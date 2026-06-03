Who Is Kerry King? Kerry Ray King is an American musician and songwriter, widely recognized for his aggressive guitar style and influential role in thrash metal. His distinctive appearance, including a bald head and extensive tattoo work, further defines his public persona. He first gained widespread recognition as the co-lead guitarist and principal songwriter for Slayer, a band he co-founded in 1981. Their 1986 album Reign in Blood became a landmark, solidifying Slayer’s place in metal history.

Full Name Kerry Ray King Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ayesha King Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education High Schools Father His father Mother His mother Siblings Two older sisters Kids Shyanne Kymberlee King

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Kerry Ray King grew up as the youngest of three children. His father, an aircraft parts inspector, encouraged him to pursue a hobby, leading King to pick up the guitar at age thirteen. He attended three different high schools and excelled academically in his early years, even winning an award as his junior high’s top math student. His passion for guitar quickly overshadowed academics as he delved into heavy metal influences.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kerry Ray King’s personal life, including two divorces. He is currently married to Ayesha King, a former model and aerial performer. King shares a daughter, Shyanne Kymberlee King, with his first wife. He maintains a private family life while continuing his public music career.

Career Highlights As co-lead guitarist and songwriter for Slayer, Kerry Ray King was central to albums like Reign in Blood and South of Heaven, which defined the thrash metal genre. The band sold millions of records globally and earned multiple Grammy nominations. Beyond Slayer, King has launched his solo career with the debut album From Hell I Rise, released in May 2024. He has also made guest appearances on tracks for artists like the Beastie Boys and Pantera. Slayer earned five Grammy nominations, winning two for songs from the album Christ Illusion, cementing King as a fixture in modern metal music.