made a mess trying to make food in the middle of the night. After she said it you could hear both my uncle and his girlfriend screaming at her to shut up and telling her she was going to bet taken away and put with strangers if she told people . Including me, they have had 7 people call and report them for child a***e. Im waiting to see if I can take her if she ends up being removed from the home.

#28 My cousin and her five year old daughter stayed with me for a little while. She was often verbally a*****e and neglected basic parenting responsibilities. One night I was really irritated that the two of them hadn't come home yet. It was 9pm and I knew I'd need to help her daughter with her homework, probably feed her dinner, and get her ready for bed. I did all these things because, like I said, my cousin sucks. When they finally got home, the little girl ran right up to me and screams "We were late because the line at the store was long!". Children are horrible liars. The following morning I was taking her to school and prodded a little because something was obviously up. Come to find out the poor girl was left in the car the day before while my cousin was in the mall shopping for toys. Not toys for her daughter, but toys for her grown boyfriend who was in his forties. She told me she was scared and that she was in the car for so long that she fell asleep when the sun was out and woke up when it was dark. I dropped her off at the school and spent a good 20 minutes on the parking lot trying to stop myself from shaking so violently so that I could pick up my phone and make the call. As it turned out, the school had already made calls to CPS in the past and a case had already been open on my cousin.

#29 I was on the phone with a friend and had a mutual friend call me. I did not answer right away and they proceeded to call me again. I told my friend on the phone that she had just tried calling me again I did not think it was important as she had not left a voicemail. A few seconds later I got a text from her and had to read it a couple times because it sounded like a suicide note and I was not 100% certain. I screenshotted the text to my friend and he agreed I should call the cops it was very odd. I called the police but they had to transfer me to the police department the next province over, she lived a province over. I was freaking out a bit and could not remember the street number but remember the street she live on. The police told me they will call me when they find her. I sat anxiously waiting for them to call, Well they ended up finding her. She had popped a bunch of pills in an effort to [end] herself but there was an ambulance there and she would be okay. She spent the night in the hospital.

#30 I once called the cops on a friend who trying to drive drunk.



My wife and I had just moved into our first home and were having a party to celebrate. One of my friends, who was the last to leave, was pretty drunk. He got in his car and started it up. My wife and I tried to reason with him but he wasn't having it. We even offered to pay for his cab ride home but he refused to leave his car. I stood in the driveway behind him to prevent him from backing out and my wife called the cops.



Side note: Not too long after that incident, the same friend punched a hole in our wall during the super bowl and refused to help patch it up. We have since moved and he hasn't been to our place yet. We are probably going to try to keep it that way.

#31 I called on my sister, she has a history of [illegal substances] use. Her son had witnessed her be [sexually assaulted] and beaten severely on several occasions. She cleaned up for a bit, that's how we heard about all of the nasty circumstances. When I found out she was back at it with the same people I called immediately. She hates me, and some of the family doesn't care for me either. When she found out what I did she was furious and asked why I did that to her. All I had to say was when she had that baby life was no longer about her.

#32 I had to on a roommate. I was dating a guy who rented the third bedroom in an apartment with a couple and their two kids 2F and 7M. The father worked over 16 hours a day and when he came home he just slept (understandable). The mom on the other hand, was unemployed and spent most of her time sleeping on the couch while the kids ran wild.



The house was in complete disarray most of the time. Dirty dishes growing mold and literally stacked half way up to the ceiling. Piles of laundry just thrown everywhere, if it was on the floor it was dirty, if it was on the couch or some other surface it was 'clean'. They didn't own a vacuum so there was layers of grime on the carpet. They had a dog who would sh;t on the floor and instead of cleaning it up they would just throw something on top of it. The whole place smelled like feces. You couldn't even see the floor in the kid's room. I could write a book on how bad this place was.



Now, I was desperate for a place to stay or at least hang out because I had a very abusive home life ( I was 17). I had a part time job so with what little money I had I stocked up on cleaning supplies and scrubbed that place top to bottom. I got the apartment at least semi livable.



