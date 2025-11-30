Who Is Chrissy Teigen? American model and television personality Christine Diane Teigen is known for her candid humor and engaging online presence. Her distinctive voice has reshaped celebrity interaction with fans. She first gained widespread public attention appearing on the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. This landmark moment established her as a major media figure.

Full Name Christine Diane Teigen Gender Female Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Huntington Beach High School Father Ronald Leroy Teigen Sr. Mother Vilailuck Teigen Siblings Tina Teigen Kids Luna Simone Stephens, Miles Theodore Stephens, Esti Maxine Stephens, Wren Alexander Stephens

Early Life and Education Born in Delta, Utah, Christine Diane Teigen moved frequently in her childhood. Her father, an electrician, often relocated the family across states. She attended Huntington Beach High School in California, having earlier lived in Hawaii, Idaho, and Washington. It was while working at a surf shop that a photographer discovered her.

Notable Relationships A long-term romantic arc defines Christine Diane Teigen’s public relationship with singer John Legend. They met on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006. Teigen married Legend in September 2013 and they co-parent four children: Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. Their family life is frequently shared with fans.

Career Highlights Christine Diane Teigen’s modeling career launched with her 2010 debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She famously graced the 50th-anniversary cover in 2014 alongside other models. Teigen expanded her brand with the bestselling cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, followed by Cravings: Hungry for More. These books sparked a popular cookware line and a lifestyle website.