With 97.6 million monthly active users, Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform on the internet. It's a distinct brand with a playful image, bold marketing, and a mascot that has become notorious for guilt-tripping you into completing your lessons.

Adding to the fun, people even created the subreddit r/duolingomemes, which has become a vibrant community where folks come to share jokes about their adventures on the app.