Eventually, the family went out of town for about a week and I took a chance. My grandmother happened to have a bunch of paint left over from when she redid her house and allowed me to have some of it. I repainted the entire apartment. I knew somebody who had a Kirby (very high end multipurpose deep cleaning appliance). I got the carpets back to their original light brown (they were almost black). I even steam cleaned the furniture and buffed the hard surfaces until they were scuff free and had shine again.



I did all of the laundry which was over 30 loads, I'm so glad they had their own washer and dryer. I then organized the clothes in their various dressers and I bought hangers so the closets could be used. I organized pretty much everything they owned by color and by category. Everything looked brand new and picture perfect by the time I was done.



When they came home, the dad was grateful, like in tears happy that somebody did this for them. The kids looked amazed and relived, they were over joyed that their bedroom wasn't littered with old diapers anymore. Their smiles were priceless. The mom though... she was piiiisssssed that somebody could have the nerve to go through her stuff. Suffice it to say she got over it after a couple of days. We managed to keep the place clean for a few months after that.



The bf and I decided to go camping for a week. When we came back.. the apartment was literally 10x worse than it was. We opened the door and the smell hit like a brick wall. We found the kids locked in their room, crying. The 2yr old's diaper looked like it hadn't been changed in days. There was dog sh;t smeared in the hallways. Couldn't even find the floor in the living room, the kitchen had maggots on the counters. The mom was passed out in the bed room and all the dad's stuff was gone (turns out he left her for her sh;t and she wouldn't let him take the kids.)



So we got the kids cleaned up and took them to a friend's house. We called CPS and told them everything. Custody was given to the Grandparents. We moved out after the incident but last I heard she was dating a s*x offender and had another kid. The original kids are still with their grandparents and doing well.



TL;DR - Cleaned up a trashed house to make safe for kids, didn't last long, called CPS.

#33 I was in an outpatient group therapy program for severe depression. One woman in my group got kicked out for not reporting s******l thoughts during morning check in (yes, this is a thing that happens). When she said goodbye I gave her my number. She called me to talk a few times and we eventually made plans to go for a walk around this lake.



I got there and she never showed, and she didn't answer when I called. This woman was so depressed while we were in group together that she was nearly catatonic at times. I knew something was up. I called other mutual friends from group and no one knew how else to get ahold of her. I finally called the police to do a wellness check. I didn't have any information about her except her first name- no last name, no address, nothing. I think police were able to locate her by contacting the therapy center but I'm not sure. The police couldn't give me any information but her daughter called me a few days later. She had attempted s*****e but police found her in time and she was going to be okay.



When she didn't show and I first started to worry, I remember wondering if I was blowing this whole thing out of proportion. Like the cops were going to knock on her door and she would answer perfectly fine and everyone would think I was an idiot for getting police involved. But I knew that being embarrassed for going overboard was better than the guilt I'd feel if I thought something was wrong and did nothing. If I hadn't called, she would have died.

#34 When I was eighteen, my best friend had her child. She was nineteen. A very lazy person, didn't matter. She had a lot of help raising her kid (my goddaughter.) She made the right choice and broke up with her boyfriend/kids' dad due to a***e. But the next guy she dated was worse. Military, which is fine. Tons of good military dads. Except when Kid got in trouble he would make her do rigorous exercises to punish her. She developed Trichotillomania. (Pulling out her own hair during stressful situations.) When she knew she would get in trouble for something, she'd put herself in the corner and start smacking her head against the wall until someone pulled her away. This kid was three years old. All while kid's mom watched.



I don't even feel bad for calling.

#35 My nephew is a piece of [trash]. He has four children by two mothers and cares for exactly zero of them. One has been adopted by a family member, two are in foster homes, and the last lives with the mother, who somewhat has her [life] together.



I called CPS for the first kid. There was a lot of history leading up to this, but there was the final straw. I knew my nephew was a mess, and this baby momma was an idiot. Shortly after the kid was born, I offered to babysit so I could make sure the kid was getting fed and cared for properly. I went to pick up the infant and his mother was feeding him a bottle while my nephew played video games. She said the baby wasn't too interested in eating it.



