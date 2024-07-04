ADVERTISEMENT

With 97.6 million monthly active users, Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform on the internet. It's a distinct brand with a playful image, bold marketing, and a mascot that has become notorious for guilt-tripping you into completing your lessons.

Adding to the fun, people even created the subreddit r/duolingomemes, which has become a vibrant community where folks come to share jokes about their adventures on the app.

#1

Duolingo You Have Gone To Far

Duolingo You Have Gone To Far

Old_Dragonfruit_5016 Report

#2

Intruder Alert

Intruder Alert

MonadoBoii Report

#3

Found On Ig. Duo Built A Notorious Reputation Outside Of The Community

Found On Ig. Duo Built A Notorious Reputation Outside Of The Community

reddit.com Report

#4

You Are Already Dead

You Are Already Dead

sh**duosays Report

#5

F**k That’s Brutal

F**k That’s Brutal

mlvrkhn Report

#6

The Dogs Wear Hats

The Dogs Wear Hats

MissPavIichenko Report

#7

After One Duolingo French Session

After One Duolingo French Session

onlineinurmind Report

#8

More Spanish To Learn

More Spanish To Learn

bobvulfov Report

#9

Ahhhhh

Ahhhhh

OttoKari Report

#10

Thank You Duolingo

Thank You Duolingo

KingOfEggos Report

#11

Uh Oh

Uh Oh

doodeedaaa Report

#12

You Are Correct

You Are Correct

jonycorn Report

#13

No Reason To Miss Today's Lesson

No Reason To Miss Today's Lesson

MacDoesIt Report

#14

What Is The Duolingo Owl Planning

What Is The Duolingo Owl Planning

jackbern23 Report

#15

Dutch Duolingo

Dutch Duolingo

noaaavocado Report

#16

I Waited So Long To Make This Meme

I Waited So Long To Make This Meme

The_Meme-Connoisseur Report

#17

Woah Woah Woah There Duolingo, I'm Just Trying To Learn German

Woah Woah Woah There Duolingo, I'm Just Trying To Learn German

backtosnack Report

#18

Hol' Up!

Hol' Up!

ankit_dey Report

#19

Should I Be Scared?

Should I Be Scared?

SubToUstube Report

#20

Nightmare Fuel!

Nightmare Fuel!

Sandi_T Report

#21

The Real Meaning Of Life

The Real Meaning Of Life

reddit.com Report

#22

Handful Of French Words I Know To Bully Everyone

Handful Of French Words I Know To Bully Everyone

aaolomi Report

#23

Thanks

Thanks

williamstafford Report

#24

Wow

Wow

Kymanifesto Report

#25

Duolingo Is Superior Tho

Duolingo Is Superior Tho

reddit.com Report

#26

Hola

Hola

TechnicalCloud Report

#27

Honest Work

Honest Work

CatASSS Report

#28

I’m Calling A Hitman

I’m Calling A Hitman

dsm-wannabe-linguist Report

#29

Poems Of Threats

Poems Of Threats

reddit.com Report

#30

Not Your Boyfriend He's The Duolingo Owl

Not Your Boyfriend He's The Duolingo Owl

GraceMorg76 Report

#31

Funny

Funny

EvanEdinger Report

#32

I Think Duolingo Wants Me To Murder Someone

I Think Duolingo Wants Me To Murder Someone

ThaisWeiller Report

#33

Vaffanculo

Vaffanculo

UniqueUsername_420 Report

#34

This Some Al-Qaeda S**t

This Some Al-Qaeda S**t

OttoKari Report

#35

Five Minutes After Missing My French Lesson

Five Minutes After Missing My French Lesson

reddit.com Report

#36

Delete Duolingo? Then You’ll Be Asking:

Delete Duolingo? Then You’ll Be Asking:

Stud62 Report

#37

Me Too Duo

Me Too Duo

detailedwings Report

#38

When You’re Learning A New Language

When You’re Learning A New Language

ananya98 Report

#39

What Would The Phrase For Other Languages Be?

What Would The Phrase For Other Languages Be?

AliceTheOmelette Report

#40

I Can Do It

I Can Do It

domasmyko Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know what language this is? My best guess is færøsk ( Faroe Islands).

#41

Language Bird Is Crying

Language Bird Is Crying

henrybirdseye Report

#42

Lost In Translation

Lost In Translation

AgniK4i Report

#43

A Funny Title

A Funny Title

ankit_dey Report

#44

Duo's Been Around A Long Time

Duo's Been Around A Long Time

nefritis Report

#45

Duo Is Like That!

Duo Is Like That!

1billsfan716 Report

#46

Its Always One Of The Best Feelings

Its Always One Of The Best Feelings

DragonTamer69420 Report

#47

“Spanish Or Vanish” Is A Popular Saying, Thought I’d Make One For The Language I Am Learning

“Spanish Or Vanish” Is A Popular Saying, Thought I’d Make One For The Language I Am Learning

redspike Report

#48

Press F For This Innocent Soul

Press F For This Innocent Soul

__ihavenoname__ Report

#49

Duolingo Flirting Game Strong!!

Duolingo Flirting Game Strong!!

penny-wise97 Report

#50

These Reminders Don't Seem To Be Working, So We'll Stop Sending Them

These Reminders Don't Seem To Be Working, So We'll Stop Sending Them

baph0meat Report

#51

Duo Lipa

Duo Lipa

RobertIDK Report

#52

Title An Interesting

Title An Interesting

PROMCz11 Report

#53

Fkn Duolingo

Fkn Duolingo

AnInnocentMemer Report

#54

Damn Bro…

Damn Bro…

SkaterKangaroo Report

#55

I Fear For My Life

I Fear For My Life

Vostok32 Report

#56

[𝙰𝚂]

[𝙰𝚂]

MasonCrumYT Report

#57

Just Like When I Was In Hospital And This Happened

Just Like When I Was In Hospital And This Happened

Honseye Report

#58

Fully Embracing Murder As Their Brand

Fully Embracing Murder As Their Brand

eccentricmarion Report

#59

Good To Know That It's Not All Just, "Cerebros"

Good To Know That It's Not All Just, "Cerebros"

salanth Report

#60

Fu-

Fu-

atinsiya Report

#61

Bruh

Bruh

SuperHappyBros Report

#62

Duo Finally Lost It

Duo Finally Lost It

AxelFuso Report

#63

Duolingo Bird Back At It Again

Duolingo Bird Back At It Again

Jacksbros Report

#64

Oh No Hes On Discord

Oh No Hes On Discord

ContentCop Report

#65

I Didn’t Mean It

I Didn’t Mean It

reddit.com Report

#66

I Guess Duo Does Arson Now

I Guess Duo Does Arson Now

Graph-IKE Report

#67

It Be Like That

It Be Like That

reddit.com Report

#68

Help-

Help-

LizzyHinko Report

#69

Is This Bad Luck?

Is This Bad Luck?

ReindeerCharacter681 Report

#70

My Fortunate

My Fortunate

Agreeable_Muscle2583 Report

#71

Scared

Scared

plantblogger Report

#72

Duolingo Gets Me

Duolingo Gets Me

elastword Report

ADVERTISEMENT
#73

Hehe!

Hehe!

reddit.com Report

#74

Run

Run

domben12 Report

#75

I Feel Sorry For This Man

I Feel Sorry For This Man

damiansgamingreddit Report

#76

Kinda Hurts More Then Death

Kinda Hurts More Then Death

cptDA Report

#77

Trust Me, It's Probably For The Best

Trust Me, It's Probably For The Best

TrueUntouch Report

#78

Mi Pasaporte Esta En El Hotel

Mi Pasaporte Esta En El Hotel

ziird Report

#79

I See You

I See You

CamaradaMilico Report

#80

I Made This

I Made This

Level-Appearance-511 Report

#81

Woher Kommst Du, Karl?

Woher Kommst Du, Karl?

PaparJam Report

