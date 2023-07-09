I took the cast of the language learning app Duolingo and reimagined them as if they were a part of the Pixar universe.

I used a range of art creation and photo editing apps (including Sketchbook, Snapseed, and others), supported by some AI (which I know will attract a negative response), and took inspiration for each image from the personalities and cultural identities of each character. 

#1

Duo

Duo

Shaun Daubney
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Duo has seen some things... Maybe that's why he keeps saying things like "Las abejas conducen el coche al lago" (The bees drove the car into the lake)

#2

Bea

Bea

Shaun Daubney
#3

Lily

Lily

Shaun Daubney
#4

Zari

Zari

Shaun Daubney
#5

Lin

Lin

Shaun Daubney
#6

Oscar

Oscar

Shaun Daubney
#7

Eddy

Eddy

Shaun Daubney
#8

Junior

Junior

Shaun Daubney
#9

Falstaff

Falstaff

Shaun Daubney
#10

Vikram

Vikram

Shaun Daubney
#11

Lucy

Lucy

Shaun Daubney
