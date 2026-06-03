Who Is Imogen Poots? Imogen Gay Poots is a British actress celebrated for her versatile performances across film and television. Her work consistently showcases a compelling blend of vulnerability and strength. She first gained widespread recognition playing Tammy in the horror film 28 Weeks Later, a breakout role that launched her into prominent parts in independent cinema.

Full Name Imogen Gay Poots Gender Female Height 5 feet 4½ inches (164 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity Northern Irish, English, Scottish Education Bute House Preparatory School for Girls, Queen’s Gate School, Latymer Upper School, Courtauld Institute of Art Father Trevor Poots Mother Fiona Goodall Siblings Alex Poots

Early Life and Education Family ties grounded Imogen Gay Poots in Chiswick, West London, where her father, Trevor Poots, worked as a television producer and her mother, Fiona Goodall, as a journalist. She has an older brother named Alex. She attended Bute House Preparatory School for Girls, Queen’s Gate School, and Latymer Upper School, initially aiming for a veterinary career until an internship shifted her focus to acting.

Notable Relationships A significant romance marked Imogen Poots’s personal life with actor James Norton; the couple began dating in 2017. Their engagement in 2022 led to anticipation, but they ultimately ended their relationship in late 2023 or early 2024. Poots currently remains single, with no public record of children.

Career Highlights Imogen Poots launched her career with the horror film 28 Weeks Later, earning a Most Promising Newcomer nomination from the British Independent Film Awards. This early success set the stage for diverse roles in independent cinema. Her filmography includes critically acclaimed performances in Vivarium, The Art of Self-Defense, and The Father, the latter earning an Academy Award. Poots also garnered an Olivier Award nomination for her stage work in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”.