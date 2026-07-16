Bonnie Blue Spills The Tea On Her Due Date And The “Gross” Events She Still Has Planned Before Giving Birth

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Another day, another Bonnie Blue scandal.

The adult content creator, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed the grotesque plans she has before her baby’s due date.

Bonnie previously shared that she fell pregnant after a “breeding mission” stunt involving hundreds of men.

Since then, she has turned the pregnancy into a for-profit opportunity, hosting a “golden baby shower” during which she filmed X-rated content for her subscribers.

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Highlights Bonnie Blue revealed plans to create more baby-themed adult content following the backlash over her baby shower.

The entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has stood by her decision to film several adult videos surrounding her pregnancy.

Bonnie claimed she became pregnant from her first child during a “breeding mission” involving 400 men.

Bonnie Blue revealed her most “disgusting” pregnancy stunts are still ahead

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

She has also organized a “milk me” event, another baby-themed stunt that featured men wearing blue masks.

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The British entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is due in November, and she doesn’t plan to stop her eyebrow-raising stunts before then.

Speaking with US Weekly, she revealed plans to film more content at a “gender reveal” and a “name reveal.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

“I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” she said, sharing that she already knows the gender of her baby.

She added, “I would like to auction off the baby’s name, I think that would be quite fun. I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.

Bonnie said the stunts will be “pretty disgusting,” even by her standards.

Bonnie became pregnant after sleeping with 400 men during one of her stunts

Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

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The 27-year-old claimed in February that she became pregnant after having unprotected s*x with 400 men as part of her “breeding mission.”

Bonnie, who split from estranged husband Oliver “Ollie” Davidson in 2023, struggled to get pregnant during that relationship.

In an interview she gave a year before falling pregnant, she revealed that, had she remained with Davidson, she would have sought IVF treatment, as she was not “in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”

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Bonnie documented the preparation for her infamous baby shower on TikTok, showing her team pinning up balloons that read, “Congratulations.”

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She also showed the room in which the video would be filmed. The floor was covered with a large tarpaulin-style sheet and a white curtain had been put up.

The event reportedly lasted six hours and began with games involving nappies, teddies, and baby food challenges.

Known for her controversial bedroom stunts, Bonnie left her office job to become a cam girl in 2022

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

In 2022, Bonnie moved from England to Australia, where she left her office job to become a cam girl.

She said she was drawn to the lucrative adult industry, and her then-boyfriend Ollie encouraged her to make it her primary source of income.

Bonnie first made headlines in 2023 for her suggestive comments about the 18-year-olds she had slept with and later for her stunt of bedding 1,057 men in 12 hours.

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The entertainer has faced backlash for her stunts before, but many agreed that the baby shower crossed the line, accusing Bonnie of seriously disregarding her child’s future mental health.

“My partner and I are struggling to conceive, it’s so hard to hear what she’s done,” one critic commented.

“Can’t imagine growing up and finding out this was my baby shower,” said another, while a third raged, “It’s honestly disgusting.”

Bonnie insists she’s not worried about the backlash surrounding her baby shower

Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

Speaking with news.com.au, she said she’s “not concerned about the backlash” surrounding her baby shower.

She stressed that her baby is “protected” and added, “Luckily, my 112 baby shower attendees weren’t concerned either.”

Among those who questioned Bonnie’s behavior was LBC host Shelagh Fogarty.

Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram

During a June 6 interview, Bonnie announced, “I’m inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a g*lden shower,” after which Fogarty admitted she was “uncomfortable.”

“This is your baby. This is your child,” the host told Bonnie.

Bonnie did not flinch and stood by her decision to film baby-themed adult content.

The creator claimed she collected DNA samples from participants in her headline-making “breeding mission”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“Again, my body, this is what I’m choosing,” she insisted, before adding, “If you couldn’t have s*x during pregnancy, I would not have s*x. But you can have s*x, so I will have s*x.”

The entertainer explained that pregnancy is a “big f*tish for a lot of people,” and she wants “to make the most” of her pregnancy.

Image credits: bonnieblueheir/TikTok

Ahead of her “breeding” challenge, she told US Weekly that she would “of course” notify the participants if she ended up conceiving a child.

“I got their DNA samples and their contact details,” she said.

“The baby is a group project,” a reader wrote