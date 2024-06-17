90 Comebacks So Brilliant They Deserve A Standing Ovation (Best Of All Time)
Ever had a heated online argument with a stranger, only to think of the perfect comeback three days later? Well, on the internet clock, a few days might as well be an eternity, and everyone’s already moved on.
But over on r/clevercomebacks, wasting time is unheard of. With over 2 million members, this subreddit is full of sharp retorts for any situation. At Bored Panda, we’re big fans. So we’ve rounded up the best comebacks they have to offer. Keep reading, you might just find the right response to silence that next awkward comment.
Never Underestimate A Woman
Men, you can’t have babies. Sit down when *women’s* reproductive rights are discussed
The feeling of disappointment when you don’t have a clever reply on the spot actually has a name—it’s called ‘l’esprit de l’escalier’, or ‘staircase wit’. This term was coined by the 18th century French philosopher Denis Diderot in his dramatic essay, Paradox of the Actor.
The phrase comes from an incident Diderot had over dinner. “A sensitive man, such as myself, overwhelmed by the argument leveled against him, becomes confused and doesn’t collect his thoughts until he’s at the bottom of the stairs,” the philosopher wrote.
They Don't Give A Damn
I genuinely admire anyone that chooses to join the military to protect their country, however the idolising of Veterans in America never sits well with me. When you stir up patriotism, and putting civil servants on pedestals and paying such a low minimum wage that joining the armed forces is the only way out, yet shoe no care for returning and ex serviceman, except for give them 10% discounts everywhere and a “thank you for your service”, well, it seems to be like big business and corporations are involved somewhere,
There’s a reason why we sometimes freeze and struggle to respond when someone says something upsetting. Our body sees it as a social danger and goes into defense mode.
“When someone says something offensive or harmful that hurts us or hurts a member of a community that’s really important to us, our nervous system can get activated,” said psychologist Kerry McBroome for Time Magazine. “The parts of the brain that are responsible for coming up with clever or witty things to say are just not online—they’re nervous and sensing a threat.”
I Don’t Care If Repost Made Me Laugh
They Also Don't Come In Exciting Anime
It could be cool if they do. Imagine hiking and then something jump from a tree branch yelling Squiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiirel !!!
Of course, some folks are naturally good at throwing verbal punches and do so whenever they can. But if you need some pointers in that area, blogger and podcaster Myke Macapinlac has tips on how to be more quick-witted and funny.
According to him, one of the first things you should learn is how to stay present in the moment. “Catch yourself when you’re ruminating and remind yourself to slow down your breathing. By doing so, you’ll be able to relax your body and bring yourself back to your current situation,” he advises.
Room Temperature IQ
“Migrants Can’t Assimilate Into Society”
If you’re having a conversation, Myke suggests really focusing on what the other person is saying. “It’s much easier to come up with the right things to say when you’re actually listening,” he notes.
I Understand Completely
Burning people alive? Yep, that sounds exactly like organized religion to me! Leave people alone when they're not of your faith? Nope! Gotta convert them! Oh, wait, they're unwilling to be converted? Better kill them!
Love This Guy
Please Wear A Mask And Stay Safe
That's... pretty much the best explanation of why we wore face masks I've ever seen.
Another key tip is to stop caring so much. Macapinlac points out, “Most individuals who struggle socially think that all eyes are on them. They’re so afraid of being judged by others that’s why they stifle their personality. To avoid embarrassing themselves, they just remain quiet.”
“Even if you say something silly, I can assure you that people would’ve forgotten about you by the time they get home”. By letting go of this fear, you’ll be more relaxed, which will help you make clever remarks faster.
Thank You Andy Wang!
British Museum
Found It On Twitter. Hope I Am Not Too Late
Sometimes it’s good to prepare in advance. “Get a piece of paper and take the time to reflect. Think of previous situations where you wanted to say something clever but you weren’t able to. And then, brainstorm some good comebacks that you could’ve said,” the blogger recommends.
Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile
You're The Problem
It’s also important to manage your emotions. When you’re calm and collected, you come across as more confident. Macapinlac encourages trying out meditation and journaling to be more mindful.
“[This] will allow you to control the way you think. You’ll be able to identify and reframe your limiting beliefs. This will help you become less reactive, especially during stressful moments”.
People Really Live In Their Own Little Bubbles
Useless Trees
Separate Payments
Don’t forget to take inspiration from others. “What better way to improve your sense of humor than by watching more comedy shows and stand-up routines,” Myke says. “Pay close attention to [the comedian’s] material. Notice the timing and delivery of the joke. When something amuses you, ask yourself why by taking a moment to analyze it”.
Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him
Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile
Stealing The Rainbow
However, if you’re around someone you want to build a lasting relationship with, be considerate and don’t say things that could ruin someone’s day. “If you want to learn how to be witty and funny, always leave people better than before you met them.”
I Hate Anti-Maskers
And soon to be unalive, perhaps?
Philip Brought A Tank In A Knife Fight
Klinefelter's syndrome (XXY syndrome) is not intersex, and Phil should (and presumably does) know that. Neither is Turner's syndrome (XO). The most common, best-understood cause of XX intersex is environmental. Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome is often genetic, but is rare (1 in 20,000 phenotypic males); XX male syndrome is even rarer.
Whatttt !?? No Vegan Options At KFC!???
Lastly, be patient with yourself and make an effort to get out of your comfort zone. “The more you practice, the better you’ll be at bantering with people,” Myke concludes.
Not Mine But On Point
Some Good Luck!
Whatever Your Weakness, There's A Hellion To Exploit It
Goodwill does this... just one more reason to not take your business there.
So next time, we hope you have the confidence and quick wit to deliver that perfect comeback. Stay sharp!
Big Footprints To Fill
I pledge not to use my private jet to go half hour down the road
Yep May Be It Is True
Just Another Reason To Keep My Purple Hair
Education Is Vitally Important, After All
I wonder if this person travels ? Like, did she met some other politicians abroad, could be interesting ^^
Look Before You Leap
God gave us brains so we could use them. If He didn't want us to learn how to prevent and cure disease, how to enhance the lives of the disabled, to fix what is broken, He wouldn't have given us brains!
It Was Social Distancing Haha
I thought dinosaurs were just a prank of Satan's, since the world is only 6000 years old.
Keep Your Stick On The Ice
It’s viewed through our eyes ( or not at all if you’re blind)
Illegal Plants
Who Orders Small Coffee Anyway?
The weakest minds need someone, anyone, to look down on for no reason.
Cry Me A River That Flows 5 M/S²
Elite Finish
Should be 50/50 in a relationship, 40/60 and one half of the ship sinks under the pressure of holding the other up
That Makes Sense
How do u evern swallow a paracetamol by mistake??
Oof. That Burn Needs Some Love
True Perfection Has Been Achieved
What A Good Reply
Comeback
When You Get Shot Down By Facts
the brightness of the sun reflected off snow is the reason the first versions of sunglasses (called snow glasses) were invented by the Inuit.
Bless This Woman
That's A Good Proof
Simple Math To Hard
I Hope This Hasn’t Been Done Before
Can Anyone Show Martha The Original Constitution ?
Why don"t they go full amish and live like old pioneers, these stupid just want the modern world with our way to see the world. How crazy.
Not Be A Baby Machine
The 1st statement is *technically* correct in terms of natural function.
Got Roasted By A Police Twitter
Comeback
Common Sense Is Really Rare These Days
Bill Burr Everybody
Why Would They Need To Am I Rite?
Definitely Atheists That Do This
The Only Reasonable Response
Comeback
Damn... Guess My Opinion Is Invalid
Ooh, it's on the tip of my tongue...
Maybe I Am Karen?
"Markets Unable To Adapt To New Generation Of Consumers"
My brother had dogs all his adult life and he always refused to feed any of them that rubbish marketed as "dog food". He either cooked the meat for them or fed them it raw. Miss ya bro ;(
Climate Change Is Not Real Guys!!!
Atheists, Christians And Cats
Comeback
Comeback
Comeback
Well, to be fair, Walmart is always rearranging the shelves.
Another Reason To Love The Beatles
Old But Gold
They Must Have Had A Religious Exemption
She's Baaaad
Morning Coffee vs. Morning People
So Easy To Say
Better Hope His House Doesn't Catch On Fire!
Why Don't You Stand Up For Yourself?
I Mean They've Got A Good Point
Lawrence Fox is such a twat. What on earth did Billie see in him?!!
Simple, Yet Effective
Careful What You Say
Most Of Us Are Too
He's Not Wrong
Real men phase through doors unlike gay weaklings who actually use them /s
Other People’s Kids Is A Surprisingly Great Form Of Birth Control
German History Lesson
The car, the jet, the cruise missile, the basis for the entire american and soviet space programs,
That’s My Gender
Well, that's a new one. How will it be represented in the LGBT+ acronym?
They're With Him, Alright
He Makes A Good Point
Depression vs. Asthma
I Should Be Allowed To Pick The Oil Company I Die And Kill For!
A Punchline From Twitter, Does This Count As A Meme?
Why am I watching youtube on my laptop while I'm eating at the table?