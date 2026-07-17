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We tend to think of famous paintings as complete images, rarely wondering what exists beyond the frame or outside the artist's chosen perspective. Yet simply turning these masterpieces around raises an intriguing question: what would the scene look like from the opposite side? Spanish artist Domingo Geronimo Mattle answered that question with a deceptively simple idea that quickly went viral, capturing the imagination of millions by revealing a fresh perspective on some of art history's most recognizable works.

In his ongoing series, "The Other Side," Mattle paints the unseen backs of iconic masterpieces by artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Vermeer, Gilbert Stuart, and Johannes Cornelisz Verspronck. Rather than parodying the originals, Domingo thoughtfully extends their visual worlds, imagining what the artists never showed us. The result is a collection that feels both familiar and entirely new, encouraging viewers to look beyond the canvas and reconsider paintings they thought they knew by heart.

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#1

American Gothic By Grant Wood

A reimagined masterpiece showing American Gothic couple from behind, with a UFO in the sky, a fascinating artwork.
A reimagined masterpiece showing American Gothic couple from behind, with a UFO in the sky, a fascinating artwork.

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1977karenharris avatar
KazzaHazza
KazzaHazza
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The woman should be on the right

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    #2

    Arnolfini Portrait By Jan Van Eyck

    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, depicting two figures and a small dog in an interior.
    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, depicting two figures and a small dog in an interior.

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    #3

    The Emperor Napoleon In His Study At The Tuileries By Jacques-Louis David

    A fascinating artwork by an artist reimagining a famous masterpiece from behind, depicting Napoleon in his study.
    A fascinating artwork by an artist reimagining a famous masterpiece from behind, depicting Napoleon in his study.

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    #4

    Portrait Of Louise Vernet By Horace Vernet

    A masterpiece reimagined from behind: a painting of a woman in a grey dress with puffy sleeves standing in a bathtub.
    A masterpiece reimagined from behind: a painting of a woman in a grey dress with puffy sleeves standing in a bathtub.

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    #5

    Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer

    A person holds a reimagined masterpiece painting of Girl with a Pearl Earring from behind, standing in a bathtub.
    A person holds a reimagined masterpiece painting of Girl with a Pearl Earring from behind, standing in a bathtub.

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    9points
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    #6

    The Princesse De Broglie By Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres

    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, featuring a woman in a blue gown with intricate hair.
    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, featuring a woman in a blue gown with intricate hair.

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    8points
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    #7

    Apollo And His Muses By Pompeo Batoni

    An artist reimagined a masterpiece from behind, depicting classical figures in a fascinating, rear-view composition.
    An artist reimagined a masterpiece from behind, depicting classical figures in a fascinating, rear-view composition.

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    8points
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    #8

    Borat

    An artist reimagined a masterpiece from behind: a man in a grey suit holding a US flag and a bag, seen from the back.

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    8points
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    #9

    Lady With An Ermine By Leonardo Da Vinci

    A masterpiece reimagined from behind: a painting of a woman in a red and blue dress holding an ermine, placed in a bathtub.
    A masterpiece reimagined from behind: a painting of a woman in a red and blue dress holding an ermine, placed in a bathtub.

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    8points
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    #10

    Ginevra De' Benci By Leonardo Da Vinci

    A reimagined masterpiece showing a woman from behind, with her elaborate hairstyle and a serene landscape.
    A reimagined masterpiece showing a woman from behind, with her elaborate hairstyle and a serene landscape.

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    7points
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    #11

    George Washington By Gilbert Stuart

    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, portraying a man in a black coat within a room.
    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, portraying a man in a black coat within a room.

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    6points
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    #12

    Ace Ventura

    An artist reimagined a masterpiece: a man surrounded by various animals, including a parrot and chameleon, seen from behind.

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    6points
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    #13

    Steve’s Jobs

    A fascinating masterpiece reimagined: a black and white image of a man's head from behind, with his hand touching his neck.
    A fascinating masterpiece reimagined: a black and white image of a man's head from behind, with his hand touching his neck.

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    #14

    David With The Head Of Goliath By Caravaggio

    An artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, showing a figure with a sword and a ghostly reflection.
    An artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, showing a figure with a sword and a ghostly reflection.

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    6points
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    #15

    Salvator Mundi By Leonardo Da Vinci

    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, showing a figure with curly red hair and blue dress.
    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, showing a figure with curly red hair and blue dress.

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    3points
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    #16

    Saint Margaret Of Antioch By Guido Reni

    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, presenting a figure draped in red fabric looking upwards.
    Artist reimagined a famous masterpiece from behind, presenting a figure draped in red fabric looking upwards.

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    3points
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