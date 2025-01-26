But guardian angels come in all shapes and forms, and for many people, it’s bodyguards that make the world a safer place. Some people on Quora were curious about what being a bodyguard entails, so they started discussions about what it’s like to be responsible for the safety of a celebrity , a wealthy person, or a billionaire . Many representatives of the profession shared their stories, so if you, too, are curious to learn about their experiences, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1 I have protected wealthy folks, but generally steered clear of celebrities. I have protected famous people from Michigan on short-term contracts lasting only days or weeks and have worked with other security professionals when celebrities have visited Michigan.



The primary reason that I refrain from celebrity security is the stress, hours, and peril. Crowd control, Paparazzi, stalkers, obsessive fans, the celebrity’s entourage all tend to suck and create a lot of unnecessary stress. The hours depending upon who the celebrity is can be long, manic, and inconsistent making it impossible to have a life of your own. By peril, it’s not what most think; protecting most celebrities isn’t all that dangerous per se. It’s the legal peril; drugs, recklessness, civil liability, domestic disputes, many celebrities who need protection or at least think they do are dysfunctional persons. That’s too much liability for me, I don’t want negative publicity attached to my name, I don’t want to be named in a civil suit, etc.



I have friends, colleagues, and acquaintances that work in NYC, LA, and Palm Springs. When I was getting started in the business I considered pursuing that avenue, there are advantages, but I ended up focusing on corporate security more so and it paid the bills so I stuck around.



My personality is firm, dry, quiet, and calculated when I am working. This is congruent to most executives, they don’t bother me and I don’t bother them, we both have a job to do and respect one another. In situations that become long-term my personality softens, most of the time the protectee does as well. It’s not uncommon to become friendly with one another, have a drink at the end of the day, bounce ideas, or ask advice of one another. I have four degrees, including a masters in business, so I often have an understanding of what the protectee is working on. In other words, I relate to the corporate world. Since I was a partner in my firm, I was the point-of-contact for the client, ancillary security and drivers’ didn’t have as much interaction as I did with the client. Often, I was in arm’s length of a client all day long.



Wealth is an interesting status, it means different things to different people. Some inherited wealth through a family business, some built the business, some squandered the business. Some are generous, some are cheap. I had a client who would reheat hours old coffee, and another who threw away $500 dress shirts after one use. I ate White Castles in a Rolls Royce, drank $8/bottle rum on a million dollar boat. I had a client attempt to open the door of his jet while we were airborne, he was black-out drunk. Conservative, liberal; Compassionate, Spiteful; People come in all varieties and some hold their cards close to the vest and it’ll take a while to figure them out.



The largest driver for me was a normal lifestyle. Most of the wealthy clients who worked in the business world were fairly predictable in their needs, which allowed myself and contractors to have our own lives. Most don’t require 24/7 security, anonymity is their best protection, many won’t recognize a CEO of a Fortune 50, let alone a Fortune 500, and those that do aren’t really a threat. Much of the work is threat assessment, client awarness, travel surveillance, and possessing emergency/contigent plans in place for catastrophic events to the business. Very few have Secret Service-like security details, although all the clients have access to emergency security that will bring a SWAT team pressence to their home or business if needed.



It is just one more facet of people I was able to observe and learn from, all the good things and some of the bad things.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 It's thrilling, & can be complex at peak times, normal or even boring at other times. It depends on what the job is.



I took a job where I provided around the clock protective services for the entire family of a major household appliances (think of it as Mr. Whirlpool, or Mr. Bosch) owner. He was remarrying & there was a reason we were there, his "need" for protective services won't be discussed, but it came down to assigning teams for the clients, house monitoring, roving patrols and scouts. It was a very pleasant job, with nice people celebrating, amazing catering, and the clients friends were feeling safe, & were enjoying the wealth of the family, at every turn during that weekend.



On the night before the big day, I was on house duty when the big boss came home pretty drunk. He asked me to join him in his study for a nice chat. And I realized that I had a chance here to talk comfortably with a billionaire about anything. It was fascinating, there is a difference in how these people think. That's a fact. The most intriguing part was the question; he asked me, if I could do anything I want; if money is not the problem... What would I do?



I told him, he quietly pondered for a few minutes, constantly running his finger around the rim of his glass of scotch, pulled me closer to him, & whispered in my ear; "you're not dreaming big enough."



I've been pondering this ever since. So if you ask me, what's it like to be a billionaire personal protective agent? I'd say; it depends on your client. I just told you the story of a "cool" client, other clients make you pick up their dogs poop during a "walk with the dog."



Most of the clients we have are businessmen or women who spend absurd amounts of time at work. When they work, you work. You are in a holding pattern. You hangout a lot in hallways and corridors, Drink a lot of coffee, pace & watch your surroundings.



When they go on trips, you're already there, you've ran reconnaissance & have routes (as in multiple) to travel. Ground teams, etc. There is a lot of communication going on between the "hats" (protection team).



There are formations we form and ways we have our client covered from all angles, usually unseen to the majority of the people, it is in these moments work is intense.



You know what we look for? Faces/hands.



That's what we are scanning. Emotions on the face, activity starts with the hands, so that's what we are watching in your red carpet scenario.



It depends, but is always intriguing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 This is not my field, but I have a number of friends that work in this sector.



Mostly it is just boring. Yes, you get to go to a lot of exotic destinations, and stare at a hotel room door or a CCTV monitor. A lot of it is sort of combination between being a babysitter and concierge.



Yes you might travel by private jet, but a transcontinental flight is still boring and you need to hit the ground ready to work. There is a lot of planning and advance work that has to be done depending upon the principal (if a fire alarm gets pulled what are we going to do?)



The principals attitude is also highly variable. I have heard of guys getting fired for wearing too much aftershave or saying hello. Some principals don't want a detail but are required to have one so everything the detail does is a hassle, from the principals perspective. I am sure that most principals are pretty reasonable, but the horror stories are what comes out over beer.



Depending upon the detail when you are home you are likely preparing for the next trip or (hopefully) doing inservice training. A lot really depends upon the principal and the security company.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 It goes from 0-100 very fast. On the whole it is a very rewarding job that has lots of various facets. It requires the bar to be set very high because you're ultimately responsible for not only someone else's safety, but more importantly, their well being. That means they count on you…almost blindly. If you're not up to par, you are in the wrong field. You're training and performing your duties with a team that is connected, and rely on each other's abilities, so your previous experience and your abilities are all relevant to the scope of responsibility and that can be pivotal. It can vary in nature depending on your clients. Sometimes, you're not even protecting a "person" but instead an object. This is common amongst jewelers or entrepreneurs, patent filers or business people. Sometimes you're there to provide ambient security, room sweeps pat downs or also known as corporate espionage protection.



Not every job is a red carpet, star studded evening at a premiere. There are many forms of EP work, teams that work undercover, teams that run preliminary recon or route planning.



In addition to your own level of professionalism that you have to deliver, you'll need to continuously improve your training. Weapons knowledge, unarmed defense and observation training are usually on the ticket for every EP'er working for a serious company.



You don't have much of a personal life. You need to sometimes move at a moments notice, with or without your "heart." (client)



For many of us, there are often things that no longer remain a part of your life, like you used to know. You have to rethink your friends, associates, and company.



Drinking too much, aggressive behavior or negative reactions are career-enders & therefore avoided at all costs. You are often incapable of knowing where you'll be in 2 months, who you'll be with or what you'll be doing. There is a lot of focus on blending in to your surroundings, sometimes you're even given business cards bearing the title of "personal assistant" as to avoid rousing suspicion.



Anticipating danger and thereby being able to avoid or prevent it, is the top priority, so you'll need be familiar with every aspect of your clients lifestyle. That means learning, observing and monitoring their movements and actions. You HAVE to be disciplined and focused.



It is very rewarding, and very demanding. It is a pleasure and a burden and it is something that if done to perfection, nobody will ever know you where there or who you were. :)

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Billionaires are usually pretty smart people (which is why they are billionaires). They may have loads of money, but only one life. So they give respect and attention to the people they’re paying to protect them.



The days can be long and sometimes a bit boring, but you also get the opportunity to experience some events (private yachts/jets, fancy cars, restaurants, travel, high priced sporting events) that you likely would never have experienced otherwise.



I remember one particular client who treated his office staff like school children. He would yell at them one minute, then in the same breath, turn and speak to me like he’s supposed to.



During my initial interview with a client to get all personal information (blood type, illnesses, medications etc.) required for the job, I’ll also take the opportunity to set the ground rules for my team. We’re being paid to protect. And in order to do that effectively, we require that our hands to be free at all times. Therefore, we don’t carry shopping bags, walk the dog etc., etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Most executive protection (bodyguard) assignments are 1% pure adrenaline mixed with 99% sheer boredom. Consequently, training oneself to stay mentally focused (i.e., poised to respond when that "1%" pops up) through hour after hour of a routine, uneventful shift is key. Another point that most outsiders (as well as many in the E.P. industry) don't realize is that, especially for a longer-term assignment, your principal (protectee) has to like you or at a minimum, not dislike you. Too many newbies flounder in this business because they fail to recognize that it's not just about being a "bad a*s" or even just about being good at your job. To succeed, it helps to have a personality and some people skills.

#7 It depends on the client… I have heard dozens of horror stories about clients who were abusive or out of control that refused to comply with the security agreement after a few drinks. Trying to start fights that the bodyguard was expected to finish were a common problem, as was attempting to ditch a bodyguard assigned to them by parents or employer. Thankfully, I never worked through an agency and was able to pick and choose who I would work for. I turned down a lot of jobs, even though I needed the money, because to me a client is like family… and if I do not like or trust you, it just isn’t gonna work.



