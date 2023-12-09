ADVERTISEMENT

A magical part of the internet is that people can comment on practically anything. And deep down, the average netizen thinks they are a comedian. Normally, this belief is misguided, but every now and then, a commenter crafts something truly hilarious. 

The “Savage Responds” Instagram page gathers amusing examples of the best replies left on different internet posts. We also got in touch with Peter Chibueze Ofoegbu, the man behind the page to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. 

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, who watched the black market organ donation episode of Trafficked: …

Bored Panda got in touch with Peter Chibueze Ofoegbu, the man behind the “Savage Responds” Instagram page and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. First and foremost, we were interested to hear why he made the page and how it has grown over the last few years.

“Back then before I created Savage Responds, I had always been a lover of memes, going online looking for funny content, sharing memes, and reposting to make people laugh. Around 2018 I decided to create my own page, the idea was that, since I love memes, why don't I create mine and turn it into a passion?”
#4

#5

#6

“Then Savage Responds came to life. I started with little to no audience. I was discouraged then because I had low engagement, but then the breakthrough came I started getting noticed people started reposting my content then followers started coming in. Throughout the years there have been highs and lows but I thank God for where the page is today,” he shared with Bored Panda. 
#7

#8

#9

whr1095 avatar
two-sided llama
two-sided llama
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh thats a slippy slope the last person i heard owed September money didnt make it past June

We were curious to hear what he thought was the reason behind the page’s popularity. “Difference: I always make sure my content is different from others, most meme pages mostly post the same content but I always make sure mine hasn't been seen anywhere else. That's what makes people interested in my page.”
#10

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this is the first reply to that post. The yolk’s on you.

#11

#12

Since he has probably seen hundreds, if not thousands of replies, we asked Peter to describe what makes one stand out. “In my opinion, what makes a reply or response interesting, savage, or clever is when it's unexpected or witty. It could be a clever play of words, a funny observation, or a clever twist on the topic. It's all about keeping things fresh and surprising!”
#13

#14

#15

When we asked if he had anything else to add, Peter left us with a short and sweet statement. “I actually love surfing the web and looking for memes, aside from that I love music and I also love traveling. I want the world to know that we Africans are talented and creative.” You can find more interesting replies on his Instagram page
#16

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well he can technically prop straight up and run wearing the chairs as armour (although leg movement will be restricted)

#17

#18

adelinedrew444 avatar
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man if she had said sugar daddy all of the incel community woulda been up her a*s. She smart for not saying it.

#19

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, a New Zealander: Postponing your wedding because it fell afoul of covid restrictions that you signed into law and you’re not a hypocrite.

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

emilymacaluso avatar
Emily M
Emily M
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's 105. The corners of a triangle add up to 180 degrees and so do any angles on a straight line.

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people actually know what they’re having for breakfast every day beforehand??? It’s some sort of superpower

#35

skirrow avatar
John Haley
John Haley
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have I had a stroke? or is the grammar on 90% of these posts way too... pre-school?

#36

#37

#38

sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it... Is this a well known stupid person?

#39

#40

#41

#42

aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that an extremely poor attempt to censor wtf? If so, i am disappointed in you BP. Why censor it? Who cares?

#43

#44

#45

#46

sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who, exactly, took this picture? Because if someone else did, EW, and if they took it themselves, well, EW.

#47

davefreeman avatar
Dave Freeman
Dave Freeman
Community Member
55 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does AirDrop mean? I’ve heard of it but I don’t know what it is

#56

#57

#58

#59

