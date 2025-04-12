ADVERTISEMENT

People like justice being served to those who deserve it. That's why we find it so satisfying to watch Batman beat up bad guys and Judge Judy wield her mallet on TV. On the internet, we love the ultimate form of justice: seeing jerks being put in their place in the comments on social media.

There's an online community dedicated to exposing hypocrites, called "This You?" It's a place where people come for politicians, other famous people, and just entitled jerks with scorching receipts. It seems like people sometimes need to be reminded of the things they've said and done, and r/ThisYouComebacks is the place where folks will gladly do that.

More info: Reddit