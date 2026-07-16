Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bonnie Blue Spills The Tea On Her Due Date And The “Gross” Events She Still Has Planned Before Giving Birth
Bonnie Blue looking surprised, flanked by men in blue masks, discussing her due date and plans before giving birth.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bonnie Blue Spills The Tea On Her Due Date And The “Gross” Events She Still Has Planned Before Giving Birth

Add us on Google
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
2

8

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Another day, another Bonnie Blue scandal.

The adult content creator, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed the grotesque plans she has before her baby’s due date.

Bonnie previously shared that she fell pregnant after a “breeding mission” stunt involving hundreds of men.

Since then, she has turned the pregnancy into a for-profit opportunity, hosting a “golden baby shower” during which she filmed X-rated content for her subscribers.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Bonnie Blue revealed plans to create more baby-themed adult content following the backlash over her baby shower.
    • The entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has stood by her decision to film several adult videos surrounding her pregnancy.
    • Bonnie claimed she became pregnant from her first child during a “breeding mission” involving 400 men.

    Bonnie Blue revealed her most “disgusting” pregnancy stunts are still ahead

    Bonnie Blue reveals her due date and planned events before giving birth, wearing a white lace robe.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    She has also organized a “milk me” event,  another baby-themed stunt that featured men wearing blue masks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The British entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is due in November, and she doesn’t plan to stop her eyebrow-raising stunts before then.

    Speaking with US Weekly, she revealed plans to film more content at a “gender reveal” and a “name reveal.”

    Bonnie Blue with a surprised expression, surrounded by men in blue balaclavas, discussing her due date and birth plans.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

    “I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” she said, sharing that she already knows the gender of her baby.

    She added, “I would like to auction off the baby’s name, I think that would be quite fun. I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.

    Bonnie said the stunts will be “pretty disgusting,” even by her standards.

    Bonnie became pregnant after sleeping with 400 men during one of her stunts

    Bonnie Blue, sitting on a bed in a white bandeau top, talks about her due date and planned events before giving birth.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 27-year-old claimed in February that she became pregnant after having unprotected s*x with 400 men as part of her “breeding mission.”

    Bonnie, who split from estranged husband Oliver “Ollie” Davidson in 2023, struggled to get pregnant during that relationship.

    In an interview she gave a year before falling pregnant, she revealed that, had she remained with Davidson, she would have sought IVF treatment, as she was not “in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”

    A comment bubble reads, I hope child protection is in the delivery room with her to take the baby when it arrives, related to Bonnie Blue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment bubble reads, A dog has better morals, related to Bonnie Blue and her planned events before giving birth.

    Bonnie documented the preparation for her infamous baby shower on TikTok, showing her team pinning up balloons that read, “Congratulations.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also showed the room in which the video would be filmed. The floor was covered with a large tarpaulin-style sheet and a white curtain had been put up.

    The event reportedly lasted six hours and began with games involving nappies, teddies, and baby food challenges.

    Known for her controversial bedroom stunts, Bonnie left her office job to become a cam girl in 2022

    Bonnie Blue, visibly pregnant, expresses surprise alongside men in blue balaclavas, anticipating her due date and birth.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    In 2022, Bonnie moved from England to Australia, where she left her office job to become a cam girl.

    She said she was drawn to the lucrative adult industry, and her then-boyfriend Ollie encouraged her to make it her primary source of income.

    Bonnie first made headlines in 2023 for her suggestive comments about the 18-year-olds she had slept with and later for her stunt of bedding 1,057 men in 12 hours.

    A comment bubble showing a user stating, Bet the child is born with a blue balaclava on, regarding Bonnie Blue's birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment regarding Bonnie Blue and the men around her, suggesting they need mental help before her due date.

    The entertainer has faced backlash for her stunts before, but many agreed that the baby shower crossed the line, accusing Bonnie of seriously disregarding her child’s future mental health.

    “My partner and I are struggling to conceive, it’s so hard to hear what she’s done,” one critic commented.

    Can’t imagine growing up and finding out this was my baby shower,” said another, while a third raged, “It’s honestly disgusting.”

    Bonnie insists she’s not worried about the backlash surrounding her baby shower

    Bonnie Blue lies on a table, due date approaching, as a man drinks from her belly, surrounded by men in balaclavas.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

    Speaking with news.com.au, she said she’s “not concerned about the backlash” surrounding her baby shower.

    She stressed that her baby is “protected” and added, “Luckily, my 112 baby shower attendees weren’t concerned either.”

    Among those who questioned Bonnie’s behavior was LBC host Shelagh Fogarty.

    Bonnie Blue, pregnant and surprised, poses with three men, including her baby daddy, before her due date.

    Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram

    During a June 6 interview, Bonnie announced,  “I’m inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a g*lden shower,” after which Fogarty admitted she was “uncomfortable.”

    “This is your baby. This is your child,” the host told Bonnie.

    Bonnie did not flinch and stood by her decision to film baby-themed adult content.

    The creator claimed she collected DNA samples from participants in her headline-making “breeding mission”

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    “Again, my body, this is what I’m choosing,” she insisted, before adding, “If you couldn’t have s*x during pregnancy, I would not have s*x. But you can have s*x, so I will have s*x.”

    The entertainer explained that pregnancy is a “big f*tish for a lot of people,” and she wants “to make the most” of her pregnancy.

    Bonnie Blue, pregnant and surrounded by men, discusses her due date and pre-birth plans.

    Image credits: bonnieblueheir/TikTok

    Ahead of her “breeding” challenge, she told US Weekly that she would “of course” notify the participants if she ended up conceiving a child.

    “I got their DNA samples and their contact details,” she said.

    “The baby is a group project,” a reader wrote

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating 'All consenting adults', referencing Bonnie Blue's pregnancy events.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking 'What's wrong with these men 😟', discussing Bonnie Blue's plans.

    A social media comment criticizing the focus on Bonnie Blue and the men's behavior regarding her pregnancy.

    Bonnie Blue reveals her due date and gross events before giving birth, sparking comments about her pregnancy.

    Bonnie Blue shares her due date and gross events before giving birth, generating comments about her motherhood.

    Bonnie Blue discussing her due date and gross events before giving birth, leading to speculation on child support.

    Bonnie Blue talks about her due date and gross events before giving birth, with comments suggesting CPS involvement.

    Bonnie Blue on her due date and gross events before giving birth, eliciting humorous comments about the baby.

    Bonnie Blue discusses due date and her gross events planned before giving birth.

    Bonnie Blue talks about her due date and the gross events she has planned before giving birth.

    Bonnie Blue reveals due date and the gross events she has planned before giving birth.

     

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    8

    2

    8

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel so sad for that baby. Having a so obviously depraved and psychotic parent. Hope CPS is following. This is a person who should NOT be allowed to parent a child.

    2
    2points
    reply
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it's okay for Bored Panda to make money from clicks for articles criticising her for monetising it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel so sad for that baby. Having a so obviously depraved and psychotic parent. Hope CPS is following. This is a person who should NOT be allowed to parent a child.

    2
    2points
    reply
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it's okay for Bored Panda to make money from clicks for articles criticising her for monetising it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT