Who Is James Purefoy? James Brian Mark Purefoy is an English actor known for his compelling intensity and versatile portrayals. His work often brings a nuanced depth to complex historical and villainous roles. He first captivated audiences as Marcus Antonius in the HBO series Rome, a performance that earned widespread critical acclaim. Purefoy continued to solidify his reputation with the chilling Joe Carroll in The Following.

Full Name James Brian Mark Purefoy Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Sherborne School, Brooklands College, Central School of Speech and Drama Father Anthony Chetwynd Purefoy Mother Shirley Taylor Siblings Two older sisters, one younger brother Kids Joseph Purefoy, Rose Purefoy, Ned Purefoy, Kit Purefoy

Early Life and Education James Purefoy was born in Taunton, Somerset, England, the eldest son of Anthony Chetwynd Purefoy and Shirley Taylor. He was raised in a family connected to the landed gentry. Purefoy attended Sherborne School, though he left at 16, later obtaining his A-levels at Brooklands College. His studies at the Central School of Speech and Drama cemented his path in acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked James Purefoy’s personal life, including a marriage to actress Holly Aird and a brief connection to Gwyneth Paltrow. Purefoy married documentary director Jessica Adams in 2014, with whom he shares a daughter, Rose, and twin sons, Ned and Kit. He also has a son, Joseph, from his previous marriage to Aird.

Career Highlights James Purefoy’s acting career is highlighted by his commanding portrayal of Marcus Antonius in the critically acclaimed HBO series Rome, securing global recognition and solidifying his leading man status. He also delivered a chilling performance as Joe Carroll in The Following. Beyond his dramatic roles, Purefoy champions various charitable endeavors, including acting as an ambassador for the Small Steps Project, which aids children in poverty. He has also explored producing and directing in his varied career.