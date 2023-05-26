For most of us, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It's difficult to imagine anyone these days without some form of online presence. While some individuals can't go a day without sharing their thoughts, daily routines, or experiences through posts, there are others who prefer to observe rather than actively participate. Among both these diverse groups, there is a shared guilty pleasure - the fascination with diving into the comment sections left by other users.

Although we're all aware of the volume of negative comment exchanges, the focus of this post isn't on that topic. Today, we would like to share with you another sort of online interaction by focusing on some of the most humorous, awkward, and double-meaning comments that were the answer to various posts across the internet. The Instagram account known as Cursed Comments uncovers hidden gems from the online world, captivating its followers with a collection of screenshots featuring the most remarkable and hilarious comments found on numerous platforms.

Scroll down to see the list of the most “cursed comments” we prepared for you!

Sue Lynn Chan
1 hour ago

Grandfather’s old toy. He said just pull the string and it will leave you speechless

Pedantic Panda
1 hour ago

Actually quite easy to catch due to prevalence of anemia.

Irene
1 hour ago

What a crazy coincidence!

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago

No other comments required, really. He is the one who knocks.

Sue Lynn Chan
1 hour ago

Someone breathing. Strange though I’m home alone

80 Van
1 hour ago

So, wait, only one out of every 30 million conjoined twins survive? HOW MANY SETS OF CONJOINED TWINS HAVE BEEN BORN?

Jason
1 hour ago

Their screen name isn't censored! My fragile eyes!

Cappuccino
1 hour ago

That went from 0 to 100 real fukin fast

Lothar Ohr
51 minutes ago

My wife would sacrifice me anytime

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago

Now THAT'S a painfully honest co-worker, tmi

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago

Cows don't eat mince (😂😉)

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago

Innocent looking girl with a rosette like her pony has won a prize, but .. she has become death, destroyer of worlds!

Boreddd🇺🇦
39 minutes ago

Good thing they don't know geography/jk

Crystal Kelley
46 minutes ago

I can't breathe I'm laughing so hard 😂

sbj
1 hour ago

Also shoes and handbags

Forgot My Name...
47 minutes ago

TL/DR My sister in law died in a fire... miracle from God.

Toxic
1 hour ago

I shouldn't have laughed

Lenny Bruce
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "temporarily" part is a 🚩 but, they were obviously still around at the time of writing the post, so 🤞

Pedantic Panda
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guns and homophobic symbols, definitely could be the result of an incestuous relationship.

cats_from_the_void
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That kind of violence against Karens is unacceptable. May I speak to your manager to complain about your disgusting safety regulations? Karen blood is cold and germy, selling veins as shoe laces is just disgusting. Use tendons or skin, those have better wear and tear.

Steek Insektoideth
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better hope it can work without wifi

cats_from_the_void
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her face totally doesn't regret it...

Olivia Mansfield
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typical Christians stupidity and these Christians are the one that are making our laws these Christians are the one that's forcing their religion down our throat and half this country these people are so god damn f****** stupid

1AlphaGeek1
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that is a truly horrifying prospect.

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Set up .. wait for reply.. PUNCHLINE!

Lenny Bruce
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The before or after picture though? 🤷‍♂️

Lothar Ohr
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who calls her butt Jesus?

cats_from_the_void
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the distance: banjos.... just like in sweet home alabama

Lenny Bruce
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lovely girl, parents, must be proud.

Sue Lynn Chan
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do have collect weapon as well.

Lothar Ohr
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was only one

Stary_cat
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well guess he face palmed real hard later

Lenny Bruce
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like they did it twice

80 Van
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sheer level of discomfort in her face is so relatable.

Lenny Bruce
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would make more sense ifmi could see what the picture is, i guess

Jill Rhodry
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do 'accidently' say something?

Lenny Bruce
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, bet EVERYONE has allowed her to forget that incident too, lovely humans that we are

Lenny Bruce
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this Reddit of which they speak?