Most of the time, being a bodyguard is very boring. Many clients are stalked by mentally disturbed persons, some are a potential kidnapping risk for ransom or leverage, and a select few are green lit for assassination. You need to analyze the risk assessment then perform a security audit of their home and workplace. However, the average client is not high risk. You are there just in case.



I would be a friend and confidante to the client… sometimes one of the few people in the world they could trust. We would often have long conversations on a variety of topics. I used to do a lor of driving, taking them all over town to run errands and attend meetings. Often I would accompany them to nightclubs or private parties. I needed to set a lot of people straight. Nearly always, this was accomplished without violence. They never noticed the sap or switchblade in my hand. They just suddenly realized that the little quiet guy in the leather jacket and boots was a lot scarier than they were, and rapidly excused themselves.



I studied several styles of martial art in my teens and twenties. When you are 5′8″ and 150#, fancy moves do not work so well against someone looming over you at 6′4″ and 300#. I just turned 50 and have a prosthetic limb and spectacles… the last fight I was in was with two guys half my age tweaked out on methamphetamine. Afterwards, I was told I wasn’t allowed to stab people at that club anymore, which was embarrassing, but we haven’t had any problems since. Usually it’s boring. I stand in the corner, sipping my rye and smoking a clove, watching the fancy lady hold court, and then we all go out and have pancakes. Most of the problems we have are on the walk through the parking lot after closing. A really BRIGHT flashlight in the eyes usually puts a quick stop to that… blind them and keep walking.



Other bodyguards will have other experiences. My past work was unlicensed and quasi-legal and I never wore a suit. My first client was one of the biggest marijuana distributors in upstate New York way back in the early 1990s when it was a major felony to possess a few ounces. I did some pro bono work for stalking victims. Worked with a few minor celebrities (well, porn stars anyway). Currently ride shotgun for the fancy lady in her 18 wheeler full of pharmacueticals, which has a high risk of hijacking… she used to have a lot of crazy stalkers who were problematic whenever she returned to her hometown… ended up marrying her and retiring. She drives me around now, it’s nice. Wrote her memoirs for her last year, she has had a far more interesting life than I have. “QUEEN” by C. R. Jahn on amazon.



C. R. Jahn, author of FTW Self Defense

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I specialize in executive and personal protection, and over the years I have guarded many well known clients.



Celebrities are always some of the most ‘difficult’ clients. Not because they are rude or don’t listen, but because they are well known. My job is to provide security and protection to my client, and to be discrete and not known that I am there.



I’ve done everything from special formations around the clients, to checking guest lists, to background checks, and even as far as special vehicle formations, where others don’t know what vehicle my clients are in. I have been in multiple situations where my goal is to protect my client and get out of the area we are in. If my client is threatened or in a compromising position, me and my team have roles we take. At the start of our shift or rotation, me and my team go over what our roles are.



Say I have a client named ray. Say ray is a celebrity and well known, and has a 5 person security detail. If Ray is entering an event where there are many potential threats, we will have a formation that has been pre-decided. It may change once we get there due to conditions, and it may change many times over the course of our shift.



If Ray is threatened, that’s when we really need to step into place. I am typically the guard in charge, and out of say 5 people, if there is one attacker, I would have 3 guards with my client, the other 2 would engage the threat if visibly seen, and our goal is not to chase the threat and take them down, our goal is to protect our client. I have been in situations where we rush our client into either a pre-decided safe spot or into their vehicle, and we get to safety. We don’t engage into the threat unless we really need to (If they are right in front of us, or coming after us that’s when we engage)



If I have to, I would take my life for my client. It’s part of my job, and all guards are expected to. I hope I never have to be in that situation, but I need to be prepared. When I’m with a client I always need to be ready. Wether it’s protecting them, engaging in hand to hand combat, or even using my firearm I need to be ready. I am trained in self protection and protection of others, and pursuit driving. The vehicle I drive for work is typically a Chevrolet suburban or a Range Rover. Both are armored and have reinforced body panels and glass, which makes them much heavier. I drive a Ford Expedition and Cadillac Escalade, as well as my wife Lincoln Navigator for work. All of these vehicles are extremely similar to a suburban, but since the suburban is reinforced, it weighs and handles a lot differently. Acceleration is much slower, and braking power is reduced. I need to be able to safely and effectively drive my clients around to wherever they wish to go, and if I’m in the situation where I need to drive aggressively to keep my clients safe, I need to know how to do that. The company I work for does not go easy on training. It’s constant, and random, so we don’t always know when or what we are doing for it. It keeps us on our game, and if we can do maneuvers while under high amounts of pressure, we can do it when we aren’t under much pressure.



So when I protect clients I do sometimes have to take risks and measures that typically wouldn’t be taken, but it’s part of the job, and it keeps my clients safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Define “celebrities”.