I looked at the bottle and there were black bits floating all through it. I opened it up and sure, ROTTEN FORMULA. These lazy pieces of [trash] couldn't be bothered to clean the bottles out, and just mixed new formula on top of old, rotten formula. I called CPS.



That kid, and the subsequent two kids they had together were all removed. My nephew then decided to switch it up with a new baby momma, and promptly abandoned that child too. I no longer have contact with him, because I get so angry about it. He likely has made more children in the mean time, which he will never care for in any capacity (financially, emotionally, etc).



I am a strong believer in mandated birth control for people like him who lack the capacity to make responsible decisions regarding reproduction. He and his idiot partners keep breeding children, and literally just abandoning them to the system.

#36 I was in middle school. My friend I had met in camp and we had kept in touch with over the months following. We would chat online almost every day, sometimes for hours. He was incredibly smart, but could be a bit melodramatic. For a period, he kept getting more and more almost attention seeking with his messages and tone until he was basically threatening suicide, saying stuff like he would probably never make it to college because he would be dead by then, etc. I tried to talk to him as best as he could but always felt like I was always saying the wrong thing. Suggested he call hotlines as well...one night something he said just made me really uncomfortable as in I wasn't sure if he was gonna try anything that night. He lived in a different state, but looked up the local police in his area and called them in the dead of the night. Was kind of freaked out and wasn't sure what would happen cuz I was basically also still a kid. He was so pissed and we kind of stopped being friends after that. Last I checked tho from his Facebook, he's doing well and pretty happy.

#37 A little late. My mom once called CPS on my friend's mom. My friend had a lot of issues, but she was a walk in the park compared to her mother. Her mom was violent, passive aggressive, and blamed her children for everything. One day during theatre rehearsal, my friend's mom shows up and pretty much drags her out of the classroom. I never saw her again.



We spoke on the phone a few years later. Turns out someone (who would later reveal themselves to be my mom) called CPS. I don't know if it was court ordered or what, but her mom dragged her out that day, took her home and told her she had 10 minutes to pack, and put her on a plane to go live with her dad, who she had never met. Turns out, he was a lot better. He got her into therapy, and all kinds of [stuff] came out. My friend's mom was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been giving her daughter her own pills since early childhood.

#38 I had to call the cops on a former friend... He outstayed his welcome on his visa, had a hard time finding traditional work and started asking me on how to get all sorts of illegal things (but in all 3 examples I told him to buzz off), such as where to get forged passports, anyone willing to marry him for a green card, and eventually, asking me to translate where to get tools used for ID theft... The last one? It was the straw that broke the camel's back since I had $700 stolen from me on my 21st birthday and I got so pissed about him wanting to be an ID thief that I took the day off from work and turned him in the next morning.

#39 A close family friend had to call CPS on his stepdaughter (his wife, the mother, supported the decision). The stepdaughter I never met, but she used to be a wonderful person. Mother of three- two biological kids and one adopted, and happily married to their father.



Then she started having severe seizures, caused by a tumor or something in her brain. She had brain surgery to stop the seizures- there was no other option. But the brain surgery changed her. She got angry, and she started taking her anger out on her husband and their adopted child. I don't think there was physical violence, but constant insults and screaming. She kicked out her loving husband and kept the kids. She stopped cleaning the house and was neglecting even her biological children. The whole family started to realize how awful she had turned towards one of her children, but she wouldn't let her husband take the kids and wouldn't accept help. She was forced into therapy, but she lied to the therapist that she was fine and made her husband sound like the bad guy.



Her mom and stepdad (my friend) essentially moved in to take care of the kids and the house throughout her moodswings. My friend is a retired teacher- he was a mandated reporter. He didn't want to tear apart the family but morally, he had to save the kids. So he put in an anonymous call to CPS to investigate. His wife knew, but nobody else in the family knew who made the call. The children's father got emergency custody, and they eventually got the mother to give him full legal custody.



It's a tragic story. An operation that was supposed to save this mother's life wound up destroying a family. Three children lost their mom, a man lost his wife, and parents lost their daughter. They will likely never see her return to normal.

#40 I called CPS on a 55 year old woman who was the sole caretaker of her 95 year old mother. I knew the 95 year old woman from my church and noticed something was off when she asked my mother and I for our lunch leftovers. We bought her a sandwich and sat with her while she ate. She confided in us that she had tried to [end] herself by overdosing on medication a few days earlier, but could not open the prescription pill bottle. I was horrified that a 95 year old woman wanted to commit suicide. I kept talking with her and she revealed that her daughter had basically made her a prisoner in her own home without food, access to a shower, or any socialization. I believed her because of how upset she was. She just seemed grateful that two people cared about what she had to say. I'm a mandated reporter, so I went ahead and reported everything she said. I'm not sure what ended up happening, but I hope for the best.

#41 She left her kids unattended in the bath tub to go outside to smoke. She would also put the baby in his pack and play outside in our communal area and go back in the house to do housework or watch tv. She also left the baby home alone while she went to the shop. Sadly nothing came of it, and she takes that as a sign that she is the best mother in the world and it has given her a renewed do-whatever-i-want attitude.



Needless to say we are no longer friends.

#42 A Facebook friend posted pictures of broken belongings, holes in walls and wrote a bunch of text indicating that her boyfriend did ya things when they fought. I was present when she had called the cops on him for threatening her life over some drama (can't recall what it was at all at this point). They had an infant in the house, so I called it in. She had already lost other children she to unstable living situations prior to this child being born, and I felt certain the infant would end up getting hurt if it stayed. Having been witness to their screaming matches, I was also certain that it was not a happy place for a baby to grow.

#43 Half my extended family called CPS on the other half. I have a side of the family that's full of money, drugs, and felons. A lot of those felons have kids.



We've called for child abuse and elder abuse, but only the child abuse half came to anything (that I'm aware of). The social worker drove down to the property and found the twin two-year-old boys wandering in the middle of the road. There was a lake on the property and he'd already been there once because the kids were unsupervised. Just took them with him when he left.



I've also had to call in reports due to my job. I'm a mandated reporter and I'm regularly in elementary schools.

#44 My mom did for me once. I was thirteen and a lady contacted me to watch her baby while she went out for New Years. That was later than I was usually allowed to sit but my parents made an exception for NYE as long as I was home by 2 am. She picked me up at 8 pm and I thought she smelled funny but I was a pretty sheltered kid so I wrote it off as a weird cologne.



I got to her house and the baby was only eight days old (she told me eight months on the phone). I'd never babysat for a little one that young but had been around little guys my whole life so figured it wasn't a big deal. Mom took off without saying a word to me other than the baby should sleep the whole time.



The baby woke up about 10 pm. There was dried p**p all over the crib mattress which was bare. I figured I'd try to clean it and put a sheet on it after I fed the little girl. I went to make a bottle, only to discover there was no breast milk or formula in the house. I tore the pantry apart while holding a screaming newborn looking and finally found a scant tbsp of formula shoved in a drawer on top of dirty diapers. She had been storing diapers in a deep kitchen drawer. The smell was awful and there was no way I could make a bottle from that little formula stored in a filthy drawer.



I finally called my mom in a panic when it was clear I had no way to feed the baby. She went and bought a can of similac and came to help. We cleaned the baby's room and emptied the dirty diaper drawer into the trash - their garage was stuffed to the brim with trash too. 2 am came and went. Then 3, 4, 5 am...my mom called the cops at 6 when the parents still hadn't come home. The baby drank four 4 oz bottles ravenously. The cops came and then CPS came to take the baby.



Later the caseworker called to interview me and my mom, and told us she was glad we called because the baby had lost a pound and half since birth. It's likely she hadn't been fed properly and both parents were on oxy and weed. The baby tested positive for something, but I don't remember what it was.



Edit to add: I asked my mom because it was bothering me that details were hazy. The baby was positive for codeine - the parents had been giving her cough syrup so she would sleep a lot of the time. My mom said the whole house was filthy and she was shocked to be honest that they had hired me because that level of neglect would suggest they would have maybe just left the baby alone rather than spend money on a sitter. The caseworker told her that they didn't find the parents until the next evening so they might have been just abandoning the baby anyway or were hazily aware they had SOME responsibility to keep the baby alive. And the mom wasn't on oxy, it was h****n.

#45 I called CPS on my mom's boyfriend when I was twelve. My mom, her boyfriend, his daughter who is nine months older than me and I all lived together. He was always somewhat violent with his daughter from what I recall.



The memory is vague but I remember him dragging her up and down the stairs in our house by her hair when I was less than ten. I can't place how old I was but I can remember that.



As she got older, it got worse. She was humiliated by him (and my mom). She wasn't allowed to sit in the cab of the truck after she got her first period so she wouldn't bleed on the upholstery. (Often this meant sitting in the bed of a pickup that had a cover over it which is dangerous and can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning). She was forced to clean the bird p**p from sketchy attic of the shop on our property by herself, alone. He screamed at her calling her ugly, stupid, and worthless. He would throw things at her and kick her. This was just the beginning.



She would steal things regularly and was "overweight" (in retrospect I don't know if she really was. I think it was just an exaggeration but my memories are filtered through what I was told). When I was eleven and twelve I was paid money to lock her out of the house after school so she couldn't eat the food or steal things from my mom and her boyfriend. This was in the middle of the winter. She didn't have a coat. (I'm ashamed of how long it took me to realize how bad that was. I was taught she was horrible and that's what she deserved. I wish I knew better.)



Her dad started screaming at her, kicking her and throwing things at her more frequently. I would hide in my room during these moments. Finally one day I broke down. I went and told a teacher, and then got a feeing I should call CPS myself. CPS had been called countless times but his daughter and I always lied and nothing came of it. I knew the only way they'd take it seriously is if I called. I was in seventh grade.



It was hell after that. The police went to his work and attempted to arrest him but for some reason didn't. They told him things I'd said to CPS but didn't credit it to me. These were things no one but those in the house knew. He blamed his daughter and it got worse for her for awhile. At some point it came out it was me who reported. He never physically a****d her again at least in front of me (I'm sure it still happened), but things never got better for her.



My mom once put exlax in the milk because she thought this poor girl was drinking too much. When she was a junior in high school she ran away across the country and no one even looked for her. One time she told her dad she had been sexually assaulted and he laughed at her.



My mom and this guy are still together. I'm in my mid twenties. It takes all I can do not to scream at my mom sometimes for what she did and what she allowed. The boyfriends daughter is doing decently from what I hear. We don't talk. She has a job and her grandparents help her make ends meet. She still talks to her dad and my mom. It's frustrating. My mom has no concept of what her actions and inactions did. He definitely doesn't. He is literally one of the dumbest and laziest people I've ever met.



This got long and writing this makes me realize I really need to go back to counseling.

#46 I caled the fire chief on my refugee immigrant neighbor. He is super nice but we can only talk through his five year old child who is sorta becoming bilingual. Needless to say communication is hard.



He cleared his land of multiple large trees himself. It was a nice thing to do because it was overgrown. He then stacked the wood into a giant bonfire shape. The issue was are neighborhood is on 1/32 of an acre lots with it being extremelty dense with wood frame houses. The bonfire put was 10' away from his other neighbors old wooden deck and privacy fence. There is also a permanent ban on any open fires in the city or burning wood or trash thst comes with a huge fine.



The kid was only there in his backyard and we asked him and he said it was a fire for his birthday that night and would laugh crazily like a little pyromaniac and showed us the matches he was going to lite it with. Easily a 15' diameter and tall pit of wood with branches formed in a tepee. Me and my other neighbor drew straws and I lost. So i took a picture and sent it to the fire cheif and explained the situation. There was a fire marshall and a interpreter sent out from a local church that sponsored alot of the asian community here. They let the dad down easy and volunteered a city truck and some volunteer firemen to take the wood and explained the ban.



Im hoping the kid didnt hate me but saved his dad from overa $1,000 fine.

#47 A girl I knew in middle and high school had a lot of problems. She told me her mom and stepdad punished her by taking away her food, locked her in her room overnight, and monitored all of her phone calls. It made me so uncomfortable that I ended up calling the police anonymously and CPS lodged an investigation.



