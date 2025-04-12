This Group Shares Examples Of “This You?” Comebacks, Here Are 64 Of Their Best Burns (New Pics)
People like justice being served to those who deserve it. That's why we find it so satisfying to watch Batman beat up bad guys and Judge Judy wield her mallet on TV. On the internet, we love the ultimate form of justice: seeing jerks being put in their place in the comments on social media.
There's an online community dedicated to exposing hypocrites, called "This You?" It's a place where people come for politicians, other famous people, and just entitled jerks with scorching receipts. It seems like people sometimes need to be reminded of the things they've said and done, and r/ThisYouComebacks is the place where folks will gladly do that.
The Cognitive Dissonance Is Strong With This One
Yes, we should all have free speech, as long as it is the right free speech.
This You, Rafael (Ted) Cruz?
It's Easy When The Receipts Are Broadcast On National Television
We start exchanging witty comebacks as early as kindergarten. Who hasn't heard or thrown out a "Whoever smelt it dealt it" or a "I know you are but what am I?" on the playground themselves? Knowing how to clap back is a necessary social skill sometimes that people can get better at with time and practice.
Child adolescent and adult psychiatrist Suzanne Bender, M.D. writes that we need to teach our children how to stand up to bullies. But, with comebacks, we should never teach them to make their clapbacks personal. "Comment on the comment, not the person," Bender emphasizes.
I Would Ask If Anyone Saw This, But I Doubt Charlotte Boi Himself Noticed
Big Bird Is A Communist
Gun Rights Are Great Unless People I Don't Like Have Them
All I see is good trigger discipline, if anything, it’s more reassuring than threatening. I’d rather be around someone who knows to keep their booger hook off the bang switch than someone who doesn’t, thank you very much.
Being able to clap back at someone requires mental and verbal agility. And unless a person has stand-up comedian levels of timing and wit, it's better to practice by role-playing. That way, we can prepare a comeback in advance and learn to hold direct eye contact and an assertive tone of voice for face-to-face interactions.
Bender also claims that, for children, it's sometimes effective to at least think about the comeback. "The power of fighting back, even in one's own head, provides a sense of agency," she writes. Perhaps that can apply to adults too: clapping back at rude strangers might not be necessary, after all, if we just think about what we would say to them.
Yeah, Unity
Right Wingers Are A Joke LOL Btw Her Tweets Were 17hrs Apart
Unfortunately, we can rarely come up with a good comeback in the moment. How many times have you lay wide awake at night when just the perfect witty comeback comes to you?
Abigail Paul, who teaches theater improv techniques, told the BBC that the secret to a good comeback is listening to what the other person is saying. People think faster than others speak, so, according to her, we have extra time to think of a witty clapback even before someone finishes their sentence.
"Dont Talk About Feelings"
Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing
This You?
"Most of us don't listen to the whole message, we are just waiting to make our own points. There is no magic bullet to getting better at listening besides practice," Abigail Paul explained to the BBC. She suggests a game of one-word volleyball as practice: you build a story with each person contributing only one word at a time. It prompts us to listen and be quick on our feet with a response.
Screamy Is As Screamy Does…
What Could Go Wrong?
We Have To Fight Fire With Money
Most of the witty responses in this thread are directed at hypocritical people, who once called out someone for doing the exact same thing they're doing now. Hypocrisy is an interesting thing; sometimes we ourselves might not realize that we're doing it. Psychologists explain that hypocrisy comes from our flawed human nature. We sometimes don't make the best judgment and can be motivated by our emotions rather than logic.
Brandon Has A Bad Memory Apparently
Ah Yes, The Double Standards Of Blaire White Back Again
A Viral Lesson In Fact-Checking
The experts at Straight Talk Counseling note that hypocritical people are often characterized by an inflated ego and have a sense of self-righteousness. The inability to be humble also plagues those who have hypocritical tendencies. But the reason we sometimes act hypocritical is usually out of fear and low self-esteem.
“A Slight Preference For Trump”
"Kyle Rittenhouse Is A Patriot"
A Proper “This You” Comeback
Hypocritical people often have a misguided notion that their beliefs and opinions are better than everyone else's. It's easier to be hypocritical than to face uncomfortable emotions such as humility, concerns about our abilities, lack of self-confidence, and fear of being judged. Essentially, we project and deflect so we don't have to face the music.
The Argument Of The Ignorant
This You Dad?
Keeping It Classy On The Clock
But that doesn't mean we can't overcome our own hypocrisy. The experts at Straight Talk Counseling write that it all begins with grounding yourself in objective morals. There are some things that people universally agree are bad: stealing, taking another person's life, or hurting others emotionally.
Who Cheers Hoping American Companies Fail?
This You, Cancun Cruz?
Charlie Kirk Attitude Towards Juneteenth Took A 180 Degree Turn Today
When we're acting hypocritical, we also must humble ourselves. A hypocrite doesn't admit they make mistakes and thinks they can do no wrong. A person who admits they're a flawed human being and can laugh at their shortcomings is less prone to being hypocritical. Just put yourself into the shoes of another and try to understand where they are coming from; that might decrease your self-inflated ego and sense of self-righteousness.
I Wonder What Changed
Elon’s “Free Speech” Strikes Again…
Gov. Shapiro vs. Luigi
Still, seeing hypocrites getting owned online can be pretty fun. There's no harm in pointing out people's hypocrisy if they're being jerks, right? Let us know in the comments if you agree, Pandas, and don't forget to upvote you favorite This You? comebacks so they make it to the very top.