There are a number of private security agencies which hire out “bodyguards” of all levels of training and competence. The celebrity, their management, or occasionally a production company or a studio can approach these businesses and hire them to provide security. This is a mixed bag as again the training levels and competence of the people who are employed cover a wide range and you often have no idea who its is that you’ll be receiving.



Here’s the thing, questioner: Real life isn’t like the 1992 Kevin Costner/Whitney Houston film.



Most bodyguards escort stars for brief periods of time until either the threat (real or imagined) dissipates or until their services become unaffordable. Very few wealthy people have full time security as the majority don’t need it; or it’s so cost-prohibitive that after a few weeks or months they can no longer afford it. If you are seeking to get into the career field expect to “bounce around” a lot and even to potentially not be paid for some assignments.



Finally, most of those roles are reported to be rather dull. The bodyguard escorts the celebrity to routine appointments, they take their children (if any) to school, and they take their single clients to nightclubs and bars. They mostly sit around or stand around for hours on end with nothing happening. if something DOES happen, their primary job is to get the celebrity away from the scene, not to fight assailants, nor engage in shootouts. The money that can be earned is the main attraction for most people.



Sooo…if you are former military or law enforcement, especially skilled tactical response situations or have received specific training in security, then you can apply with those businesses and after a background check (or two) they might hire. I would expect that the roles are contract, so you may find yourself with lengthy periods of unemployment until a new contract comes along.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Well friends, Billionaires, due to their immense wealth and high-profile status, often employ security measures to protect their safety and privacy. While the specific security arrangements can vary from person to person, it is not uncommon for billionaires to have a significant security presence and special treatment regarding their safety and daily activities.



One of the primary security measures employed by billionaires is the use of personal bodyguards or close protection teams. These professionals are highly trained in personal security and are responsible for ensuring the safety of the billionaire and their immediate family members. The number of bodyguards can vary depending on the individual's perceived threat level, lifestyle, and specific security needs. Some billionaires may have a small team of dedicated bodyguards, while others may employ a larger security detail.



In addition to personal bodyguards, billionaires may also have security measures in place at their residences, including gated communities, high-tech surveillance systems, and 24/7 security personnel. These measures help to maintain a secure environment and protect the privacy of the billionaire and their family members.



When it comes to traveling, billionaires often have access to private jets or luxury transportation services that prioritize their security and comfort. This can include advanced security screenings, private terminals, and dedicated security personnel to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience.



Furthermore, billionaires may receive special treatment and privileges at high-end establishments, including hotels, restaurants, and clubs. I can testify since I already had some clients of this level visiting Brazil in the past. This can range from discreet entrances and private areas to enhanced security measures to maintain their privacy and exclusivity.



It is important to note that the extent of security measures and special treatment for billionaires can vary depending on the individual and their personal preferences. While some billionaires may choose to have a highly visible security presence, others may opt for more discreet security arrangements.



The reasons behind these security measures are multifaceted. Billionaires often possess substantial assets, are involved in high-stakes business dealings, and may face potential risks such as kidnapping, extortion, or public attention. Protecting their safety and privacy allows them to focus on their professional endeavors and maintain a sense of security in their personal lives.



3 examples of billionaires that illustrate what I´m saying:



Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire co-founder of Facebook, is known for his extensive security measures. He reportedly has a team of around 16 bodyguards who accompany him at all times, both in his professional and personal life. His security team includes former Secret Service agents and other highly trained professionals. In addition to personal protection, Zuckerberg's residences are equipped with advanced security systems and he travels in private jets to ensure a secure and efficient travel experience.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is another prominent figure who prioritizes personal security. Musk has mentioned in interviews that he receives threats due to his high-profile status and outspoken nature. As a result, he has a team of bodyguards who provide him with round-the-clock protection. Furthermore, his residences and company facilities have robust security systems in place to ensure the safety of both himself and his assets.

Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul, and billionaire, is known for her global influence and philanthropic efforts. With such fame and wealth comes the need for heightened security. Winfrey has employed a team of professional bodyguards for many years, ensuring her personal safety during public appearances and events. Additionally, her properties are well-secured with advanced surveillance systems and tr

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I own and work at an executive protection company. I have specialists with all sorts of working backgrounds, some from military, federal law enforcement, law enforcement, and backgrounds of working a “regular” 9–5 work schedule at a regular business.



Obviously I pay some employees differently than others. I have/have been in the position where I’ve payed a specialist right around $150,000 a year plus benefits and insurance. Obviously that specialist was highly trained and was a great employee to work with. On the other hand, the lowest salary I pay currently is around $57,000 plus benefits and insurance.



