Who Is M.I.A.? Mathangi Arulpragasam is a British singer, rapper, and activist known for her genre-bending music and politically charged lyrics. Her unique sound fuses elements of hip-hop, electronic, and world music, creating a distinctive artistic voice. She first garnered widespread attention with her 2004 singles “Sunshowers” and “Galang”, which quickly gained underground acclaim. This early buzz propelled her into the public eye, establishing her as an innovative and outspoken artist.

Full Name Mathangi Arulpragasam Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality British Ethnicity Sri Lankan Tamil Education Central Saint Martins, College of Art and Design Father Arul Pragasam Mother Kala Arulpragasam Siblings Kali Arulpragasam Kids Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman

Early Life and Education Born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam in London, England, she is the daughter of Sri Lankan Tamil parents, Arul Pragasam and Kala. Her family moved to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, when she was six months old, experiencing displacement due to the Sri Lankan Civil War before returning to London as refugees at age eleven. She later pursued visual arts, attending Central Saint Martins, College of Art and Design, where her creative foundation was laid. Her early experiences of war and migration deeply influenced her artistic expression and later music career.

Notable Relationships Mathangi Arulpragasam was notably linked to American producer Diplo from 2003 to 2008, a period during which they collaborated on her breakout single “Paper Planes”. Following this, she was in a relationship with Benjamin Bronfman from 2008 to 2012. Arulpragasam shares one child, a son named Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, with Benjamin Bronfman. She maintains a single relationship status in recent years, focusing on her career and family.