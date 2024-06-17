ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had a heated online argument with a stranger, only to think of the perfect comeback three days later? Well, on the internet clock, a few days might as well be an eternity, and everyone’s already moved on.

But over on r/clevercomebacks, wasting time is unheard of. With over 2 million members, this subreddit is full of sharp retorts for any situation. At Bored Panda, we’re big fans. So we’ve rounded up the best comebacks they have to offer. Keep reading, you might just find the right response to silence that next awkward comment.

#1

Never Underestimate A Woman

Never Underestimate A Woman

Dry-Net Report







Kristy Marion

Community Member
1 hour ago

Men, you can't have babies. Sit down when *women's* reproductive rights are discussed








The feeling of disappointment when you don’t have a clever reply on the spot actually has a name—it’s called ‘l’esprit de l’escalier’, or ‘staircase wit’. This term was coined by the 18th century French philosopher Denis Diderot in his dramatic essay, Paradox of the Actor.

The phrase comes from an incident Diderot had over dinner. “A sensitive man, such as myself, overwhelmed by the argument leveled against him, becomes confused and doesn’t collect his thoughts until he’s at the bottom of the stairs,” the philosopher wrote.

    #2

    They Don't Give A Damn

    They Don't Give A Damn

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Kristy Marion
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I genuinely admire anyone that chooses to join the military to protect their country, however the idolising of Veterans in America never sits well with me. When you stir up patriotism, and putting civil servants on pedestals and paying such a low minimum wage that joining the armed forces is the only way out, yet shoe no care for returning and ex serviceman, except for give them 10% discounts everywhere and a "thank you for your service", well, it seems to be like big business and corporations are involved somewhere,

    
    
    
    
    
    

    There’s a reason why we sometimes freeze and struggle to respond when someone says something upsetting. Our body sees it as a social danger and goes into defense mode.

    “When someone says something offensive or harmful that hurts us or hurts a member of a community that’s really important to us, our nervous system can get activated,” said psychologist Kerry McBroome for Time Magazine. “The parts of the brain that are responsible for coming up with clever or witty things to say are just not online—they’re nervous and sensing a threat.”
    #3

    I Don’t Care If Repost Made Me Laugh

    I Don’t Care If Repost Made Me Laugh

    iamafailedasian Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #4

    They Also Don't Come In Exciting Anime

    They Also Don't Come In Exciting Anime

    TheRikari Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Jack Burton
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It could be cool if they do. Imagine hiking and then something jump from a tree branch yelling Squiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiirel !!!

    
    
    
    
    
    

    Of course, some folks are naturally good at throwing verbal punches and do so whenever they can. But if you need some pointers in that area, blogger and podcaster Myke Macapinlac has tips on how to be more quick-witted and funny.

    According to him, one of the first things you should learn is how to stay present in the moment. “Catch yourself when you’re ruminating and remind yourself to slow down your breathing. By doing so, you’ll be able to relax your body and bring yourself back to your current situation,” he advises.  
    #5

    Room Temperature IQ

    Room Temperature IQ

    reddit.com Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #6

    “Migrants Can’t Assimilate Into Society”

    “Migrants Can’t Assimilate Into Society”

    reddit.com Report

    
    
    
    
    
    

    If you’re having a conversation, Myke suggests really focusing on what the other person is saying. “It’s much easier to come up with the right things to say when you’re actually listening,” he notes.
    #7

    I Understand Completely

    I Understand Completely

    My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Burning people alive? Yep, that sounds exactly like organized religion to me! Leave people alone when they're not of your faith? Nope! Gotta convert them! Oh, wait, they're unwilling to be converted? Better kill them!

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #8

    Love This Guy

    Love This Guy

    humanitalian Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #9

    Please Wear A Mask And Stay Safe

    Please Wear A Mask And Stay Safe

    themaskedvillain Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    james stevenson
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's... pretty much the best explanation of why we wore face masks I've ever seen.

    
    
    
    
    
    

    Another key tip is to stop caring so much. Macapinlac points out, “Most individuals who struggle socially think that all eyes are on them. They’re so afraid of being judged by others that’s why they stifle their personality. To avoid embarrassing themselves, they just remain quiet.”