It takes time to earn a salary, and even more time to earn respect. If you wrap your mind around only getting paid what you want you won’t be happy. You need to earn the salary you get paid, and be accepting of it. If you want more pay, work harder, and show more commitment. Don’t complain you get a lower salary than others when you often get complaints and warnings, even if you’ve worked at your job for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Bodyguard/ driver that worked for a section of the Saudi royal family for a few summers Here. Really the craziest thing I ever saw was the sheer amount of money these people spent. I watched the grandmother go in to I can't remember what big store in LA, sit on each floor on the way up and shopped while sitting down visually, and through a catalog. The entire bill at the end of her 1 hr trip to this store came out to about $150,000. She was buying gifts for her family back home and or where ever else they lived. It took 3 escalade to go back to their house just with the stuff we were able to carry out of the store to bring back to their home in OC. Everything else was shipped home on a private cargo plane.



Also when they were finished with their stay, an entire 3 car garage was filled to the max with boxes of purchases from that summer and had to be shipped as well. I never thought I could see that much money spent in a two month period. Upwards of close to $1,000,000 of stuff. They just carried wads of $100's each new time they went out, and would not stop shopping until it was all gone. Not including purchases on their "black cards"



I should mention the certain part of the family I worked for was only two steps down from the the crowned family.



On that same summer I actually got to meet one of the crowned princes. Nicest guy I ever met. Wentry up to his home in the hills of LA, and spent about 12 hours there just hanging out. They made me take my suit down to where I was as comfortable as can be, then kept bringing drinks too me, food, you name it. He even gave me a couple hundred bucks just for being there.



The cars at his house, my god the collecton he had was just baffling.



Edit: own my phone, don't really feel like formatting/grammar. Come at me yo..

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Fair enough questions so I'll answer it as best as I can from personal experiences



1. celebrities and actors: I will not provide any kind of consultation or any kind of investigative work nor will provide any kind of personal protection for these kinds of principals: Reasons are as follows! A) These kinds of principals/protectees have the tendency to think that because they have lots of money and influence in their industry that everybody that works for them should kiss their a*s for a paycheck and should be nothing more than a door mat! This is particularly dangerous because if you are protecting a principal like this and they refuse to see thru to their own destructive behavior then trying to protect them and keep them out of harms way would be like a sheep dog trying to keep a sheep acting like a sheep dog away from the wolves which tend to travel in packs! Eventually that person gets hurt and blames the guy they hired despite all the warnings they got ahead of time! B) They are smart to know that if they have to have me there that they are gonna need more than just one guy to assist in their protection detail! Besides that I'm short on things as it is and to take an assignment like that would place an burden on me which they don't care about! C) The job of providing protection to a celebrity both at home and in the road and spotlight is exhausting both mentally and physically and takes away from your life and your family and I just don't commit myself to that!



2. Powerful People…..I would have to ask on what you mean by powerful people? I've done some uniformed executive protection assignments for high profile executives for Fortune 31 and for Fortune 500 companies and their employees. I've also done some plain clothes assignments protecting high profile clergy members and also protected battered women and children as well. These people in my opinion tend to appreciate the two way communication between us and them and love the work that we provide for them. If I really had to stick with something specific then I would stick to protecting churches and clergy members and stick to protecting women and children who are battered or terrified going thru some nasty event in their life. I also spent the last 4 1/2 hours in Healthcare facilities and that's a challenge too but stuck with that. I don't know but that's my take on things



hope this helps and answers your question

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Think of it as glorified babysitting a lot of the time :)

#15 It depends on the client. But generally it’s a little different from company senior execs, business world leaders or other clients as you have a very visible public image to contend with. Quite often, Celebs have an idea of how they think an Executive Protection (EP) agent/officer should dress or act and they want their teams to act in that manner. You will sometimes see a large thug that is with a celebrity, this is purely for image and does not necessarily add to their protection. In fact, a professional EP team would effectively blend in with the clients lifestyle and is often undistinguished from the rest of the clients friends/family and admin team.



One of the hardest things to contend with in the celebrity industry is that there are a lot of cowboys out there that think because they are large/strong, have trained in martial arts or are legally able to carry a firearm, that this gives them the ability to work as an EP officer. This is not the case, a professional EP officer should have a full understanding of current industry standards and processes (standard operating procedures), as well as continual development training in skills such as medical. It is my belief that you are not an effective EP officer if you are not qualified in basic/intermediate life support.



Most people think that an EP officer or “bodyguard” is purely reactive, but in reality, the true professionals are pro-active in identifying, analyzing and transferring or mitigating any risks to their client. Something that probably 75% of people that claim to be in the industry do not understand. Instead, people just try to muscle their way into positions but that are not actually trained to a high enough standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I can say first hand , because I have a brother that has done just that for almost 30 years. He is trained in Martial Arts and is an expert marksman. Chuck Norris said a few years ago, he was definitely in the top 10 to 15 martial arts experts in the World . You would never guess that by looking at him he mean lean and very Flexible for his age. I don’t know many people in their 50s that can do the splits!! He CAN. ! He started in military in special forces and was heavily decorated. As a result , learned the intel trade for a few years until a famous singer approached him to be his personal bodyguard.



