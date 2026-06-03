Who Is John Hodgman? John Kellogg Hodgman is an American author, actor, and humorist, widely recognized for his deadpan delivery and encyclopedic wit. He has cultivated a distinctive persona across various media platforms. Hodgman gained widespread public attention as the personification of a PC in Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” advertising campaign. This highly visible role ran from 2006 to 2010, cementing his unique brand of understated comedy.

Full Name John Kellogg Hodgman Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Katherine Fletcher Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Yale University, Brookline High School, Heath School Father John Francis Hodgman Mother Eileen Callahan Siblings None Kids 2 children

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Brookline, Massachusetts, John Hodgman is the son of Eileen Callahan, a nurse, and John Francis Hodgman, a corporate president and university professor. He was an only child, which he attributes to developing a certain smart, narcissistic, and conflict-averse personality. Hodgman attended Heath School and Brookline High School, where he edited the underground magazine Samizdat and hosted a weekly radio show. He later graduated from Yale University in 1994 with a literature degree, having focused on literary criticism.

Notable Relationships John Hodgman has been married to Katherine Fletcher since 1999. Their long-term relationship is a steady fixture in his personal life. The couple shares two children. Hodgman generally keeps details of his family life private, though he occasionally alludes to experiences as a parent.

Career Highlights John Hodgman’s career breakthrough came as the PC in Apple’s memorable “Get a Mac” advertising campaign, running from 2006 to 2010. He also became a recognized contributor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, offering humorous commentary as the program’s “Resident Expert.” Beyond television, Hodgman hosts the popular “Judge John Hodgman” podcast, where he humorously settles listeners’ real-life disputes. He has also authored several New York Times Bestselling books, including the satirical trilogy beginning with The Areas of My Expertise. His ventures extend to animation, co-creating the adult animated comedy Dicktown for Hulu, further demonstrating his diverse comedic talents.