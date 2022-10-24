So, ready to check out our selection of deliciously spooky jokes? If so, scroll on down below, and that's where you will find our vampire jokes all ready to amuse you! Be sure to give your vote for the best jokes, and share this article with anyone in need of some Halloween-appropriate jokes.

The blood-sucking, ethereally charming human beasts have been ruling our imaginations since the dawn of humankind. But now we know better than to be scared of them, for sure! Now, we have these jokes about vampires to laugh right in the white faces of centuries-old creatures of the dark. And, well, the creepier the subject, the more deliciously spooky jokes you get! One might even think that these funny vampire jokes were tailor-made to be a part of your Halloween festivities. A new tradition, perhaps?

If any creepy entity has ever lived through a renaissance of a worldwide scale, it has to be the vampires. Come to think of it, they were never really gone from our pop culture since, probably, the start of culture, but the recent decade or so reminded us what a significant part of our society vampires are. Well, at least a significant part of various movies, TV shows, podcasts, memes, and… hilarious jokes! That's right; we're sparking the embers of the vampire craze ablaze with our latest article dedicated solely to vampire jokes!

#1 How does Dracula get his torch to turn on?



With bat-teries.

#2 Why don’t vampires like mosquitos?



Too much competition.

#3 What should you never yell at a vampire while arguing?



"Bite me!"

#4 Robert Pattinson is the worst vampire ever. Took him 15 years to figure out how to turn himself into a bat.

#5 What did the vampire doctor say to his patient?



You need more iron.

#6 Why don’t mosquitoes bite vampires?



As a professional courtesy.

#7 What did the child vampire say before going to bed?



“Turn on the dark mummy, I’m scared of the light.”

#8 Why should you never tell a vampire to get a life?



Because it might decide to take yours.

#9 What’s a vampire’s least favorite song?



“Another One Bites The Dust.”

#10 What did the vampire say after drinking blood from a bodybuilder?



"Whew, that’s strong!"

#11 Heard about the vampire who was locked up in an asylum?



He went batty.

#12 Why do vampires like to scare people?



Because they are bored to death!

#13 What is a vampire’s favorite fast food?



A person with very high blood pressure.

#14 What is worse than a hungry vampire?



A thirsty vampire.

#15 "I stabbed a vampire, beat zombies to death and killed devil itself... my wife rushes through the room and shouts, 'You're supposed to give them candies, Frank!'"

#16 How do you kill a French vampire?



You have to stab him/her with a baguette. It sounds easy, but the process is painstaking.

#17 Why don't vampires use autocorrect?



Because they love Type Os.

#18 Why don’t vampires just eat juicy meats full of blood?



Too much cholesterol can get them a steak through the heart.

#19 Why are vampires bad artists?



Because they always want to draw blood.

#20 What do you get if you cross a vampire with a MacBook?



Love at first byte.

#21 What do vampires drink at happy hour?



B-Positive.

#22 What’s a vampires least favorite city?



Philadelphia, because it’s always sunny.

#23 Why are vampires so naive?



Because they are born suckers.

#24 What's the differnce between Jesus and a vampire?



Where you stick the wooden stake.

#25 What is Dracula's favorite coffee order?



Decoffinated.

#26 What would you get when you cross a vampire with sheep?



Drac-Ewe-La.

#27 Why did Dracula divorce his wife after she took a blood test?



She wasn't his type.

#28 Why does Dracula always read the best-reviewed newspaper?



Someone told him it had good circulation.

#29 Why can you never win in a boxing match with Dracula?



Nobody can ever beat the Count.

#30 Why did Dracula take cold medicine?



Because he was coffin too much.

#31 Why are all other monsters good friends with Dracula?



Because they could always count on him.

#32 Where does Dracula usually take a bath?



In bat tubs.

#33 What is the name of Dracula's vegan brother?



Count rucola.

#34 What is Dracula's favorite fruit?



Neck-tarines.

#35 Where does Dracula buy writing utensils from?



Pencil-veinia.

#36 What happened at the vampire sprint race?



It finished neck and neck.

#37 What is a vampire's favorite ice cream flavor?



It's vein-illa.

#38 Why was the local vampire club getting bigger constantly?



They are always out for new blood.

#39 What type of vampires are always grumpy?



The ones with B negative blood type.

#40 What do vampire's usually call their boats?



Blood vessel.

#41 What is a vampire's favorite brand of beer?



Bloodweiser.

#42 Why do vampires refuse to bet on horses?



Because of their inability to handle the stakes.

#43 What would you get when you cross a vampire with a snowman?



Frostbite.

#44 What is a redneck vampire's favorite drink?



Blood Light.

#45 What is a vampire s favorite drink when they party?



Bloody Mary.

#46 Do you know why I broke up with my vampire girlfriend?



Because she sucked the life out of me.

#47 How many vampires will it take to change a light bulb?



None, why would they need it.

#48 What do you call a vampire who went to the beach?



Ash.

#49 What is a vampire’s favorite dessert?



You scream and I scream.

#50 What’s a vampires worst fear?



Tooth decay!

#51 "I sucked a vampire’s blood once. It was ironic."

#52 What do you call a vampire with asthma?



Vlad the Inhaler.

#53 How do you kill a gluten free vampire?



Use garlic bread.

#54 What fast food do vampires crave the most?



Joggers.

#55 Where did the vampire get all his jokes from?



A crypt writer!

#56 What song do most vampires despise?



“You are my sunshine.”

#57 What did the vampire say her new apprentice?



"It’s nice to have some fresh blood around here."

#58 What’s the referee in a Transylvanian soccer game called?



A Vumpire!

#59 Why do vampires love the south?



Because of all the red necks.

#60 Who has the most dangerous job in Transylvania?



The dentist serving all the vampires.

#61 Why are vampires so impulsive?



They don’t ever reflect on things.

#62 What’s a vampire’s favorite sport?



Batminton

#63 What do you get when you cross a school teacher and a vampire?



Lots of blood tests.

#64 What's a vampire's favourite treat?



Haribo fang-tastics!

#65 How do vampires get into houses?



Through the bat flap!

#66 What did the vampire say to their human girlfriend?



"See you next month."

#67 What is a male vampire's pronouns in the sunlight?



He/hiss.

#68 How does a vampire pay the mortgage?



With cryptocurrency.

#69 What do you call a blind vampire?



Count see.

#70 If a cup has had holy water in it, a vampire should never drink from it again. There's too much risk of cross contamination.

#71 Why did Dracula turn over a new leaf?



He wanted to be re-vamped.

#72 What does Dracula say to greet everyone when he wakes up?



Good evening.

#73 What would Dracula with a guitar be called?



Vondervall.

#74 Why did Superman fail to defeat Dracula?



He could not go to the krypt tonight.

#75 What was the favorite subject of Dracula in school?



Ac-count-ing.

#76 Why is Dracula not invited to parties?



Because he sucks the life out of them.

#77 What would you call a vampire on sale?



A dis-Count Dracula.

#78 How did the vampire feel when he was partying at the club?



He had a bloody good time.

#79 Why do vampires not want to become investment bankers?



They hate stakeholders.

#80 Why do vampires need mouthwash?



To combat bat breath.

#81 Why are vampires massive sociopaths?



They have zero capability of self-reflection.

#82 Where do vampires deposit all their money?



The blood bank.

#83 What is a cross-dressing vampire called?



A Dragula.

#84 Why do vampires like attacking wizards?



They are neck-romancers.

#85 What does the doctor vampire say when he calls up a patient?



"Necks please!"

#86 How does a hacker vampire kill its victims?



With a kill-o-byte.

#87 What’s the difference between a lawyer and a vampire?



The vampire only sucks blood at night.

#88 Why did the vampire go to the blood bank?



He needed to make a withdrawal!

#89 Why did the vampire keep acting all batty?



It was in his blood.

#90 Why do vampires chew gum?



Because they have bat breath.

#91 What did the polite vampire say?



Fang you very much!

#92 What is a vampire’s favorite building in New York?



The Vampire State Building.

#93 What do you call a vampire stranded on the side of the road a mile away from the blood bank?



You call him a cab!

#94 Why is a vampire a good party guest?



Because he eats necks to nothing!

#95 What do you call a vampire hunter that lies a lot?



Bluffy the Vampire Slayer.

#96 Why did the vampire drive on the 405 Freeway?



He heard it was a main artery.

#97 What’s a vampire’s favorite Shakespeare play?



A Midsummer Bite’s Dream.

#98 Why did Dracula go to the dentist?



Fang Decay.

#99 Did you hear about the vampire who thought he was a violinist?



His bach was worse than his bite.

#100 How does a female vampire flirt?



She bats her eyes!

#101 How are vampires like false teeth?



They both come out at night.

#102 Would you buy the vampire’s antique mirror?



The ad says “I have no use for it, excellent condition; Never used.”

#103 What do you call a short vampire?



A pain in the knee!

#104 Did you hear about the vampire who became a poet?



He went from bat to verse.

#105 Why did the Vampire read the Wall Street Journal?



He heard it had the best circulation.

#106 What is a vampire’s favorite fast food restaurant?



Murder King!

#107 What do you call a duck with fangs?



Quackula.

#108 What do the Pips and a vampire have in common?



They’re both Glad-it’s Knight.

#109 How do ghosts say goodbye to vampires?



“So long, suckers!”

#110 Why aren’t there any vampires in Africa?



Because they bless the rains down in Africa.

#111 Why do vampire’s keep repeating the same mistakes?



They lack self-reflection.

#112 What’s a vampire’s favorite holiday?



Fangs-giving.

#113 How does a vampire start a letter?



Tomb it may concern.

#114 What did the ancient vampire say to the mirror?



“Is this thing on?”

#115 What do vegans and vampires have in common?



They both won’t eat steak.

#116 What do you get if you combine a vampire and a dog?



A blood hound!

#117 What kind of letters do vampires get?



Fang mail!

#118 Why do vampires hate going to court?



Because of the cross-examinations.

#119 A vampire walks into a grocery shop and asks for a bread.



The clerk looks at him and asks: 'Aren't you a vampire?'



The vampire says: 'Yes, I am.'



To that the clerk responds: 'Oh, then I have much better stuff for you than bread. I have bloody sausages, nice fresh liver, duck blood, pork blood - whatever you want!'



The vampire replies: 'No, thank you, I want just the bread.'



The clerk asks: 'OK, but tell me - why the bread? I never imagined vampires like bread so much.'



The vampire looks at him, leans closer and says: "There is a huge car crash at the intersection. I want to dip.'

#120 "People still think there are vampires in Romania. But I haven’t seen one since 1645."

#121 How do you defeat a vampire using eggs?



Serve ‘em sunny side up.

#122 Why does Dracula not have friends?



He's such a pain in the neck.

#123 What happened when Dracula posted prohibited content on Youtube?



A count suspended.

#124 Why doesn't Dracula attack chickens?



Because chickens have fowl blood.

#125 What song did Van Hel sing when he killed the last clone of Dracula?



'The Final Countdown'.

#126 Why did Dracula take up math as a subject in college?



Because he loves to Count.

#127 Where do vampires not look that scary?



On reflection.

#128 What is usually the last meal of a vampire before execution?



A steak!

#129 What is a group of vampire groupies called?



A fang club.

#130 When do ideas kill vampires?



When they dawn upon them.

#131 What is a vampire's favorite fruit to eat when they need Vitamin C?



Blood oranges.

#132 Why are vampire clans so loyal?



Because blood is thicker than water.

#133 What do you call the viking who was bit by a vampire?



Norseferatu!

#134 Did you hear about the vampire who only had one fang?



He had to grin and bare it.

#135 What do you call a dumb vampire?



A silly clot!

#136 What dance do vampires from Spain love?



The Fang-dango.

#137 Did you hear about the vampire who died alone?



He had loved in vein.

#138 Why was the man afraid of the vampire?



It was all bite and no bark!

#139 What cheese do vampire prefer?



Munster.

#140 How can you tell when a vampire has visited your bakery?



The jelly has been sucked out of the jelly donuts!

#141 Did you hear about the vampire who wants to be an actor?



He just hasn’t found a role he can sink his teeth into.

#142 What is a vampire’s favorite sport?



Casketball.

#143 What’s a vampire’s favorite type of soup?



Scream of tomato.

#144 How can you tell that a vampire wants to play baseball?



He will turn into a bat.

#145 Who is a vampire’s favorite superhero?



Batman.

#146 Why did the vampire go to the dentist?



He had a fang-ache.

#147 Who is the best player on vampire soccer teams?



The ghoulscorer.

#148 Why should you avoid competing against a vampire?



Because they are always out for blood.

#149 What's a vampires favourite lipstick shade?



Blood red!

#150 Why are vampires very bad product managers?



Because they refuse to meet with stake holders

#151 If vampires were furry creatures, what would they be called?



Nos-fur-atu.

#152 Where do vampires eat their lunch?



At the casketeria.

#153 What do you call a stone cold killer vampire with no regard for the law?



A fangsta!

#154 Why are vampires evil?



They can’t ever reflect on who they are.

#155 Would you rather be attacked by a vampire or a werewolf?



"I’d rather have the vampire attack the werewolf!"