He was offered a sum of money, that he could not turn down. He has traveled the World and most every state in the USA. He always stays in the ( Best ) accommodations, eating at the best restaurants, but always next to this celebrity, while in touch with others by the earpiece he wears. He always travels with this person and directs others located in different areas .



He works long hours and coordinates the travel and security plans in advance and while they are in the city of the performances. He is especially on high alert during concerts and one occasion he went for special food for this performer.he was recognized by two NFL linemen who could not believe a 6 ft 1 185 ( white ) guy could be ,( that bad). He ignored them , but they persisted and both grabbed him and ( tried )?to punch and fight him.



These 2 NFL players were transferred to the hospital. My brother was never changed , just questioned about the incident. Witnesses corabrated what happen and they viewed the security footage. He was released, but the two lineman missed several games because of their injuries. He has also been loaned to work for high profile Actors and some very well known wealthy individuals.



He has told me it’s dangerous, long hours, but you see the world and stay in Hotels , most people only dream about, not to mention all the high profile and famous people that he has met and even more interesting, getting insite into how they live and ( how they really are in private)! He has shared some very interesting stories!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I cannot answer this question with the details that you would like because it would expose who I was protecting and I would not do that. However, I can give you some examples of “overly enthusiastic fans” getting too close and having to step in between (actually I would move them along and away from the client or even their entourage) the “fan” and the protectee. Normally that action is enough to end that particular situation but what scared us was that we never knew if it was just a “fan” or a feint to draw our attention and also to identify us as part of the protection detail.



Being a pretty good size guy myself (6 feet +) I was always concerned about someone my size or larger who did not get the immediate message of my blocking them away from the protectee. It happened a couple of times over the years where a big guy simply tried to push back against me and over power my measured force (just slightly more than they were exerting) so I quickly elevated the energy and analyzed VERY QUICKLY take whatever action is needed to do my job. In both cases with the big guys, I placed a strategic strike into them somewhere that stopped them in their tracks and allowed me to resume my position. In both cases they were on the ground and I was still moving and working. The job did not allow me the luxury of exchanging slaps or punches, or fighting it out in the crowd when I was sometimes the only protector or one of two.



I also worked with some celebrities, real and imagined, who were difficult because they did not sign , did not touch or want to be touched by the fans, and did not like or was reluctant to engage with the throngs of their fans. That was fine but it upset some of their fan base and would often raise the level of aggressiveness of some. Young fans would go aggressive very quickly if they perceived they were being ignored by the celeb. I worked with a physically small young girl who was in the music profession many years ago and she was literally afraid of the fans that she had. It was because she was so petite. Next to me she looked like a “pixie” (her description). Gradually she was able to get her mind around the fact that they were not a general threat and that my team was there to keep her safe from the exceptions rather than the normal fans.



Extreme measures are sometimes called for but it is NOT the usual situation. Even young fans are not that bad but they can change moods, as a group, much more quickly then older (more mature) fans. The level of force was ALWAYS commensurate with the force being exhibited by the aggressor up to a point and then we simply took charge of the situation and moved on. I never had a problem, and neither did any clients, after the fact with the actions that we took in the heat of the moment. Most of them did not even see anything happen and THAT is what they all wanted. Safety and no awareness of real or imagined threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I have worked for some of the top musicians in the USA and one from England. As a “professional “, I will not reveal their names, but I guarantee you have heard of all of them. Aside from being paid very well ( as you should be because you are risking your life) sometimes there are some good and bad benefits. The bad, working with the clients “staff”. They think they are your boss and will often try to boss you around and tell you what to do. They then get very angry when you tell them you do not work for them! Some times the client will want to do something not advisable to their safety. Like mingle with Fans. Some get drunk and/or high and do stupid things, and when you advise them not to they get very angry and say “ you work for me!” As for benefits, you meet a lot of famous people. But you never ask for an autograph. (that is one of the fastest ways to get fired). Sometimes if you are just working a shift, when it ends you may get invited to stay for the party. One very well known Musician invited me in to his dressing room and shared shots of Jaegermeister and beer with me. Another time the musician from England ( I will not say his name, “but every picture tells a story”) made me guard his car while he went off and got major f**ked up and came back and vomited all over.



The majority of celebs are very nice because they realize the position you are in….that you are looking out for their safety and may have to put your life on the line. But the pay and the benefits outweigh the bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 You get used to them always being there simply because they have to be. Michael preferred to have bodyguards around because he had experienced what it was like if they were not. I found it strange at first but, you get used to it. Also, they know when to be discreet. It is all part of their job to be so. Plus, they are respectful, again, it is part of their job.

#20 When I was a Presidential Advisor, I'll never forget my first trip to the United Nations. As I walked from the limo I was surrounded by four of the biggest men I've ever seen. The truth is that they are window dressing. The fact is that there are a number of bodyguards that you never see. They're in background.



Today's professional security specialist, for those that employ them, have raised security to a science. The role of electronic services is huge today. Even risk levels can be calculated in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Fortunately and unfortunately more than one, in fact several as either a detail member or team leader, on both a short term basis as well as several months.



Not sure exactly what you are looking for beyond that answer. I will NOT discuss who, what, when. where or why about any client so that avenue is closed. I will also not provide specific details that will identify a client OR a team member.



I can tell you that a good number of celebrities (movie/TV/radio people, well known for good and bad reasons, some self-proclaimed, and business, politically, and economically widely-known) are just like everyone else. They have issues and concerns about family and friends; they wonder if or when they will work again; they are concerned about income and outflow of money, though on a vastly different scale than most people. Some hire protection and some have protection provided as part of a contract such as on movie sets, foreign countries, and travel back and forth.



I have found that celebrities (a loosely defined term here) who have protection and security forced (?) upon them are often difficult with which to deal on a daily basis. They start out dissatisfied and go downhill from there. They tend to think of “S&P” as babysitters and there to keep them from doing things rather than to protect them from something bad happening. Usually within a day or so, and having tried the friendly method of explaining “how things are going to be” a more direct sort of understanding is required and we always referred to those as “come to Jesus” meetings.



We worked for a client once who had abdicated his responsibility for parental guidance some time before we came into the picture. His spouse did the best that she could but all the children were for the most part “rudderless” and thought that they could set their own boundaries. Unfortunately for us their idea of boundaries and our understanding of the term were miles apart. We spent that better part of the first week “rounding up the escapees” rather doing our real jobs. Every day was a crisis of some sort while dad was out of the house. We resolved that particular problem by having a “family come to Jesus” meeting in which it was clearly explained to all of them what the threats were and how from that point on EVERYONE would act. Security was tightened up severely and then over the course of the next few months loosened as they each earned our trust. Dad got reengaged and it turned out to be good for everyone. We worked for them beyond the original contract for several years and were welcomed guests after most of us were off on other details. A good result from a tough beginning through the use of an honest appraisal of their situation. Not all end anywhere near that well when the client (not necessarily the entity paying for the service) feels we are imposed upon them. Sometimes that relationship is strained throughout the life of the contract.



Again, the vast majority of people who require “S&P” or one of its close spinoffs, like hostage negotiation, hostage recovery, and threat nullification, are willing and understanding of their and our needs (like access, control, space, rules) and are generally thankful when the issues are resolved in their favor. There are always a few soreheads in every generalized group and celebrities are no exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I have had bodyguards most of my teenage years as my father was a senior minister of government which required the family to have a security detail.



At first i thought it was fun and "cool" but as the years rolled on it was more cumbersome than anything else. I liked to get into a bit of mischief here an there but the moment i tried something they would stop and/or immediately inform my parents. Everything i literally did was logged and reported back. We also lost all our privacy at home as having a details at home all the time took that away.



I remember one time on the way back from school i wanted to stop and get some food from mcdonald's but since that wasn't on plan i was not allowed (this was quite common). Every time i tried to sneak out to go meet my girlfriend i would be stopped.



There were times when the threats were all too real and at those moments we were all glad they were around no matter how much we had to sacrifice our privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 An interesting factoid that came up when the White House lawn was invaded (which is an easy fence-hop), and a runner made it into the White House.

The outside guards, and the 'inside' guard were a completely separate entity. The outside guards had never actually been in the White House, so they were clueless as to how to even describe just where the intruder they tracked had entered (other than: the 'front right... Ahhh). And the inside guards, with the President not present, were 'on break' apparently, and not even reachable by phone. Rules were such that the 'outside' guards maintained the perimeter, didn't follow the intruder in. Impressive (not).

#24 Not totally related, but a fun story nonetheless.



My dad worked in dignitary protection in the late 80s/early 90s. One person he had to escort around was Nelson Mandela. On a long private flight with Mandela (maybe 12 passengers on board) a pork chop dinner was served. Unfortunately, the crew only brought enough meals for everyone to have one serving. Unknowingly, Mandela asked for seconds before my dad had a chance to eat, so my Dad had to starve on this eight-hour flight. When news broke that Mandela died in 2013, my dad texted me something along the lines of "That pork chop-stealing SOB finally got what was coming to him!"

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My dad was a sort of improvised bodyguard for a Chinese singer once. He was playing in her band which was on a bit of a national tour of China; he was asked to act as a bodyguard. He was of course skeptical, as my dad is one of the least violent people in the world (heck he's only been in one fight, though he won it). He protested, saying he doesn't know any martial arts or anything.



Her response, which turned out to be true, is that since he was a 6'2" portly man he would be much bigger than almost anyone around. Long story short, many fabulous concerts happened and everyone was slightly intimidated.

#26 Not a bodyguard, but a bodyguard story. I was working as a server at a high-end mountain resort in Wyoming. The VPOTUS and his wife came in to have dinner and I was assigned as his waiter. The Secret Service had to interview me to make sure I wasn't an idiot or a terrorist or something then went about their way.



For 6 hours leading up to dinner, there were two agents sitting in the restaurant "eating" just scoping the place out. There were another two agents in the lobby "reading the paper" for the same 6 hours.. kinda odd



Once dinner time came and orders were placed, two more agents came into the kitchen and watched every move that the cooks made with the VP's food.. keep in mind that these guys were armed with MP5's.. They kept asking "Is this his food? How bout this? Once the food was made, it was all eyes on me carrying it out to the table. Pretty odd experience. When I mentioned that I would be bringing out his wife's food too, they said, "oh, we don't care". Ha.



This also happened to be the same week that said VPOTUS had shot a guy in the face while quail hunting or something, so I think tensions were high.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Not a bodyguard, but I've worked in the Hamptons for years.



I was working a charity gig for THIS GUY

at one of his mansions and was greeted by a member of his security team wearing a HUGE piece of iron on his hip. The guy later apologized for being so brash with me, and we got to chatting.



"So that piece - is that regulation for all you guys to carry?"



"This?! Naw usually they have us carry a glock 19 because it's less bulky in public. Since we're on home turf I like to carry the deagle."



"You're packing a desert eagle under there?"



"Yeah, wanna hold it?"



He unloads the clip, clears the action, hands it to me and grins when he sees that a kid like me is in disbelief at how big/heavy it is. We laugh and do a shot of tequila, apparently his job is pretty cushy and the guy he works for is pretty laid back, but since he's worth so much he knows he has to have a security detail. Most duties include ending bar-fights, communicating security to hotels, and driving an escalade that has some...uhh...defensive upgrades installed. Cool guys - i'd pour drinks for them any day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Even with the internet shield, going to abide by confidentiality agreements.



But I will say that often time the most challenging people to deal with are not the maniacs/beggars/rabid fans, but the people surrounding the primary client. Property managers who despise you or belittle you, pet sitters with up jumped sense of self, I could go on.



Thankfully work at an estate that has none of that these days! Much easier to keep everyone safe and alive when you work well with them.

#29 While I served as personal protection for several celebrities, and continue to do so on a limited basis, I was actually initially surprised at how rare the presence of dedicated protection agents, actually is. The most common situation in which the presence of personal security is advantageous would be a high profile celebrity making a public appearance where they will be mixing with the general public while representing an entity or concept that attracts conflict. Some celebrities seem to be in a constant state of increased need of security due to their personal political issues or the particular mix of philosophical, religious, or moral perceptions of the crowd or audiences. I also served in this function on productions where there were Union issues. The short answer, (yeah, I know: too late for a short answer…) is that most of the time, celebrities live their lives very much like the rest of us. They go about their daily business, driving themselves to work, the grocery store, picking up the children from school, going to doctor appointments and visiting friends, having lunch at Denny’s… Pretty much like you and me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 that is very depends on who is the a high-net worth, if is a businessman, celebrity, politician or high risk person who is on the police’s radar.



Anyway the work is very fulfilling although it is not as glamours as people might think. you are travel a lot and exposes to amazing lifestyle but at the end your are working to protect someone live ,not to have fun.



for me in Johannesburg there is the high crime rate aspect which make the work very different compare to secure someone who lives in Zurich.

#31 You can see their wealth, lifestyle, but can never have it ever, you know that and need to leave with it.

#32 My aunt got to meet Bob Dylan in Europe. She work as a guard for the military or police and she was guarding backstage when he walk right past her on the the stage. After she go his autograph, by since she had no paper, she used the back of a receipt she found in her wallet. And guess what, while my photos are in her basement rotting away, the BJs receipt gets to hang proudly on the staircase.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 If the billionaires are so marvelous and wonderful and popular, why is it that they have to surround themselves with armies of heavily armed bodyguards at all times, and have to keep their families locked down on secure, military style compounds?



Answering for the U.S. here…



You don’t have to be a billionaire and could still be the nicest, most marvelous, and wonderful person and yet still be targeted by violent criminals for your belongings.



One thing billionaires rarely get is anonymity. If they aren’t surrounded by people protecting them, they are quite the target for a violent thief looking for an easy payday.



Can anyone name someone who stopped a robbery by being marvelous and wonderful? Were any of them billionaires? Millionaires? Perhaps, maybe, they were just heavily armed?

#34 One of my old work buddies I use to do contracted work with through the Government heard of a job as a bodyguard opening for extra cash for me. Some pop singer was touring and had a concert in the area. She was a massive b*tch even to me, her bodyguard. I asked her to sign an autograph for my daughter as she was a big fan, but snubbed me. After the concert we were escorting her through the rear entrance of the arena where a crazed fan with a shank charged towards her and tried to thrust the knife toward her abdomen. Luckily he didn't see me standing 2 feet away from her. Disarmed the man and immobilized him. Handed him off to the cops and the singer praised me for it, signed the autograph I previously asked for and agreed to do whatever I wanted from her.. Ended up asking her to give my daughter vocal lessons