    “Even if you say something silly, I can assure you that people would’ve forgotten about you by the time they get home”. By letting go of this fear, you’ll be more relaxed, which will help you make clever remarks faster.
    #10

    Thank You Andy Wang!

    Thank You Andy Wang!

    ykafia Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    PattyK
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Censoring Mr. W**g's name is both disgusting and insulting.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #11

    British Museum

    British Museum

    athrvpatil Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #12

    Found It On Twitter. Hope I Am Not Too Late

    Found It On Twitter. Hope I Am Not Too Late

    zzuhruf Report

    
    
    
    
    
    

    Sometimes it’s good to prepare in advance. “Get a piece of paper and take the time to reflect. Think of previous situations where you wanted to say something clever but you weren’t able to. And then, brainstorm some good comebacks that you could’ve said,” the blogger recommends. 
    #13

    Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile

    Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile

    twinkletoes_44 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #14

    You're The Problem

    You're The Problem

    Cereal_killer03 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #15

    Do You Have One?

    Do You Have One?

    Comfortablejack Report

    
    
    
    
    

    It’s also important to manage your emotions. When you’re calm and collected, you come across as more confident. Macapinlac encourages trying out meditation and journaling to be more mindful.

    “[This] will allow you to control the way you think. You’ll be able to identify and reframe your limiting beliefs. This will help you become less reactive, especially during stressful moments”.

    #16

    People Really Live In Their Own Little Bubbles

    People Really Live In Their Own Little Bubbles

    hayashiiiii Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Boy-Ahn
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So, now we are censoring even the euphemisms? M o f o is not OK? How about BS?

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #17

    Useless Trees

    Useless Trees

    Kennydoe Report

    
    
    
    
    
    #18

    Separate Payments

    Separate Payments

    memezzer Report

    
    
    
    
    

    Don’t forget to take inspiration from others. “What better way to improve your sense of humor than by watching more comedy shows and stand-up routines,” Myke says. “Pay close attention to [the comedian’s] material. Notice the timing and delivery of the joke. When something amuses you, ask yourself why by taking a moment to analyze it”.
    #19

    Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him

    Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him

    The_Jib Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #20

    Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

    Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

    reddit.com Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Lee
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I love this one. I will never ever understand why anyone would care if someone was gay, hetero, or anywhere in between or neither. Like why would you give a f**k about something like that at all?

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #21

    Stealing The Rainbow

    Stealing The Rainbow

    BuickBobFL Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    annie
    
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    what about the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?

    
    
    
    
    
    

    However, if you’re around someone you want to build a lasting relationship with, be considerate and don’t say things that could ruin someone’s day. “If you want to learn how to be witty and funny, always leave people better than before you met them.”

    #22

    I Hate Anti-Maskers

    I Hate Anti-Maskers

    CatPizza838 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #23

    Philip Brought A Tank In A Knife Fight

    Philip Brought A Tank In A Knife Fight

    whymynamedoesnotfi Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    BrunoVI
    
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Klinefelter's syndrome (XXY syndrome) is not intersex, and Phil should (and presumably does) know that. Neither is Turner's syndrome (XO). The most common, best-understood cause of XX intersex is environmental. Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome is often genetic, but is rare (1 in 20,000 phenotypic males); XX male syndrome is even rarer.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    #24

    Whatttt !?? No Vegan Options At KFC!???

    Whatttt !?? No Vegan Options At KFC!???

    FitzRowe Report

    
    
    
    
    
    

    Lastly, be patient with yourself and make an effort to get out of your comfort zone. “The more you practice, the better you’ll be at bantering with people,” Myke concludes.
    #25

    Not Mine But On Point

    Not Mine But On Point

    justinpwheeler Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also there's a huge difference between a man that I like looking at in a movie and a man that I want to build my life with.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Some Good Luck!

    Some Good Luck!