Turned out she wasn't being abused. She was just mentally ill, had a personality disorder, and developed a compulsive lying habit. The investigation ended with her being put into a special school for kids with emotional problems. For a few years she was getting extremely intense therapy and was doing really well.



Then she turned eighteen, stopped going to therapy, stopped taking her medication, and ended up even worse off. I tried to help her but the friendship ended when she sexually assaulted me.

#48 I called CPS on a child during work. He showed me bruises on his arms and said "Look at all the boo boos she gives me! Thats illegal!" I asked him if he wanted me to tell someone, and he asked who I would tell. I told him my boss, and CPS. Apparently they got a lot of calls from CPS already. The good part is, he was able to move out away from his a****r. He seems a lot happier and safer :).

#49 It was about four years ago. My roommate flipped out and was threatening suicide. I was not equipped to handle it and so I called the cops. He was mad at me after because it cost him money for an ambulance ride and a hospital bill. "You should know I'd never go through with it!"



Yeah well if you don't mean it, don't say it. We're not friends anymore and I don't regret calling the police.

#50 She was only supposed to stay with us a couple days. She started demanding a house key, bed, etc all without paying rent. We were willing to overlook this as she got a job and could probably find a place soon.



Now CPS had already taken away her kid because she lived with her Druggy dad but now she was with us she could see him.



THE ENTIRE TIME SHE HAD HER THREE YEAR OLD CHILD all she did was yell at him and tell him what he couldn't do. If he wasn't sitting quietly doing nothing she was yelling. Our son is a wee younger than him and didn't understand why he couldn't play.



Then we found out she was doing a ton of drugs in her room with the kid.



We called CPS and the father and had a cop assist in removing her from our home which was completely legal because she never paid rent.



Bonus: Her and her friends threatened to [end] me and one got sent to jail for a direct threat. Fun times.



Moral of the story: don't help anyone ever because they probably do drugs.

#51 I told the principial of my high school who called the police because my friend was going to shoot up the school.

#52 Ohhhh, man. So the last several weeks, my life has been in complete shambles. My estranged husband had gotten completely erratic, threatening to [end] me several times. This culminated in him catching me recording him saying it, then a scuffle which ended in him putting me in chokehold and throwing me on the ground, and then using my thumb to unlock my phone to delete the recording. I filed a police report so that I could get an EPO for no violent contact and keeping him from coming to my work.



Before he could even be served that EPO, my friend escorted me to work and saw him get into his car that was parked in one of 5 metered spots in downtown that have a view of my work's parking lot and entrance.



So, I filed for a second EPO which removed him from the home, granted me custody of our children, and put a no contact order for myself and our children. During this time, the police department had decided to press a*****t 4th charges. Since then, his mother and sister put a deer camera on my back fence, and it had *taken photos of them.*



They/he have called in several anonymous welfare checks for my children, and called CPS. He showed up to court for the DVO hearing with *no representation,* only his mother because he apparently thinks he can get custody solely based on his and his mothers testimony that I am a severe alcoholic. I've never even been a daily drinker.



He perjured himself in his cross-complaint, which wasn't granted, and because he was charged criminally in the specific incident he lied about in his petition, when/if we finally have a hearing, he will likely be charged with that as well. So, basically he's screwed, but doesn't know it because he thinks he so in the right that he didn't even seek out legal advice in a civil case involving the custody of his children.

#53 My cousin and I both called on our other cousin on 5 different occasions. Those occasions were when she was pregnant with each of her kids while continuing to smoke [illegal substances]. I'm disappointed in the system because they didn't step up and now she is about to have her 5th baby.

#54 My roommates were/probably still are violent fighters. They'd have screaming matches at all times of day, sometimes outside- didn't [care] about neighbors either apparently.



She was/probably still is mega [jerk] while he seemed pretty level headed and logical. She fought like a five year old- he'd ask a real question like "I've never treated you like this, why are you doing this to me?" And she'd reply "whatever" and throw something at him. He paid all of her bills, she sat on the couch smoking pot and watching soaps. Never found out what interest he could've had in her- even when they were getting along they didn't have much of a noticable relationship.



