Who Is Deniece Williams? Deniece Williams is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her distinctive four-octave soprano voice and seamless transitions between soul, R&B, and gospel. Her powerful vocal delivery has established her as a prominent figure in music. She first captivated audiences with her 1976 debut single “Free,” which soared on international charts. This breakout moment launched her solo career after years as a backing vocalist.

Full Name Deniece Williams Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Tolleston High School, Morgan State University Father Lee Chandler Mother Alma Chandler Kids Kendrick Jr., Kevin, Forrest, Logan

Early Life and Education June Deniece Chandler grew up in Gary, Indiana, as the eldest of four children to Lee, a security guard, and Alma, a licensed practical nurse. She sang in her church choir from a young age, an early immersion in music. She attended Tolleston High School and later Morgan State University, aspiring to become a registered nurse. However, she left after a year and a half, realizing college was not her path, and began performing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Deniece Williams’s personal life; she was married to Kendrick Williams from 1971 to 1975, followed by a brief marriage to Christipher Joy in 1981. Her third marriage was to Brad Westering from 1986 to 1993. Williams has four sons: Kendrick Jr. and Kevin with her first husband, and Forrest and Logan with Brad Westering. She continues to use her first husband’s surname professionally.

Career Highlights Deniece Williams’s career launched with the impactful “This Is Niecy” album in 1976, featuring the hit single “Free” which topped the UK Singles Chart and reached number two on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. Her duet “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” with Johnny Mathis also soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. She later delivered her biggest pop hit, “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a key track on the “Footloose” soundtrack. Beyond music, Williams has actively championed youth programs, announcing plans for “Kids of Promise” in her hometown of Gary, Indiana. Williams has garnered four Grammy Awards from twelve nominations across her diverse R&B, pop, and gospel recordings, cementing her status as a versatile and influential vocalist across multiple genres.