Who Is Meghan Trainor? Meghan Elizabeth Trainor is an American singer-songwriter, celebrated for her catchy pop tunes and empowering lyrics. Her music often blends retro-pop, doo-wop, and R&B sounds. She burst into the public eye with her 2014 debut single “All About That Bass,” which quickly topped charts globally and sold millions of copies. The song became an anthem for body positivity.

Full Name Meghan Elizabeth Trainor Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Nauset Regional High School, Berklee College of Music Father Gary Trainor Mother Kelli Trainor Siblings Ryan Trainor, Justin Trainor Kids Riley Sabara, Barry Sabara

Early Life and Education A musical family nurtured Meghan Trainor’s early talent in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where her jeweler parents, Kelli and Gary Trainor, encouraged her passion. She began singing in church at age six, with her father, a music teacher, providing early guidance. Trainor attended Nauset Regional High School, playing trumpet in the jazz band and independently recording albums. She also honed her skills through summer music programs at Berklee College of Music, before signing a songwriting deal at 18.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance has seen Meghan Trainor married to actor Daryl Sabara since December 22, 2018. Their wedding took place on her 25th birthday, following a relationship that began in 2016. The couple shares two children: son Riley Sabara, born in February 2021, and son Barry Sabara, welcomed in July 2023.

Career Highlights Meghan Trainor catapulted to global fame with her 2014 smash hit single “All About That Bass,” which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and sold 11 million copies worldwide. Her debut major-label album, Title, followed in 2015, featuring top-ten singles like “Lips Are Movin” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” Beyond her singing career, Trainor also established herself as a prolific songwriter for other artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Rascal Flatts. She has released six studio albums to date, demonstrating her versatility across pop, R&B, and doo-wop genres. Trainor has collected a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016, along with four ASCAP Pop Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.