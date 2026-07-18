Who Is Kelly Reilly? Kelly Reilly is a British actress celebrated for her intense and emotionally charged performances. She brings a fiery presence to every role, captivating audiences with her powerful portrayals. Her breakout moment arrived playing the formidable Beth Dutton in the Western drama Yellowstone. Reilly’s sharp-tongued character became a fan favorite, anchoring the show’s complex family dynamics.

Full Name Kelly Reilly Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kyle Baugher Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity White (Irish descent) Education Tolworth Girls’ School Father Jack Reilly Siblings Neil Reilly

Early Life and Education Born in Chessington, Surrey, England, Kelly Reilly grew up with her father, Jack Reilly, a police officer, and her mother, a hospital receptionist. Her paternal grandparents were Irish, influencing her cultural background. She attended Tolworth Girls’ School in Kingston, where her early interest in drama blossomed. Reilly pursued drama studies for her GCSE, laying the foundation for her future acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kelly Reilly’s early career, including relationships with actors JJ Feild and Jonah Lotan. However, she found lasting partnership with American financier Kyle Baugher. Reilly and Baugher married in Somerset, England, in 2012, preferring to keep their private life out of the public eye. The couple has no children.

Career Highlights Critical acclaim has followed Kelly Reilly’s diverse acting career across stage and screen. Her powerful portrayal of Beth Dutton on Yellowstone solidified her status as a leading dramatic actress, earning widespread recognition. Beyond her iconic television work, Reilly built a strong filmography with roles in the Sherlock Holmes series and the acclaimed French trilogy beginning with L’Auberge espagnole, showcasing her versatility. She earned a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her compelling performance in After Miss Julie, marking a significant early career milestone. Reilly continues to deliver impactful roles, cementing her influence in contemporary drama.