Who Is Kristen Bell? Kristen Anne Bell is an American actress known for her distinctive voice and versatile performances across comedy and drama. She approaches each role with a blend of charm and sharp wit. Bell’s consistent work has established her as a beloved figure in Hollywood. Her breakout moment arrived with the lead role in the television series Veronica Mars, where she portrayed a high school detective. The series quickly gained critical acclaim and a devoted cult following. This early success set the stage for her diverse career.

Full Name Kristen Anne Bell Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married to Dax Shepard Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, of Polish, German, English, Irish, and Scottish descent Education Shrine Catholic High School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Thomas Michael Bell Mother Lorelei Jo Frygier Bell Siblings Sara Bell, Jody Bell, Laura Avedian, John Avedian, Matt Avedian, Megan Avedian Kids Lincoln Bell Shepard, Delta Bell Shepard

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Huntington Woods, Michigan, where Kristen Bell spent her formative years. Her mother, Lorelei Jo Frygier, was a registered nurse, and her father, Thomas Michael Bell, directed television news. Bell attended Shrine Catholic High School, participating actively in drama and music clubs. She later enrolled at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts to study musical theater, leaving just shy of graduation for a Broadway role.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Kristen Bell has been famously linked to actor Dax Shepard. The couple began dating in 2007, announced their engagement in 2010, and married in 2013, notably delaying their wedding until same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Bell shares two daughters with Shepard, Lincoln Bell Shepard and Delta Bell Shepard. They are frequently recognized for their open discussions about marriage and parenting in the media.

Career Highlights Kristen Bell had her breakthrough performance as the titular character in the television series Veronica Mars, which earned her critical acclaim and a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television. She later reprised the role in a 2014 film and a 2019 revival. Beyond live-action roles, Bell launched Hello Bello, a company co-founded with husband Dax Shepard specializing in plant-based baby products. The venture expanded her influence into entrepreneurship and family-focused consumer goods. Her voice work as Princess Anna in the immensely successful Disney animated films Frozen and Frozen 2 solidified her global appeal, leading to significant earnings and widespread recognition among younger audiences.