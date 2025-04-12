ADVERTISEMENT

People like justice being served to those who deserve it. That's why we find it so satisfying to watch Batman beat up bad guys and Judge Judy wield her mallet on TV. On the internet, we love the ultimate form of justice: seeing jerks being put in their place in the comments on social media.

There's an online community dedicated to exposing hypocrites, called "This You?" It's a place where people come for politicians, other famous people, and just entitled jerks with scorching receipts. It seems like people sometimes need to be reminded of the things they've said and done, and r/ThisYouComebacks is the place where folks will gladly do that.

More info: Reddit

#1

The Cognitive Dissonance Is Strong With This One

Social media comeback example with opposing views on free speech and censorship, highlighting witty online interactions.

Grouchy-Yak Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Yes, we should all have free speech, as long as it is the right free speech.

    #2

    This You, Rafael (Ted) Cruz?

    "Tweet shows 'This You?' comeback with a photo of two men holding 'Socialism Sucks' items."

    NursingManChristDude Report

    #3

    It's Easy When The Receipts Are Broadcast On National Television

    Fox News host with map of Ukraine invasion, highlighted as a comeback example in a social media post.

    uDoucheChill Report

    We start exchanging witty comebacks as early as kindergarten. Who hasn't heard or thrown out a "Whoever smelt it dealt it" or a "I know you are but what am I?" on the playground themselves? Knowing how to clap back is a necessary social skill sometimes that people can get better at with time and practice.

    Child adolescent and adult psychiatrist Suzanne Bender, M.D. writes that we need to teach our children how to stand up to bullies. But, with comebacks, we should never teach them to make their clapbacks personal. "Comment on the comment, not the person," Bender emphasizes.
    #4

    I Would Ask If Anyone Saw This, But I Doubt Charlotte Boi Himself Noticed

    “This you?” comebacks screenshot showing contradictory tweets from the same user discussing laws and disobedience.

    DRGNMSTR7 Report

    #5

    Big Bird Is A Communist

    Tweet showing a "this you?" comeback, highlighting a contradiction in views about cancel culture.

    I_hacked_kmart Report

    #6

    Gun Rights Are Great Unless People I Don't Like Have Them

    Twitter exchange highlighting a "this you?" comeback with gun rights and self-defense tweets.

    My170 Report

    ksmbuddy10
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    All I see is good trigger discipline, if anything, it’s more reassuring than threatening. I’d rather be around someone who knows to keep their booger hook off the bang switch than someone who doesn’t, thank you very much.

    Being able to clap back at someone requires mental and verbal agility. And unless a person has stand-up comedian levels of timing and wit, it's better to practice by role-playing. That way, we can prepare a comeback in advance and learn to hold direct eye contact and an assertive tone of voice for face-to-face interactions.

    Bender also claims that, for children, it's sometimes effective to at least think about the comeback. "The power of fighting back, even in one's own head, provides a sense of agency," she writes. Perhaps that can apply to adults too: clapping back at rude strangers might not be necessary, after all, if we just think about what we would say to them.
    #7

    Yeah, Unity

    "Social media comeback 'This You?' featuring a user reply to a tweet by Congressman Ken Buck."

    txtw Report

    #8

    Right Wingers Are A Joke LOL Btw Her Tweets Were 17hrs Apart

    Social media post showing a "This You?" comeback highlighting contrasting opinions about mental illness.

    iamlarrypotter Report

    #9

    Ben Seems A Little Obsessed

    Twitter exchange featuring "this you?" comeback with multiple tweets.

    Thanos_Stomps Report

    Unfortunately, we can rarely come up with a good comeback in the moment. How many times have you lay wide awake at night when just the perfect witty comeback comes to you?

    Abigail Paul, who teaches theater improv techniques, told the BBC that the secret to a good comeback is listening to what the other person is saying. People think faster than others speak, so, according to her, we have extra time to think of a witty clapback even before someone finishes their sentence.
    #10

    "Dont Talk About Feelings"

    Social media screenshot showcasing a sharp comeback in a discussion, illustrating humorous “this you?” burn example.

    Kvanantw Report

    #11

    Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing

    Twitter comeback featuring a user questioning Ben Shapiro on student loan debt.

    Kosta7785 Report

    #12

    This You?

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing a 'This you?' comeback highlighting a contradiction about boycotting companies.

    reddit.com Report

    "Most of us don't listen to the whole message, we are just waiting to make our own points. There is no magic bullet to getting better at listening besides practice," Abigail Paul explained to the BBC. She suggests a game of one-word volleyball as practice: you build a story with each person contributing only one word at a time. It prompts us to listen and be quick on our feet with a response.
    #13

    Screamy Is As Screamy Does…

    Social media "This You?" comeback showing debate commentary and a reaction image.

    Elle_Vetica Report

    #14

    What Could Go Wrong?

    Screenshot of tweets used as a "This You?" comeback, highlighting past contradictory statements.