    FitzRowe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Whatever Your Weakness, There's A Hellion To Exploit It

    Whatever Your Weakness, There's A Hellion To Exploit It

    free-whitebird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laurenbridger avatar
    The.Butterfly.Effect.530
    The.Butterfly.Effect.530
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodwill does this... just one more reason to not take your business there.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So next time, we hope you have the confidence and quick wit to deliver that perfect comeback. Stay sharp!
    #28

    Big Footprints To Fill

    Big Footprints To Fill

    mysteresc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pledge not to use my private jet to go half hour down the road

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Yep May Be It Is True

    Yep May Be It Is True

    johnmory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Just Another Reason To Keep My Purple Hair

    Just Another Reason To Keep My Purple Hair

    pedragono Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Education Is Vitally Important, After All

    Education Is Vitally Important, After All

    Smitherd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jackburton_2 avatar
    Jack Burton
    Jack Burton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if this person travels ? Like, did she met some other politicians abroad, could be interesting ^^

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Look Before You Leap

    Look Before You Leap

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shylabouche_1 avatar
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God gave us brains so we could use them. If He didn't want us to learn how to prevent and cure disease, how to enhance the lives of the disabled, to fix what is broken, He wouldn't have given us brains!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    It Was Social Distancing Haha

    It Was Social Distancing Haha

    BelleAriel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shylabouche_1 avatar
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought dinosaurs were just a prank of Satan's, since the world is only 6000 years old.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Keep Your Stick On The Ice

    Keep Your Stick On The Ice

    Master1718 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    whr1095 avatar
    two-sided llama
    two-sided llama
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s viewed through our eyes ( or not at all if you’re blind)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Illegal Plants

    Illegal Plants

    YoloForJesusChrist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Who Orders Small Coffee Anyway?

    Who Orders Small Coffee Anyway?

    OldFingerman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cry Me A River That Flows 5 M/S²

    Cry Me A River That Flows 5 M/S²

    Fishylips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Elite Finish

    Elite Finish

    MythicalBeast263 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be 50/50 in a relationship, 40/60 and one half of the ship sinks under the pressure of holding the other up

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    That Makes Sense

    That Makes Sense

    TrulyImpress86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Oof. That Burn Needs Some Love

    Oof. That Burn Needs Some Love

    BelleAriel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    True Perfection Has Been Achieved

    True Perfection Has Been Achieved

    ekiechi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    What A Good Reply

    What A Good Reply

    Comfortablejack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    When You Get Shot Down By Facts

    When You Get Shot Down By Facts

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    l_eclarke avatar
    Louise Clarke
    Louise Clarke
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the brightness of the sun reflected off snow is the reason the first versions of sunglasses (called snow glasses) were invented by the Inuit.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Bless This Woman

    Bless This Woman

    sp0okygorl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    That's A Good Proof

    That's A Good Proof

    ekmadeye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Simple Math To Hard

    Simple Math To Hard

    uncle_russell_90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Hope This Hasn’t Been Done Before

    I Hope This Hasn’t Been Done Before

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Can Anyone Show Martha The Original Constitution ?

    Can Anyone Show Martha The Original Constitution ?

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jackburton_2 avatar
    Jack Burton
    Jack Burton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why don"t they go full amish and live like old pioneers, these stupid just want the modern world with our way to see the world. How crazy.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Not Be A Baby Machine

    Not Be A Baby Machine

    lucynyu13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesstevenson_1 avatar
    james stevenson
    james stevenson
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1st statement is *technically* correct in terms of natural function.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Got Roasted By A Police Twitter

    Got Roasted By A Police Twitter

    A_Tired_Indian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Both Magnus Carlsen And I Can Play Chess

    Both Magnus Carlsen And I Can Play Chess

    toure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Common Sense Is Really Rare These Days

    Common Sense Is Really Rare These Days

    productivitybeginner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Bill Burr Everybody

    Bill Burr Everybody

    JustDanLee87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Why Would They Need To Am I Rite?

    Why Would They Need To Am I Rite?

    LordMouse121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Definitely Atheists That Do This

    Definitely Atheists That Do This

    Jet_The_Tabaxi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisamai-wood avatar
    Lee
    Lee
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I door knock to talk to people about embracing atheism all the time 🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    The Only Reasonable Response

    The Only Reasonable Response

    LargeSackOfNuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Damn... Guess My Opinion Is Invalid

    Damn... Guess My Opinion Is Invalid

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Maybe I Am Karen?

