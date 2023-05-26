89 ‘Cursed Comments’ That May Leave You Feeling Both Amused And Disturbed
For most of us, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It's difficult to imagine anyone these days without some form of online presence. While some individuals can't go a day without sharing their thoughts, daily routines, or experiences through posts, there are others who prefer to observe rather than actively participate. Among both these diverse groups, there is a shared guilty pleasure - the fascination with diving into the comment sections left by other users.
Although we're all aware of the volume of negative comment exchanges, the focus of this post isn't on that topic. Today, we would like to share with you another sort of online interaction by focusing on some of the most humorous, awkward, and double-meaning comments that were the answer to various posts across the internet. The Instagram account known as Cursed Comments uncovers hidden gems from the online world, captivating its followers with a collection of screenshots featuring the most remarkable and hilarious comments found on numerous platforms.
Scroll down to see the list of the most “cursed comments” we prepared for you!
Grandfather’s old toy. He said just pull the string and it will leave you speechless
Actually quite easy to catch due to prevalence of anemia.
No other comments required, really. He is the one who knocks.
Innocent looking girl with a rosette like her pony has won a prize, but .. she has become death, destroyer of worlds!
TL/DR My sister in law died in a fire... miracle from God.
The "temporarily" part is a 🚩 but, they were obviously still around at the time of writing the post, so 🤞
Guns and homophobic symbols, definitely could be the result of an incestuous relationship.
That kind of violence against Karens is unacceptable. May I speak to your manager to complain about your disgusting safety regulations? Karen blood is cold and germy, selling veins as shoe laces is just disgusting. Use tendons or skin, those have better wear and tear.
Typical Christians stupidity and these Christians are the one that are making our laws these Christians are the one that's forcing their religion down our throat and half this country these people are so god damn f****** stupid
In the distance: banjos.... just like in sweet home alabama
Would make more sense ifmi could see what the picture is, i guess
Yeah, bet EVERYONE has allowed her to forget that incident too, lovely humans that we are