    Tymathee Report

    #15

    We Have To Fight Fire With Money

    Social media post showing a "this you?" comeback highlighting irony in statements about taxes and private services.

    lateformyfuneral Report

    Most of the witty responses in this thread are directed at hypocritical people, who once called out someone for doing the exact same thing they're doing now. Hypocrisy is an interesting thing; sometimes we ourselves might not realize that we're doing it. Psychologists explain that hypocrisy comes from our flawed human nature. We sometimes don't make the best judgment and can be motivated by our emotions rather than logic.
    #16

    Brandon Has A Bad Memory Apparently

    "This you?" comeback example on Twitter, featuring a reply to Brandon Morse highlighting contradictory statements.

    Nearby_Antelope_5257 Report

    #17

    Ah Yes, The Double Standards Of Blaire White Back Again

    Tweet comeback highlighting an opinion change about mask usage.

    Conscious-Glove-1526 Report

    #18

    A Viral Lesson In Fact-Checking

    Philadelphia Public Health responds to Nicki Minaj tweet, showcasing a “This You?” comeback example.

    Legitimate_Coat4925 Report

    The experts at Straight Talk Counseling note that hypocritical people are often characterized by an inflated ego and have a sense of self-righteousness. The inability to be humble also plagues those who have hypocritical tendencies. But the reason we sometimes act hypocritical is usually out of fear and low self-esteem.
    #19

    “A Slight Preference For Trump”

    Twitter exchange showing a "This you?" comeback questioning political consistency.

    Age_of_extinction Report

    #20

    "Kyle Rittenhouse Is A Patriot"

    Woman wearing graphic t-shirt with floral background, featured in a “This You?” comeback example image.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #21

    A Proper “This You” Comeback

    Tweet response comeback with an image of a man in attire drinking from a straw, challenging a previous statement.

    VinodMangale Report

    Hypocritical people often have a misguided notion that their beliefs and opinions are better than everyone else's. It's easier to be hypocritical than to face uncomfortable emotions such as humility, concerns about our abilities, lack of self-confidence, and fear of being judged. Essentially, we project and deflect so we don't have to face the music.
    #22

    The Argument Of The Ignorant

    Reddit post showing a "This you?" comeback with users reacting to an earlier comment about racism.

    PellyPelican Report

    #23

    This You Dad?

    Social media thread showing a user's "This you?" comeback in response to a comment about birth control.

    Carol_Rogersj06 Report

    #24

    Keeping It Classy On The Clock

    Social media screenshot of a humorous “this you?” comeback featuring tattoos and a person in a restaurant mirror selfie.

    yngsaintjoseph Report

    But that doesn't mean we can't overcome our own hypocrisy. The experts at Straight Talk Counseling write that it all begins with grounding yourself in objective morals. There are some things that people universally agree are bad: stealing, taking another person's life, or hurting others emotionally. 
    #25

    Who Cheers Hoping American Companies Fail?

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a "This You?" comeback, highlighting a contradictory statement by House Judiciary GOP.

    MikeBeauvais Report

    #26

    This You, Cancun Cruz?

    Tweet shows "This You?" comeback, featuring political figures on a plane in masks.

    My170 Report

    #27

    Charlie Kirk Attitude Towards Juneteenth Took A 180 Degree Turn Today

    Screenshot of a “This You?” comeback highlighting contrasting tweets about Juneteenth by the same person.

    bettinafairchild Report

    When we're acting hypocritical, we also must humble ourselves. A hypocrite doesn't admit they make mistakes and thinks they can do no wrong. A person who admits they're a flawed human being and can laugh at their shortcomings is less prone to being hypocritical. Just put yourself into the shoes of another and try to understand where they are coming from; that might decrease your self-inflated ego and sense of self-righteousness.
    #28

    I Wonder What Changed

    Tweet comeback example with electric car discussion; Sean's Tesla purchase commented on by Lisa questioning past statements.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #29

    Elon’s “Free Speech” Strikes Again…

    "Example of a 'This You?' comeback featuring a headline about Twitter under Elon Musk and a tweet on free speech."

    ltsc1980 Report

    #30

    Gov. Shapiro vs. Luigi

    Politician signs missiles in a "This You?" comeback example post.

    Ted_E_Bear Report

    Still, seeing hypocrites getting owned online can be pretty fun. There's no harm in pointing out people's hypocrisy if they're being jerks, right? Let us know in the comments if you agree, Pandas, and don't forget to upvote you favorite This You? comebacks so they make it to the very top. And if you'd like to see more, be sure to check out our previous articles about the This You Comebacks subreddit here and here!
    #31

    The Time I Reminded A Racist That Their Tweets Are Public

    Social media exchange showing an example of a "this you?" comeback highlighting contradictory statements.

    AshLiquor Report

    #32

    Anna Paulina Luna

    "Example of a 'This You?' comeback tweet, highlighting a FEMA relief vote contradiction."

    7empestOGT92 Report

    #33

    The White House Destroys The House Republicans

    House Republicans' forgiven PPP loans list contrasted with a tweet about student loan debt.

    KeepRedditAnonymous Report

    #34

    Got Em!

    Tweet exchange showing a "This You?" comeback with a pointed response involving a legal record screenshot.

    psydkay Report

    #35

    Contradictions On Display

    Tweet exchange showcasing a “This You?” comeback with witty responses and viral engagement.

    Resident-Rice-2747 Report

    #36

    Dinesh, Sit All The Way Down

    "This you?" comeback with an article showing Trump pardoning Dinesh D'Souza.

    Material_Air_2303 Report

    #37

    I Hate Having To Explain Why People Are Trying To Kill My Father

    Social media conversation featuring a "This You?" comeback with a humorous exchange about Halloween costumes.

    OrangeCone2011 Report

    #38

    Murdered By Her Own Words

    Social media comeback example with a contradiction alleging racism.

    starberry101 Report

    #39

    Why Be Proud?

    Social media exchange featuring a "this you?" comeback highlighting a contradiction in statements.

    ChandlerWH Report

    #40

    Savage

    Twitter comeback about hoarding N95 masks, suggesting similar action for insulin manufacturers.

    Sad_Delay9099 Report

    #41

    This Timeline Hurts My Head

    Screenshot of a tweet and a headline related to a "This You?" comeback featuring a controversial legal discussion.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #42

    Destiny Gets A Dm On Twitter

    Social media exchange showing a "This You?" comeback with contrasting tweets about gender perceptions.

    Browsing_Boketto Report

    #43

    You Literally Produced A Movie

    J.D. Vance criticized with "This you?" comeback about his filmmaking in a Twitter exchange.

    jaydenkirtawn Report

    #44

    Y'all Don't Care About Kids

    Social media post exchange with a sharp "This you?" comeback highlighting accountability in comments.

    aheinouscrime Report

    #45

    Pony Bunch

    Screenshot of a sharp social media comeback exchange with amusing wordplay.

    Traditional_Low1170 Report

    #46

    She Was Self Righteous, Insane, And Completely Out Of Control

    Social media exchange highlighting comebacks, featuring tweets about mutual accusations of being attacked.

    luckythepainproofman Report

    #47

    Oh No The Consequences Of My Dumb Ass Actions

    Tweet thread showing "This You?" comeback highlighting contrasting political statements.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #48

    What If It’s Down Double That?

    Tweet exchange showing "This you?" comeback with stock market commentary.

    Nolimitsolja Report

    #49

    Whoops!

    Tweet exchange showcasing a "This You?" comeback, involving Geiger Capital and No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen.

    Practical-Witness796 Report

    #50

    Walking Talking Contradiction

    Man in two images with contrasting quotes about empathy, showing a "This you?" comeback example.

    t4ir1 Report

    #51

    It's Only Funny When I Do It

    Person holding a newspaper involved in a viral “This You?” comeback on social media, highlighting online burns.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #52

    Don't Call People Degenerates If You're Degenerate

    Social media comeback exchange, featuring "This You?" burn with highlighted search term revealing past interests.

    Sea_Towel_5099 Report

    #53

    Maybe The Worst Of These Yet

    Tweet exchange with "This You?" comeback referencing scandal, featuring text conversation and news screenshot.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    Yikes

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring a "This You?" comeback post.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #55

    3 Whole Days Later

    “Elon Musk highlighted in a tweet with a 'This you?' comeback example below for a witty interaction.”

    uDoucheChill Report

    #56

    Well, They Tried To This You. Ice T Does Not Accept It

    A witty “this you?” comeback exchange featuring a masked man, with humorous replies.

    KukaVex Report

    #57

    Every Accusation, A Confession

    Social media post showcasing a "This You?" comeback with a selfie and two tweets highlighting past statements.

    _Joe_Momma_ Report

    #58

    Shameless Bad Actor & Billionaire Caught In 4K

    "Screenshot of a tweet quoting Bill Ackman discussing Harvard students and job denials, showcasing a sharp comeback."

    Fuzakenaideyo Report

    #59

    This You, Pam? Literally A Day Apart

    Text screenshot displaying contrasting statements from Pam Bondi, illustrating a "This You?" comeback.

    DoctoraPandaRoja Report

    #60

    Can't Have It Both Ways Bethany

    Social media post of a political figure with a “this you?” comeback regarding a controversial statement.

    Individual_Plan_5593 Report

    #61

    To Advocate For Free Speech

    Social media post showing a cartoon scene and a humorous “This You?” comeback in response.

    Quelanight2324 Report

    #62

    Votes At 16

    A tweet exchange showing a “This You?” comeback regarding voting age and party leadership elections.

    mightypup1974 Report

    #63

    This You On Jordan Loves Injury

    Tweet showing a "This you?" comeback with two contrasting comments about a football injury.

    I_Am_Day_Man Report

    #64

    This You,,,,,

    Tweet showing a "This You?" comeback with Margaret Hodge commenting on Nazi comparisons.

    Future_Tea1287 Report

