Who Is Jonathan Van Ness? Jonathan McDonald Van Ness is an American hairstylist and television personality known for an effervescent, authentic charm. His vibrant presence and advocacy for self-love have resonated with audiences worldwide. Van Ness rose to prominence as the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye, which became a global phenomenon. His compassionate makeovers and memorable one-liners quickly made him a fan favorite, establishing his iconic status.

Full Name Jonathan McDonald Van Ness Gender Nonbinary Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education University of Arizona, Aveda Institute Father Jonathan Lyle Van Ness Mother Mary Winters

Early Life and Education Raised in Quincy, Illinois, Jonathan Van Ness grew up in a family connected to local journalism. His parents, Jonathan Lyle Van Ness and Mary Winters, fostered an environment where his flamboyant personality was both celebrated and sometimes challenged. He pursued political science at the University of Arizona on a cheerleading scholarship, later dropping out to attend the Aveda Institute to study hairstyling. This career shift allowed his innate creativity to flourish.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Mark Peacock, Jonathan Van Ness publicly announced their private 2020 wedding with joy. The couple met in London, where Van Ness was on a comedy tour, and their connection quickly deepened. Peacock, originally from the UK, and Van Ness share a home in Austin with their beloved pets. They frequently post about their shared life and adventures on social media.

Career Highlights The Netflix series Queer Eye became a global phenomenon, showcasing Jonathan Van Ness as the beloved grooming expert. His work on the show earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Beyond television, Van Ness launched JVN Hair, an inclusive and sustainable haircare line, and became a New York Times best-selling author with memoirs like Over the Top. He also hosts the award-winning podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.