    Maybe I Am Karen?

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    "Markets Unable To Adapt To New Generation Of Consumers"

    "Markets Unable To Adapt To New Generation Of Consumers"

    k*llHACKS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    contentwombat avatar
    Content Wombat
    Content Wombat
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother had dogs all his adult life and he always refused to feed any of them that rubbish marketed as "dog food". He either cooked the meat for them or fed them it raw. Miss ya bro ;(

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    Climate Change Is Not Real Guys!!!

    Climate Change Is Not Real Guys!!!

    HappyLiving8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Atheists, Christians And Cats

    Atheists, Christians And Cats

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisamai-wood avatar
    Lee
    Lee
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah America, solve the gun problem with more guns

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Comeback

    Comeback

    clevcomebacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Another Reason To Love The Beatles

    Another Reason To Love The Beatles

    simwalkedaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    Old But Gold

    Old But Gold

    Y_Z_P Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    They Must Have Had A Religious Exemption

    They Must Have Had A Religious Exemption

    Jojojoost010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    She's Baaaad

    She's Baaaad

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Morning Coffee vs. Morning People

    Morning Coffee vs. Morning People

    NJmaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can u please let ppl wake up their own way, not everyone is a morning person

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #73

    So Easy To Say

    So Easy To Say

    unfazed_jedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Better Hope His House Doesn't Catch On Fire!

    Better Hope His House Doesn't Catch On Fire!

    KingJak0b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Why Don't You Stand Up For Yourself?

    Why Don't You Stand Up For Yourself?

    Thalassolykos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
    Mark
    Mark
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My other favourite is "OOH look at ME, I'm ENGLISH, I'm gonna go eat PLAIN TOAST" in a hilariously overexaggerated British accent

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    I Mean They've Got A Good Point

    I Mean They've Got A Good Point

    FrothyGuinness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katehargreaves678 avatar
    columbokateUK
    columbokateUK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lawrence Fox is such a twat. What on earth did Billie see in him?!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    Simple, Yet Effective

    Simple, Yet Effective

    Captain_Keyboard_Man Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    The Greatest Genius Of Our Time

    The Greatest Genius Of Our Time

    JewelerDear9233 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Careful What You Say

    Careful What You Say

    DutchSapphire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #80

    Most Of Us Are Too

    Most Of Us Are Too

    PLASMABOLT111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    He's Not Wrong

    He's Not Wrong

    vertigno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real men phase through doors unlike gay weaklings who actually use them /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #82

    Other People’s Kids Is A Surprisingly Great Form Of Birth Control

    Other People’s Kids Is A Surprisingly Great Form Of Birth Control

    ducassen4534 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    German History Lesson

    German History Lesson

    frncscbtncrt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesstevenson_1 avatar
    james stevenson
    james stevenson
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The car, the jet, the cruise missile, the basis for the entire american and soviet space programs,

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #84

    That’s My Gender

    That’s My Gender

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesstevenson_1 avatar
    james stevenson
    james stevenson
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's a new one. How will it be represented in the LGBT+ acronym?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #85

    They're With Him, Alright

    They're With Him, Alright

    DoomerMentality1984 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    He Makes A Good Point

    He Makes A Good Point

    SadlysoulReport Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #87

    Depression vs. Asthma

    Depression vs. Asthma

    TitaniumPeak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    I Should Be Allowed To Pick The Oil Company I Die And Kill For!

    I Should Be Allowed To Pick The Oil Company I Die And Kill For!

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #89

    A Punchline From Twitter, Does This Count As A Meme?

    A Punchline From Twitter, Does This Count As A Meme?

    ClaireDacloush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesstevenson_1 avatar
    james stevenson
    james stevenson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why am I watching youtube on my laptop while I'm eating at the table?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #90

    This Always Makes Me Laugh

    This Always Makes Me Laugh

    atiredindian Report

    Vote arrow up