Anyway, one morning they woke me up screaming, flying up and down the stairs, stomping, yelling. I heard a huge thud and heard him scream like I've never heard a human scream. Heard him complain about bleeding, asking her to let go of him- they didn't know I was home so it wasn't just him playing victim for the audience. I don't know what happened that made the thud- I assume she threw him into the wall- she was rather large.



I had to leave for work before the fight ended so I called the cops. The boyfriend didn't want to press charges. They moved two doors down soon after and I haven't heard anything about them since, other than seeing her walk to the job she finally got.

#55 This past year at school, my fiance and our mutual friend went to a shooting range for some fun on the weekend. They were having a good time when something triggered our mutual friend and he had a PTSD episode...while holding the gun. I get frantic texts and a phone call from my fiance that our friend was unstable and wouldn't put the gun down, and I try to tell him to call 911, but our friend isn't having it. So I hang up on him and call myself, and send them to the shooting range. It was awful. I was white and shaking and terrified my fiance would be shot. They sent a sergeant and a sniper. My friend tried to turn the gun on himself but it misfired, and everyone came out unhurt. It was a freaking miracle.

#56 Her 13 year old daughter told me it bothered her when her mom smoked [illegal substance] and blew the smoke in her face. I called the next business day.

#57 I called CPS on a friend of mine's brother and his girlfriend because their daughter was being neglected and the brother was physically abusive to the girlfriend.



Unfortunately, CPS couldn't find anything substantial enough to take the daughter away, and the girlfriend ended up moving out to live with her alcoholic parents. I feel like I caused it to happen and I just feel so bad for the baby girl.

#58 I discovered that my ex-wife was leaving her two young children in the care of a registered s*x offender her while she went off to score [illegal substances].

#59 My story is very long, but basically I helped to remove my best friends daughter from her. She was manic and took her daughter from her then husband a very long distance and took her 3 year old daughter on crazy "adventures" which involved [illegal substances], s*x with several random gang banger/hustler thugs. I spent a month or so tracking my friend all over the city and half the time having her daughter in my care. There were a lot of legal things going on, and the police couldn't act on anything because of the circumstances and lack of being able to track her and catch her with someone or doing something bad.



Anyway, she finally let me take her daughter for a night. I went straight to the police the next day when I couldn't contact her on her cell phone. I filed a missing person, child abandonment, and was going to file for temporary custody. Anyway, the child was placed back with the dad eventually, he's a good guy. But she didn't see her daughter for months as she spent time in mental hospitals. I have reason to believe the little girl was s******y or physically a****d during that time. It's so hard working the legal system without being a relative. The child went to counseling and the father has full custody now. I don't talk to my friend much at all anymore, I just can't after that horrible experience. Her manic phase extended into nearly a year of craziness.

#60 I called the police on my friend once.



She made some serious lies about her ex boyfriend that turned everyone against him. Managed to get a restraining order and everything.



When all of this came to light, she (for probably the fourteenth time in her life) threatened to commit suicide.



One night, she texts me goodbye. I called her bluff. After a week in a psych ward, she calls me up to find out I no longer want anything to do with her.

#61 One time my friend who had really bad depression was texting me after him and his girlfriend broke up. He mentioned he was drinking in the texts and they continued to get more incomprehensible as the conversation went on. He then started to talk about how he was just going to shot himself with his dads gun. He has been institutionalized before and I got really scared for him. Originally I planned to tell my mom I was going to his apartment (I had a car at this point) to check on him. My mom was worried about what I would find though and told me she didn't feel comfortable with me going over there. I still knew I needed to help him so she told me to call the police for a wellness check.



Apparently when they got to his apartment they found that he had thrown up in the house *alot* and agreed that they were worried he'd hurt himself. He ended up going to the hospital until his parents picked him up the next morning. Originally I didn't plan on telling him but after talking to his then ex-girlfriend she said that he thought the s*****e hotline he called had informed the police and still felt like none of his friends cared about his safety so I ended up telling him how I called. I didn't tell him at first because I was worried he'd be upset with me for doing that but he was actually really grateful for it after the fact.

#62 Not on a friend, but my grandmother's upstairs neighbors were verbally abusing a child and neglecting her, so I called CPS on them. They were out of the condos within the month.