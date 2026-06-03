Who Is Beabadoobee? British-Filipino singer-songwriter Beabadoobee has cultivated a distinctive sound blending indie rock and intimate bedroom pop. Her introspective lyrics and hazy guitar melodies resonate with a global audience, establishing her as a unique voice in contemporary music. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2017 single “Coffee,” which gained massive traction when Canadian rapper Powfu sampled it for his viral hit “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)”. This unexpected success propelled her into the international spotlight and earned her widespread recognition.

Full Name Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jacob Erland Net Worth $5 million Nationality Filipino British Ethnicity Southeast Asian Education Sacred Heart High School, Hammersmith Academy Siblings Elijah

Early Life and Education Born in Iloilo City, Philippines, Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus moved to West London at age three, where her parents immersed her in Original Pilipino Music and 1990s rock. This early exposure helped shape her distinct musical identity. She later attended Sacred Heart High School and Hammersmith Academy, eventually picking up a secondhand guitar at seventeen after seven years of playing the violin. Laus taught herself guitar using YouTube tutorials, drawing inspiration from artists like Kimya Dawson.

Notable Relationships Currently dating director and cinematographer Jacob Erland, Beabadoobee maintains a relatively private romance, often inspiring her songwriting. The couple has collaborated on several music videos, strengthening their artistic and personal bond. She previously had a long-term relationship with Soren Harrison, which reportedly ended in 2022 after approximately seven years. Laus has no children.

Career Highlights Beabadoobee achieved a global breakthrough with her 2017 single “Coffee,” which gained massive traction when sampled in Powfu’s viral hit “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)”, garnering over one billion streams. Her critically acclaimed debut album, Fake It Flowers, followed in October 2020. Her subsequent albums, Beatopia and the UK Albums Chart-topping This Is How Tomorrow Moves, further expanded her artistic reach and fan base. She has supported major artists like The 1975, Clairo, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift on tour. Laus earned a Radar Award at the 2020 NME Awards and was a nominee for the 2020 Brit Awards Rising Star Award, establishing her as a significant voice in modern indie music.