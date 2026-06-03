Jill Biden: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jill Biden
June 3, 1951
Hammonton, New Jersey, US
75 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Jill Biden?
Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden is an American educator and public servant, known for her steadfast commitment to teaching. She is a prominent figure in national politics, having served as First Lady of the United States from 2021 to 2025.
Her public profile significantly rose when her husband became Vice President in 2009, and she continued teaching at Northern Virginia Community College. This made her the first Second Lady and First Lady to maintain a salaried job.
|Full Name
|Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$9 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|University of Delaware, West Chester University, Villanova University
|Father
|Donald Carl Jacobs
|Mother
|Bonny Jean Jacobs
|Kids
|Joseph “Beau” Biden III, Robert “Hunter” Biden, Ashley Blazer Biden
Early Life and Education
Born in Hammonton, New Jersey, Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the oldest of five sisters. Her father, Donald Carl Jacobs, was a bank teller and her mother, Bonny Jean Jacobs, was a homemaker, instilling strong values of hard work and education.
She graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1975. Biden later earned a Master of Education from West Chester University in 1981, a Master of Arts in English from Villanova University in 1987, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Delaware in 2007.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage to Joe Biden has defined Jill Biden’s public and personal life since 1977. Prior to this, she was married to Bill Stevenson from 1970 until their divorce in 1975.
Biden is the mother of Ashley Blazer Biden, born in 1981, and stepmother to Joe Biden’s sons, Joseph “Beau” Biden III and Robert “Hunter” Biden. She embraces her role as a mother and grandmother.
Career Highlights
As an educator for over three decades, Jill Biden taught English at various levels, including high school, a psychiatric hospital, and community colleges. She notably maintained her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College throughout her tenure as Second Lady (2009-2017) and First Lady (2021-2025), a groundbreaking achievement.
Beyond the classroom, she led significant White House initiatives such as Joining Forces, which supported military families and veterans. Biden also championed the Biden Cancer Moonshot, advocating for increased cancer research and prevention, and led the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 2, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 1, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 31, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
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