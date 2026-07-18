Who Is Richard Branson? Richard Charles Nicholas Branson is a British business magnate and entrepreneur, known for building a diverse global empire. His ventures span music, airlines, telecommunications, and space travel. He first gained widespread attention with Virgin Records, whose success launched the broader Virgin Group. Branson’s risk-taking and adventurous public persona became a trademark.

Full Name Richard Charles Nicholas Branson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $3 billion Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Stowe School Father Edward James Branson Mother Eve Huntley Branson Siblings Lindy, Vanessa Kids Holly Branson, Sam Branson

Early Life and Education Born in Blackheath, London, Richard Branson showed an early entrepreneurial spirit, despite struggling with dyslexia. His parents, Edward and Eve Branson, supported his ventures from a young age. He attended Scaitcliffe School and Stowe School but left formal education at age sixteen to launch his first business, Student magazine.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships saw Richard Branson first marry Kristen Tomassi in 1972, divorcing in 1979. He then met Joan Templeman in 1976, marrying her in 1989. Branson and the late Joan Templeman, who passed away in November 2025, shared children Holly Branson and Sam Branson. They also had a daughter, Clare Sarah, who died shortly after birth.

Career Highlights Richard Branson established the Virgin Group in 1970, growing it into a global conglomerate across diverse sectors like music with Virgin Records, and later air travel with Virgin Atlantic. This expansive portfolio includes over 400 companies worldwide. He expanded into commercial space tourism, founding Virgin Galactic, and is known for numerous record-breaking adventure attempts across oceans. Branson notably flew to space himself in 2021. Knighted in 2000 for services to entrepreneurship, Branson’s innovative spirit and humanitarian efforts cemented him as a prominent global figure.