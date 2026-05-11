Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline
Sydney Sweeney with blonde hair, in a white top, at a microphone, discussing her Euphoria storyline.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
1

22

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Euphoria season 3 is facing plenty of backlash, and much of the criticism centers on Sydney Sweeney’s controversial new storyline. 

Created by Sam Levinson, the latest season follows Cassie Howard as she turns to adult content creation to pursue a lavish lifestyle. While the storyline has sparked intense debate online, many viewers have accused the series of glamorizing and misrepresenting the industry.

Highlights
  • Adult creators criticized Euphoria’s raunchy storyline, which features Sydney Sweeney.
  • Creators slammed the show for its unrealistic and damaging depiction of their profession.
  • Fans also blasted a viral Sydney Sweeney scene from the newest episode.

Now, adult content creators themselves are weighing in on the polarizing storyline, and their reactions are far from positive.

RELATED:

    Adult content creators react to Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria storyline

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: HBO

    In season 3, Cassie joins an adult subscription platform, initially hoping to earn extra money for her wedding to Nate. However, scenes depicting Sweeney dressed as both a dog and a child drew strong backlash from viewers.

    Several adult creators have criticized the show’s portrayal of the industry in a recent interview with Variety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Leathers, an adult creator since 2017, described the show’s depiction of her profession as “ridiculous and cartoonish.”

    “There’s so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on O*lyF*ns, and that alone is infuriating,” she said. 

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: @maitlandward/Instagram

    Similarly, Maitland Ward, the former Boy Meets World actress turned adult creator, found the storyline, especially Cassie’s depiction as a baby, particularly damaging.

    She argued that the scenes were disturbing and reinforced harmful stereotypes about adult content creators.

    She stated, “There’s always this untrue stigma that somehow s*x work is synonymous with s*x traf*icking and a*use. And they just said, let’s make a joke of it. That is so funny.”

    Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star also slammed the show’s take on adult creators

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last month, Chloe Cherry, a former adult actress who plays Faye Valentine on the show, spoke out against the handling of Cassie’s storyline.

    Speaking to Refinery29, she argued that Cassie joining an adult platform was less about empowerment and more about broader societal issues.

    “What it actually 100% has to do with is just the fact that we live under capitalism and the economy is horrible,” she said. 

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: @sophieraiin/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sophie Rain, a top creator, also slammed the show’s unrealistic portrayal of working on an adult platform. 

    In an interview with Complex, she argued that the series portrays adult platforms as an easy path to quick money, which was far from reality.

    “I believe the depiction the director created, labeling O*lyF*ns as this easy money gateway, is damaging for girls,” she said.

    Euphoria leaves fans disgusted with viral new Sydney Sweeney scene

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite backlash from adult creators, showrunner Sam Levinson has defended the storyline, pointing to its intentionally absurd nature. 

    One scene from the latest episode has once again sparked intense backlash online.

    In the fifth episode, Cassie records an ASMR video while pressing a microphone against her chest. The clip quickly went viral online, garnering more than 12 million views on X.

    However, many viewers called the scene disturbing and unnecessary.

    “Ridiculous And Cartoonish”: More Adult Creators Slam Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy ‘Euphoria’ Storyline

    Image credits: HBO

    “Lock Sam Levinson up. What is this lmao?” one user said. 

    A second person wrote, “This season is just a humiliation ritual for her ATP.”

    “They have gone really far this time, well done, Euphoria,” a third added. 

    The third season has two episodes left, with the finale scheduled to premiere on May 31, 2026.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Sydney sweeney

    22

    1

    22

    1

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this one sided obsession you seem to have for a mediocre show?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this one sided obsession you seem to have for a mediocre show?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT