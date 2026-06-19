ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, celebrities. They're just like us, or so they say. When it comes to the basics of being human, I guess that's true. They eat, sleep, go to the bathroom, and even buy new socks. Or, well, have someone buy them for them.

But the one thing that makes our lives just a little different is that they have a camera pointed at them practically 24/7. (Well, you could argue that nowadays we do too, but that's a conversation for another time.) It can be a lot, but it also means we've gotten some truly hilarious scandals caught on camera. Here are some of the funniest celebrity scandals of all time.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Many hands reaching up towards the sun, with a person smiling below. This image represents the scale of celebrity scandals and unhinged problems. Fyre festival.

Elegant_Care9913 , gpointstudio Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A grand mansion on a cliff overlooking the ocean, hinting at celebrity scandals and luxurious lives. Streisand effect if you can call it one. The fact basically no one had viewed those pictures prior to the lawsuit is just so funny.

    Bilboswaggings19 , Kenneth & Gabrielle Adelman Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Dominic West peeking through bushes, a moment from a celebrity scandal. Dominic West openly cheating with Lily James in Rome leading him to hide from paparazzi in the bushes (please google it) and doing a press conference with his wife to confirm they’re still together.

    LilacDream98 , CampMain Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the funniest moments on this list that we've all had the pleasure of witnessing happened for one reason and one reason alone: constant surveillance. Whether it's a paparazzo lurking nearby or just a smartphone in someone's pocket, the reason celebrities get caught up in so many public scandals is that there's almost always a camera around.

    In fact, psychologists point out that humans need boundaries to maintain a sense of agency, and when those boundaries are stripped away, it can lead to paranoia and hypervigilance. Over time, that can seriously affect a person's sense of reality, as they're constantly being put under a spotlight in a way most people never experience.

    #4

    Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift's acceptance speech on stage, a memorable celebrity scandal moment. The time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs. It was so awkward it became legendary.

    umairhassan349 , OCCULT Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Julia Roberts on the phone, a celebrity scandal captured by paparazzi. Julia Roberts and her 'A LOW VERA' shirt .

    Poodlepink22 , y2kdaily Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walking near a car on the street, part of ongoing celebrity scandals. J Lo and Ben getting divorced! She tried so hard to prove she was his long lost love. Imploded in her face.

    Kellyb33 , The Hollywood Fix Report

    9points
    POST

    In fact, being constantly perceived by others can be so damaging to our minds that we might actually act out of purpose. Celebrity psychologist Mark Schaller has spent years researching celebrity behavior and how the brain adapts to the unique pressures that come with fame, and the results were shocking.

    His research found a connection between the onset of fame and subsequent self-destructive behaviors or erratic, "scandalous" choices. One explanation is that these actions can serve as a psychological escape mechanism, a way for people to temporarily switch off the intense self-monitoring that comes with living in the public eye.

    #7

    Quentin Tarantino speaking during an interview, contributing to discussions on celebrity scandals. When Quentin t tried to roast that one riddler actor and everyone on X told him to basically F off.

    Hot_Composer_9351 , Channel 4 News Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A musician performing on stage under blue lights, arms raised. This image depicts a celebrity in a possible scandal or unhinged moment. Milli Vanilli lip-syncing.

    fotoshpop , TubeBananas Report

    8points
    POST
    #9

    Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren at an event, illustrating celebrity scandals. When tiger woods wife came out swinging a golf club at him in his car.

    Hot_Composer_9351 , The List Report

    8points
    POST

    Some of these scandals, you might notice, are things that would have gone completely unnoticed if the people involved weren't in the public eye. After all, a couple getting divorced is hardly funny, but because these people are famous, we often see them as sources of entertainment rather than as real people dealing with real problems.

    This is also partly because we, as consumers, tend to dehumanize the people we see on our screens. Experts have conducted research suggesting that because we usually see celebrities only during highly edited, curated moments, audiences can experience a cognitive disconnect. So when celebrities make ordinary human mistakes, we're more likely to turn those actions into scandals.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Ariana Grande and friends at a donut shop, looking at the display. This image highlights celebrity scandals and unhinged moments. Ariana Grande licking those donuts.

    Why did she do it? It's so g*****n weird.

    USDXBS , TMZ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Drew Peterson looking grim on Piers Morgan Tonight, connected to celebrity scandals. Jesse James cheating on Sandra Bullock!

    DJErikD , CNN Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Benedict Cumberbatch in a grey suit, on a show with a red and purple background, often discusses celebrity scandals. Benedict Cumberbatch's inability to say the word Penguin.

    Moontoya , BBC Report

    8points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, to be fair, "Penguin" is hard to pronounce. Almost as hard as Benadryl Snimplesmutch...

    0
    0points
    reply

    And, well, we also tend to view celebrities through the opposite kind of dehumanization — we start believing they owe us something beyond the content they're paid to provide. This is a beautiful little concept professionals call: parasocial retaliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So not only do screens encourage us to dehumanize celebrities, but they can also push us in the opposite direction. When a celebrity's entire brand is built around being a perfect, wholesome, socially conscious role model online, their margin for error practically disappears. The moment they do something in public, or even in private, that falls short of that, they're suddenly under fire.
    #13

    JoJo Siwa in a pink jacket, seated and talking, an example of celebrity scandals. Jo jo Siwa’s stomp videos. Not a scandal but definitely embarrassing.

    LeaseALeisa , We Need To Talk Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    A man throwing a shoe towards a podium during a press conference, highlighting celebrity scandals. The George Bush shoe thrower.

    Few_Wash_7298 , CBS Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Charlie Sheen talking in an interview, with a Hacienda clock visible. This image captures Charlie Sheen's unhinged celebrity scandals. Charlie Sheen, tiger blood, “WININING!” Phase.

    Winner, winner, sheeeeen dinner!

    BCdelivery , CharlieSheen Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, many of these are just quite ridiculous to begin with. Having an influencer pretend to be another race to get more attention, or licking a donut at a donut shop for no reason whatsoever (to this day, everyone is still questioning Ms. Ariana Grande), are choices that are pretty bizarre.

    But ultimately, that's what makes them funny and a little wild, and it goes to show that everyone makes mistakes — and hopefully learns from them. So, what celebrity scandal did you find so weird that you ended up laughing, but isn’t on this list? Let us know!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A woman with curly hair looking intently, featured in a segment on celebrity scandals. I don’t know if she counts as a celebrity but Rachel Dolezal comes to mind. Black activist gets outed by her family for being White with no African ancestry.

    PenTestHer , NBC News Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    A classroom with adults and children, depicting a scene related to celebrity scandals. We once told a guy he was unfit to be POTUS because he spelled "potato" with an e on the end...hilarious in hindsight.

    LemmingLou , ABC news Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Ariana Grande in a red dress speaking into a microphone, discussing celebrity scandals. I guess the Ariana grande and Ethan slater breakup that even a blind monkey could see coming the minute they announced they were dating? Dude left his beautiful childhood sweetheart doctor wife and newborn baby to be with known homewrecker Ariana grande and totally nuked his reputation and career. Meanwhile Ariana said thank you next.

    rosierposeur , E! News Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Justin Timberlake looking surprised in a car, an image related to recent celebrity scandals. Justin Timberlake getting arrested.

    LeaseALeisa , NBC News Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    George Michael outside a public restroom, a scene from a celebrity scandal. **George Michael** caught cruising in a public toilet. He releases *Outside* to own it.

    **Liberace** bringing the *Daily Mirror* to court for libel because the *Daily Mirror* had the audacity to claim that he was homosexuel 😳🙈.

    sauvignonblanc__ , ryinskott Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Jeb Bush smiling at a podium, a figure often involved in political celebrity scandals. Jeb Bush's "please clap." Now I say that when I make a joke that doesn't land.

    both-and-neither , Gage Skidmore Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Pee-wee Herman in a suit holding a hotdog, a memorable moment among celebrity scandals. Pee wee Herman theater scandal.

    bornlax , anon Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    A band performs on stage with purple and blue lighting, part of celebrity scandals. Ashley Simpson lip synch fail paired with awkward dance moves on SNL came to mind.

    DblAytch , Entertainment Tonight Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Four women on a rollercoaster, enjoying the ride. Their expressions range from excited to content. This image captures celebrity scandals. Is Fabio getting hit in the face with a goose a scandal?

    RollbahnsAndRotrings , 13News Now Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A man with a large afro and USA flag sunglasses, showcasing celebrity scandals. The Afroman Raid.

    Healthy-Jicama3154 , ReasonTV Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A man in a unicorn onesie talking into a microphone, representing celebrity scandals. Ezra Miller going to fight the K*K in North Carolina.

    EddieDantes22 , The Hollywood Reporter Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Adam Levine speaks in an interview, a figure in celebrity scandals. Maybe not *funny* but the whole thing with Adam Levine naming his newborn baby after his mistress was… wild.

    nakedpumpkinn , First We Feast Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    A woman takes a selfie in bed with a sleeping man, related to celebrity scandals. Jaromir Jagr (one of the best hockey players of all time) slept with an 18-year-old model like 10 years ago when he was in his early 40s. When he was sleeping the model took a selfie of them in bed and then they (I think someone close to the model but not the model herself) tried to extort him, threatening to post the photo if he didn't give them thousands of dollars. As a rich, unmarried athlete, he just bluntly said he didn't care if it was posted and moved on with his life.

    TJTrapJesus , https://thehockeynews.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A mugshot of a woman with dark hair and red lipstick, part of a collection of celebrity scandals. Hugh Grant and the H***er.

    Hot_Composer_9351 , Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Rudy Giuliani speaks at a podium in front of a Trump 2020 banner, amidst celebrity scandals. Rudy’s press conference at the Four Seasons - landscape supplies.

    milroben , AP Archive Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Solange drop kicking Jay Z and the cinematic picture as they came out of the elevator. I revisit that video a lot.

    jlt33333 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Dave Matthew’s band tour bus dumping p**p on tourists unsuspectingly.

    420-skadude Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Not really a celebrity per se, but the Texas assistant football coach getting sued because a monkey owned by his s******r girlfriend (stage name “Pole Assassin”) bit a kid on Halloween will never not be funny.

    jpiro Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Juicy Smolliet.

    latenightnerd Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow